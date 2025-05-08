Sanity plugin smart asset manager
An advanced asset management plugin for Sanity Studio with smart filtering, size analysis, unused asset detection, and usage tracking.
Guides, plugins, and other resources for Svelte – the popular Javascript compiling framework.
An advanced asset management plugin for Sanity Studio with smart filtering, size analysis, unused asset detection, and usage tracking.
Icon picker with over 150,000 open source vector icons
Render Portable Text block content with Svelte components.
Sanity starter with localization utils, presentation tool and types generation
A lightweight and powerful e-commerce theme to build headless Shopify storefronts with Astro and manage content with Sanity.
Create your own virtual tour using Sanity and Sveltekit using photo-sphere-viewer.js
A minimal SvelteKit app with Sanity Studio.
Leverage modern HTML & CSS to build simple and robust images that are lazy-loaded, performant and accessible ✨
A walkthrough of my thought process for creating a PortableText component for Svelte with 0 dependencies.
How to fetch data from your Sanity content lake and use it to feed Svelte templates
A look at free portfolio templates that is all the rage in 2023.
How to build a markdown blog with Svelte, Sapper, and Sanity
Jungle.js is a new SSG framework for Svelte that I'm really excited about. It definately needs to prove itself, but I think it has a bright future! Today I'm going to be showing you how you can add Sanity CMS as a data source for a Jungle powered blog.
How to add your Sanity.io project as a data source for a Jungle.js powered blog.
DSAT16 Blog is a blog containing all the free guides and resources needed for the Digital SAT.
A website for an environmental organization, Built with SvelteKit + Sanity.
A page builder for a commercetools ecommerce site
A sleek and fast personal website built with SvelteKit 5, Sanity.io and Tailwind CSS 4, showcasing a full range of web design and development services alongside recent projects.
A functional SvelteKit + TS + Tailwind bundler that'll create standalone Scripts
Supercharge Your APIs
Svelte is an innovative Javascript framework for building user interfaces. In contrast to other popular Javascript frameworks, which outsource their work into a virtual DOM in the browser, Svelte does the bulk of its work in a compiler that outputs reactive, "cybernetically enhanced" Javascript at build time. Svelte works great as an SSG (a static site generator) and integrates seamlessly with Sanity studio to deliver dynamic, structured content. Check out these resources on Svelte and learn how to build slimmer, next-gen Javascript apps today.