Tooltips display information when hovering, focusing or tapping.
allowedAutoPlacements?: Placement[]
deprecated
Use fallbackPlacements instead.
animate?: boolean
Whether the
Tooltip should animate in and out.
arrow?: boolean
boundaryElement?: HTMLElement | null
children?: React.ReactElement
content?: React.ReactNode
delay?: number | Partial<{ open: number; close: number }>
An optional delay to apply to the tooltip. If a number is applied, it will be used for both opening and closing.
disabled?: boolean
fallbackPlacements?: Placement[]
placement?: Placement
portal?: boolean
Whether or not to render the tooltip in a portal element.
shadow?: number | number[]