Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content

Svelte resources

Guides, plugins, and other resources for Svelte – the popular Javascript compiling framework.

1 Svelte tool

PortableText to Svelte

Official

Render Portable Text block content with Svelte components.

Henrique Doro

4 Svelte guides

Adding Sanity CMS to Jungle.js & deploy

Jungle.js is a new SSG framework for Svelte that I'm really excited about. It definately needs to prove itself, but I think it has a bright future! Today I'm going to be showing you how you can add Sanity CMS as a data source for a Jungle powered blog.

stordahl.dev
Jacob Størdahl

6 Svelte projects made with Sanity

Flayks
5

Portfolio of Félix Péault, Freelance Senior Digital Designer and Art Director based in France.

Félix Péault

Château de Fieuzal

Enter inside the inimitable world of Château de Fieuzal, Grand Cru Classé de Graves, Pessac-Léognan and experience what makes the vision, terroir and wines unique.

Félix Péault

growww

a website for a fictitious plant shop

Jacob Størdahl

Compoá

Website for a marketing agency that helps women-owned businesses

Henrique Doro

Svelte is an innovative Javascript framework for building user interfaces. In contrast to other popular Javascript frameworks, which outsource their work into a virtual DOM in the browser, Svelte does the bulk of its work in a compiler that outputs reactive, "cybernetically enhanced" Javascript at build time. Svelte works great as an SSG (a static site generator) and integrates seamlessly with Sanity studio to deliver dynamic, structured content. Check out these resources on Svelte and learn how to build slimmer, next-gen Javascript apps today.

Choose a starter
OR 
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init

Other frameworks

All frameworks

React (110)Gatsby (68)Next (68)Nuxt (17)Tailwind CSS (16)Vue (15)Svelte (11)Eleventy (9)Angular (5)Gridsome (5).NET (3)React Native (2)Jungle.JS (2)Jigsaw (1)