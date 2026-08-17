As As I stepped through the door of Sanity’s first office, back in 2017, I walked right into a micro-brewery connected to… Sanity. In some ways, the space fit the old startup garage-cliché, a former train-carriage depot turned burlap sack shop [1] People would actually come by from time to time asking for burlap sacks. We could only offer them software as a service, though. . I kicked off my shoes in the hallway, and looked right at a full metal workshop. Further in, there was a workbench with 3D-printer prototypes and all sorts of gadgets and dinguses. On the wall, a series of decommissioned Android phones displaying the total query CDN API requests per 10 seconds.

It was a space giving ”clever people work here.” [2] We have since moved to bigger offices in Oslo, and you will find us in San Francisco and London. Do come by and say hi!

From our first meetup at the first Sanity office. Today, we're closer to 20k/s

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If you peeked at the screens of the two-and-a-half handfuls of people working there, you’d see them coding on the systems that make it possible for me to write, edit, and publish the very post you are reading now. The beginning of what became the AI Content Operating System, powering the content ops for the businesses whose logos you can look at on our homepage, and many many more.

They were coding on a real-time document store [3] Looking back, I’m amazed by the forward-vision of making Content Lake real-time to enable “humans and bots to work together.” with a custom query language for JSON (aka GROQ). Whose results can be cached on a globally distributed network along with on-demand image transformations. And takes surgical patches that update nested values in JSON documents without overwriting the whole thing. Connected to Sanity Studio, a real-time editing interface sporting a custom Webpack implementation for dependency injection [4] “The parts system” was very nifty, but man, did it get us into some trouble as it held us back on Webpack 3 because it got too gnarly to upgrade with the breaking changes. We eventually decided to get rid of it, and ship Sanity Studio v3 on Vite with more practical customization hooks. These days we get to follow the frontier: Studio was among the first production codebases on the React Compiler (20–30% faster editing frame rates), and the monorepo now lints with oxlint and other goodies. so that you could switch out any component with your own.

All of this to say, engineering culture is at the heart of Sanity. All of this to say, engineering culture is at the heart of Sanity.

We figured it was high time to give these engineering stories their own place and share more from what we learn when building for and with agents.

Do mind the engineers behind the curtain

If If you want your startup to succeed, you have to focus and prioritize. That’s probably why it took us about nine years to make an engineering blog. We have mostly spent our attention on ways to unpack why and how to use Sanity to solve your content operation challenges through our product blog, documentation, and learning academy.

But there has always been this nagging feeling that it would be cool to publish more about the work that goes into our products, features, fixes, and experiments. Lab notes of sorts. Tales from the trade.

And this, this blog, that is, is what that is.

We have already told some of these stories to give you an idea of what you can expect going forward. Some recent examples:

These posts inspired discussion. Which is also our goal with this blog. These posts inspired discussion. Which is also our goal with this blog.

Expect us to write about agentic engineering, but there will also be stories that doesn’t touch on AI as there is still plenty of engineering challenges to be had outside the real of Large Language Models.

But you don’t simply ship an engineering blog in 2026 without addressing the token-slurping elephant traversing multi-dimensional vector space on behalf of most of us who produce code as a professional trade.

We need to talk about slop though

If If you have followed the discourse online lately, you know that there is a lot of talk about “AI-slop”: Claude watermarks, the new “report slop” affordance on LinkedIn, and the changing work-place dynamics of asking colleagues to engage with your LLM output, by some called “being a meat proxy.”

Recently, the prolific Sophie Alpert shared Clay’s internal AI writing policy, which resonated with a lot of folks. The heart of the policy is that the act of writing is how you can hone your ideas and sharpen your arguments. Case in point, what you’re reading now is the fifth iteration of this blog post.

“Good writing is a tool to clearly communicate ideas from your brain into someone else’s.” Sophie Alpert Engineering Clay

I have noticed engineers getting “slop-fatigued,” and frankly, I can relate too. No wonder, as we spend our days reading AI output. In our #ai-chatter channel, I have even seen my teammates choosing models based on communication style, and not coding evals. So it feels like an engineering blog should offer some relief, and something that carries the unique voice and feel of our unique authors.

But does it mean we should just ban AI from the writing process? I’m not so sure.

My colleague (and Sanity co-founder) Even offered some interesting perspective when I discussed earlier drafts of this post with him. My first drafts started with the position of “no AI-slop in this shop.” He pointed out that reading AI-generated texts published under a human handle still takes us to the uncanny valley, but for cognition. It’s hard to tell what is the direct result of your fellow human’s thinking, and what is the statistical by-product of their prompting and specific context window. And this uncertainty makes us uncomfortable.

I relate to feeling somewhat “tricked” when realizing I’m reading what someone copy-pasted from their agent’s response. It spawns some uncertainty around whose thoughts you are engaging with. And certainly, you don’t need to scroll much on social media before you spot content that obviously wasn’t read carefully, nor critically, before it went out. But that is not new behavior, nor is it the fault of AI.

Posting AI-slop is a very human behavior. Posting AI-slop is a very human behavior.

The fact that people are using AI as a shortcut to post uninspired nonsense on the web for clout can hardly be taken as an argument against exploring how AI can help us to tell stories from our engineering work.

Tempting as the absolutist stance of banning AI-generated writing altogether can be, it doesn’t feel particularly “engineery” either. Especially not for a company that invests a butt-load of time and tokens figuring out how AI can help us with content operations.

Rather, it is a worthy intellectual pursuit to figure out how we can use AI to help us tell these stories with rigor, curiosity, and taste. And report on what we learn along the way.

And if you read Sophie’s blog post closely, you’ll notice that she holds the door open that “AI-writing” might read better in the future. For us, that future is now, with a few asterisks.

You can’t npx skills yourself out of slop

We have tried most of the tricks to make agents write well. Sophisticated skills that ask an agent to check for all the AI-tells, giving it hand-written samples to mimic, telling it to use ASD-STE100 Simplified Technical English, adjusting temperatures against base models, even experimenting with fine-tuning a model on your own pre-2023 writing.

These might take out the most obvious stuff, but if your audience is discerning readers—which a lot of engineers tend to be—you will find yourself peeling the onion of AI-tells far enough until there is nothing left.

Then again, it’s not like publishing texts with some AI-tells hasn’t worked for us.

Our “slop,” slapped

We are just going to own this outright: If you run our blog content through Pangram, you will find that we indeed have published posts that are more or less AI output. But it is a mistake to assume that they weren’t products of care and critical thinking.

AI-ring out our dirty(?) laundry

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Some of these posts did great in gaining readership, they inspired discussions on places like Hacker News, and they made us real business. Some of these posts wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for AI letting us write them from transcripts from internal presentations, slide decks, Slack threads, and deliberate prompting.

Dismissing an argument because of its AI-tells is its own kind of lazy. Dismissing an argument because of its AI-tells is its own kind of lazy.

What we learned is that the best results tend to come from giving agents a lot of natural language to transform into structured prose. Then you work on it with agents and your human colleagues, until you have something you feel good about. Finally, it does help to do a good old editorial pass on the keyboard before pressing publish.

What doesn’t work is to give agent a bunch of context and ask it to one-shot you a blog post. But that is the case when you sit down with your fancy pen scribbling down your stream of consciousness into your Moleskine notebook too.

AI is not a shortcut to good writing, but it can help you make it happen. AI is not a shortcut to good writing, but it can help you make it happen.

Making AI-writing work takes work

If you think twice about the “writing is thinking” argument, it’s a somewhat ableist stance. Far from everyone feels super-confident to sit down and type out their thoughts into a blank document. It’s not necessarily super common to “think” within the typing-on-a-keyboard-reading-on-a-display-feedback-loop like some of us have become used to.

On the contrary, what I have observed is that more and more of my colleagues sit down to talk their ideas and thoughts out with an agent that they employ to challenge their arguments, or act as a personal secretary. From this angle, AI feels like empowering technology.

A lot of thinking has been done throughout history, without the writing part. In fact, as Even explores in this AI-generated—but human-edited—blog post, some of the old wisdom-loving Greeks weren’t too enthused by the idea of writing either.

But half-baked ideas will always be half-baked, regardless if you use AI. And we do understand that readers who interface with a lot of AI content become sensitive and tired from the same word choices and stylistic devices that tend to come out of our current models. So we will try our best to avoid those load-bearing genuine AI-tells that seem to rub some folks the wrong way as they delve into our posts.

Engineering posts, as with most prose, generally get better when someone takes the time to read them carefully with the right contextual awareness. The latter is where agents most often have a hard time, and we humans still have somewhat of an edge.

The engineering behind the engineering blog

How How a blog is built is maybe not the most exciting piece of engineering we do, but we should talk about it still. Of course, under the hood, we are using Sanity for content. We have equipped our Portable Text Editor with custom blocks like the usual suspects (image/video/codeblocks), but we also have things like footnotes [5] And the footnotes have rich text formatting! that get automatically recalculated as things move around, mermaid diagrams, tables, pull quotes, and AI prompt blocks. All editable inline thanks to the Portable Text Editor’s new Container API.

The frontend is built with Astro and the various visual elements are generated from the Portable Text payload with different programmatic rules to avoid pattern repetition. If you are reading this in a desktop browser, you’ll notice the that the table of contents has subtle hints at different blocks in the post.

EngineeringMinimap.astro export function collectTocEntries () { const entries : TocEntry [] = [] for ( const block of blocks ) { if ( block ?. _type !== "block" || ! block . _key ) continue if ( block . style !== "h2" ) continue const title = ( block . children ?? []) . map (( c ) => c ?. text ?? "" ). join ( "" ). trim () if ( ! title ) continue entries . push ({ id : scrollableKey ( block . _key ), number : String ( entries . length + 1 ). padStart ( 2 , "0" ), title , }) } return entries }

The code example above is simplified, but serves as an example of what you can do when your block content is structured data.

Agents are readers too

If you add .md to the URL of this post, it will return the Markdown version. This is primarily for our agentic readers who might swing by. Generated from the same Portable Text payload using the @portabletext/markdown package. And if you stick Accept: text/markdown in your request header, you'll get exactly that back. You can head over to our course on Sanity Learn to learn how to do this.

Drop caps and mini-maps

The generative drop caps that you see in some of the sections started as a hand-painted alphabet in Figma. Kevin then took Lars’ direction and encoded it in code with some subtle animation when you hover over them.

Hand-painted custom alphabet in Figma

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Furthermore, we added some algorithmic rules to when they should render to ensure they only come after an H2-heading and not if the section is short. In fact, there are a lot of these algorithmic design mechanics throughout this site.

If you are on a desktop, you’ll notice that the left-side scrollbar is in fact a min-map hinting at the block types and headings. You can hover it to quickly orient yourself in the text. We wanted to build a blog that could hold long reads comfortably.

We look forward to developing and experimenting on these blog surfaces even more. We have already planned to power a newsletter, and add other features and easter-eggs that tell a broader story of our engineering culture.

The human feedback loop (you are hereby in it)

The The concept of a Ralph loop (aka the agent loop) is now an important paradigm within agentic engineering. It’s one of those simple, but powerful ideas: Just put the model in a loop with a set goal, and don’t let it escape before the goal is met by some criteria. It is adopted by pretty much every agent harness out there.

Similarly, this engineering blog is our human loop where someone shares their work, talks it out with their agents and colleagues, gets feedback, writes it out, iterates until the argument and story feel solid. Then we publish.

And this is where you, dear reader, gets to run the next iteration, and tell us if we met your criteria for what is an interesting read.

You can subscribe via RSS to get notified about new posts in the future, and follow us on social to tell us what you think (we really want you to!).