Mirror how your content operations team works
Page title
Page description goes here
import {defineField, defineType} from 'sanity'
export const heroType = defineType({
name: 'hero',
title: 'Hero',
type: 'document',
fields: [
defineField({
name: 'title',
title: 'Title',
type: 'string',
validation: (Rule) => Rule.required(),
}),
defineField({
name: 'description',
title: 'Description',
type: 'text',
rows: 3,
}),
defineField({
name: 'image',
title: 'Image',
type: 'image',
options: {
hotspot: true,
},
fields: [
{
name: 'alt',
type: 'string',
title: 'Alternative text',
description: 'Important for SEO and accessibility.',
},
],
}),
],
preview: {
select: {
title: 'title',
subtitle: 'description',
media: 'image',
},
},
})
No changes yet
Content Operations without the busywork
Agent actions, functions, and content agents automate manual work before and after hitting publish.
@Jason published a new product: ST07 Winter Jacket
import {documentEventHandler} from '@sanity/functions'
import {createClient} from '@sanity/client'
const STOREFRONT_WEBHOOK = process.env.STOREFRONT_WEBHOOK_URL
export const handler = documentEventHandler(async ({context, event}) => {
const {data} = event
if (!STOREFRONT_WEBHOOK) {
console.error('❌ STOREFRONT_WEBHOOK_URL not found in environment variables')
return
}
const client = createClient({
...context.clientOptions,
apiVersion: '2025-06-01',
})
// Find every document that references the published product
const referencing = await client.fetch(
`*[references($id)]{
_id,
_type,
title,
"slug": slug.current
}`,
{id: data._id},
)
if (!referencing.length) {
console.log(`📭 No references found for ${data._id}`)
return
}
console.log(`🔗 Found ${referencing.length} documents referencing ${data._id}`)
// Notify the storefront so it can rebuild affected pages
try {
const response = await fetch(STOREFRONT_WEBHOOK, {
method: 'POST',
import {documentEventHandler} from '@sanity/functions'
import {createClient} from '@sanity/client'
const STOREFRONT_WEBHOOK = process.env.STOREFRONT_WEBHOOK_URL
export const handler = documentEventHandler(async ({context, event}) => {
const {data} = event
if (!STOREFRONT_WEBHOOK) {
console.error('❌ STOREFRONT_WEBHOOK_URL not found in environment variables')
return
}
const client = createClient({
...context.clientOptions,
apiVersion: '2025-06-01',
})
// Find every document that references the published product
const referencing = await client.fetch(
`*[references($id)]{
_id,
_type,
title,
"slug": slug.current
}`,
{id: data._id},
)
if (!referencing.length) {
console.log(`📭 No references found for ${data._id}`)
return
}
console.log(`🔗 Found ${referencing.length} documents referencing ${data._id}`)
// Notify the storefront so it can rebuild affected pages
try {
const response = await fetch(STOREFRONT_WEBHOOK, {
method: 'POST',
Power anything. One API, every platform
Turn your content into a governed knowledge layer that powers applications and AI agents.
Everything your team needs in one place
The database optimized for content operations
Store any valid JSON document, with schemas living in your Sanity Studio configuration, not as database constraints.
- Schema as code
- Query anything
- Update with precision
- Manage different environments
Content workflows that mirror how you work
Enable creative freedom with infinitely customizable workflows.
- A modern content studio
- Custom content applications with App SDK
- Preview content in context
- Content releases with precision
- Multiplayer-editing for teams
An agent to run content operations at scale
The first content agent that knows your content, so you can action with accuracy at scale.
- Transform source materials into structured content
- Audit and edit content at scale
- Edit visuals with natural language
- Research trends and topics
- Prepare changes for revision
Programmable automation
Automate content operations, from AI enrichment to syncing with any system, triggered by any mutation in your dataset.
- Event driven automation
- Full access to your content
- Any possible “If this, then that” combination
- Agent Actions for schema-aware AI automations
- Write once, use everywhere
Power web, mobile, or your own agent
Now, with Sanity you can power not only web and content applications but your own agents. Structured data that powers intelligence.
- Structured content to agentic reasoning
- Build your own customer-facing or internal agents
- Agentic workflows
- Or power any web surface or content application
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0
0 custom APIs
300%
Faster release cycles
90%
of updates owned by the content team
5x
faster dev velocity
144x
faster product launches
10k
products updated in 30 seconds
80
hours saved per month
60
lines of code
Zero
added services
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