PortableText to Svelte
Render Portable Text block content with Svelte components.Go to PortableText to Svelte
Guides, plugins, and other resources for Svelte – the popular Javascript compiling framework.
Jungle.js is a new SSG framework for Svelte that I'm really excited about. It definately needs to prove itself, but I think it has a bright future! Today I'm going to be showing you how you can add Sanity CMS as a data source for a Jungle powered blog.
How to add your Sanity.io project as a data source for a Jungle.js powered blog.
Svelte is an innovative Javascript framework for building user interfaces. In contrast to other popular Javascript frameworks, which outsource their work into a virtual DOM in the browser, Svelte does the bulk of its work in a compiler that outputs reactive, "cybernetically enhanced" Javascript at build time. Svelte works great as an SSG (a static site generator) and integrates seamlessly with Sanity studio to deliver dynamic, structured content. Check out these resources on Svelte and learn how to build slimmer, next-gen Javascript apps today.
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init