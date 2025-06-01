import {documentEventHandler} from '@sanity/functions' import {createClient} from '@sanity/client' const STOREFRONT_WEBHOOK = process.env. STOREFRONT_WEBHOOK_URL export const handler = documentEventHandler ( async ({ context , event }) => { const { data } = event if ( ! STOREFRONT_WEBHOOK ) { console. error ( '❌ STOREFRONT_WEBHOOK_URL not found in environment variables' ) return } const client = createClient ({ ... context.clientOptions, apiVersion: '2025-06-01' , }) // Find every document that references the published product const referencing = await client. fetch ( `*[references($id)]{ _id, _type, title, "slug": slug.current }` , {id: data._id}, ) if ( ! referencing. length ) { console. log ( `📭 No references found for ${ data . _id }` ) return } console. log ( `🔗 Found ${ referencing . length } documents referencing ${ data . _id }` ) // Notify the storefront so it can rebuild affected pages try { const response = await fetch ( STOREFRONT_WEBHOOK , { method: 'POST' ,