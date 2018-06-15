Sanity is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products.
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init
40 years of The Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA) history was converted into structured data and used to create websites, books, and internal tooling.
The Nobel Peace Center powers its localized website and interactive installations with Sanity and structured content.
Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) switched out their monolithic CMS with Sanity.io to quickly build editorial workflows for translation and get their websites on the JAMStack with 13 languages.
Sanity lets you treat content as structured data so you can flow it across APIs to power experiences wherever you might need them.
Sketch with data. Start content work before even selecting a presentation framework. Move right to production.
Advanced data modeling and custom user interfaces let you decouple content from presentation.
Sanity treats all your content as data – even rich text – so you can transform and reuse it across channels.
The Sanity Studio ships as open-source software so you can create better editing interfaces in React.js.
Specify schemas and validation logic in JavaScript and install plugins from npm.
We have you covered with an open-source editor that you can extend with React.js and plugins from npm.
Quickly describe your content model in code, and we'll rebuild the UI as you type. Sketch with data.
Create efficient workflows for authoring, SEO, localization and content optimization.
Build on a hosted content infrastructure with great APIs for writing, patching, and querying your data.
Choose a content infrastructure that provides immediate value while making your life easy as your needs evolve.
Sanity is perfect as a headless CMS for driving modern web frameworks as well as synchronizing data with legacy systems.
Best-practice projects. Fully configured and deployed. Source included.