Collaborative Editing Resources

Enjoy a frictionless collaborative editing environment with Sanity.io's multiplayer approach to content management. Contains community guides and plugins for collaboration.

24 Collaborative Editing tools

Content Graph View
A tool for Sanity Studio to graph your content and see changes in real-time.

Content Calendar
Schedule and view your editorial calendar, right where you store your content. Prioritize and get organized on the fly with a visual calendar in your Studio.

Media browser
A convenient way to browse, manage and select all your Sanity assets.

Robin Pyon

Gatsby Cloud

Sanity Studio Dashboard Widget for triggering Gatsby Cloud Preview instances/sites.

Code Input

Syntax highlighted editor for code.

Bjørge Næss

GROQ list

Take advantage of GROQ to render lists of documents for quick edit, straight in the Sanity studio without needing to deploy anything!

1 Collaborative Editing starter

Sanity.io starter template with Jigsaw

Jigsaw (https://jigsaw.tighten.co) starter kit which sources content from Sanity (https://sanity.io) deployed on Netlify

Christopher Pecoraro

18 Collaborative Editing guides

Validation snippets for SANITY.io

A few handy copy and paste snippets for handling input validation in your content studio.

www.erichowey.dev
Eric Howey

17 Collaborative Editing projects made with Sanity

Pursoma

Pursoma is a natural bath soak company sourcing salt from the French coast.

Ian Hatcher-Williams

Harmon.ie

Delivering an Integrated Microsoft 365 User Experience for the Digital Workplace

Quickbutik.com

An all-in-one platform to starting and growing your online store.

Moris Pasic

LAK Gallery (Art Gallery)

LAK Gallery is an international gallery that displays limited edition contemporary pieces of art in furniture, ceramics, and sculpture. We are sharing with you how their curators are managing content with Sanity as a Headless CMS.

Omar Benseddik

Zego (Motor Insurance Company)

Zego is a commercial motor insurance provider that powers opportunities for businesses to self-employed drivers and riders. They approached us to help them better manage their content by migrating it to Sanity and rebuilding the website to leverage that.

Omar Benseddik

7 Collaborative Editing schemas

Auto-reload Studio when changes are deployed

Drop this into your Studio to let editors know when there's a more recent version of your Studio available, making sure they have the latest fields and validations.

