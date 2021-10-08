Content Graph View - has 6 likes
A tool for Sanity Studio to graph your content and see changes in real-time.Go to Content Graph View
Enjoy a frictionless collaborative editing environment with Sanity.io's multiplayer approach to content management. Contains community guides and plugins for collaboration.
Schedule and view your editorial calendar, right where you store your content. Prioritize and get organized on the fly with a visual calendar in your Studio.Go to Content Calendar
A convenient way to browse, manage and select all your Sanity assets.Go to Media browser
Sanity Studio Dashboard Widget for triggering Gatsby Cloud Preview instances/sites.Go to Gatsby Cloud
Syntax highlighted editor for code.Go to Code Input
Take advantage of GROQ to render lists of documents for quick edit, straight in the Sanity studio without needing to deploy anything!Go to GROQ list
Jigsaw (https://jigsaw.tighten.co) starter kit which sources content from Sanity (https://sanity.io) deployed on NetlifyGo to Sanity.io starter template with Jigsaw
In this article, we’ll be building an interactive fiction experience in which a user can insert words that match parts of speech given by the content creator. Let’s go!
Learn how to deploy a Gatsby Preview server on AWS using CDK to preview page content in Sanity Studio.Go to Deploy a Gatsby Preview Server on AWS for use in Sanity Studio
A step-by-step guide to setup Next.js and Sanity Studio with Live PreviewGo to Live Preview with Next.js and Sanity.io: A Complete Guide
Sanity CMS has a high potential when used with Next.js & TailwindCSS. In this article, we will deep dive in to the setup.Go to How to setup Sanity CMS with Next.js & TailwindCSS
A first timer exprience on implementing Azure Active Directory SSO in Sanity and building unlimited Access ControlGo to Azure SSO and Unlimited Access Control Customization
A few handy copy and paste snippets for handling input validation in your content studio.
Pursoma is a natural bath soak company sourcing salt from the French coast.Go to Pursoma
Delivering an Integrated Microsoft 365 User Experience for the Digital WorkplaceGo to Harmon.ie
Glenveagh are an Irish home builderGo to Glenveagh
An all-in-one platform to starting and growing your online store.Go to Quickbutik.com
LAK Gallery is an international gallery that displays limited edition contemporary pieces of art in furniture, ceramics, and sculpture. We are sharing with you how their curators are managing content with Sanity as a Headless CMS.Go to LAK Gallery (Art Gallery)
Zego is a commercial motor insurance provider that powers opportunities for businesses to self-employed drivers and riders. They approached us to help them better manage their content by migrating it to Sanity and rebuilding the website to leverage that.Go to Zego (Motor Insurance Company)
Sanity provides various custom functions inside the schema. But getting a reference field value is difficult. Here's the how I do it using fetch.Go to Get Sanity Reference Field Values inside Custom Schema Functions
Preview images of your documentsGo to Image Preview Field
Parse, format and mask numeric values with easeGo to Advanced Numeric Input
Drop this into your Studio to let editors know when there's a more recent version of your Studio available, making sure they have the latest fields and validations.Go to Auto-reload Studio when changes are deployed
Get details of the currently logged in Sanity userGo to useCurrentUser Custom React Hook
Use data for the current logged in user as initial values in a new documentGo to Initial value template with current user
Show different document lists based on a user's roleGo to Desk structure with custom roles
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init