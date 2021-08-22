Pricing update: Free users
Localization Resources

Guarantee your content reaches its widest possible audience with these localization resources, ensuring accurate translations in your websites with minimal config.

4 Localization Resources tools

Google Translate

Official

Machine translations from Google Translate directly in your Sanity Studio

Rune Botten

Transifex Plugin

Official

A studio tool to send and retrieve translated documents from Transifex!

2 Localization Resources starters

Lifestyled: Editorial and E-Commerce

Official

A lifestyle blog with editorial material and e-commerce functionality. Built with BigCommerce, Next.js and Sanity.

Carolina Gonzalez

Studio with Localization

Official

A Studio only starter with document and field level translation examples.

Rune Botten

3 Localization Resources guides

11 Localization Resources projects made with Sanity

Aryze Developments

A gorgeous design system harnessed through a thoughtfully customized Sanity experience.

Quickbutik.com

An all-in-one platform to starting and growing your online store.

Moris Pasic

Zego (Motor Insurance Company)

Zego is a commercial motor insurance provider that powers opportunities for businesses to self-employed drivers and riders. They approached us to help them better manage their content by migrating it to Sanity and rebuilding the website to leverage that.

Omar Benseddik

Château de Fieuzal

Enter inside the inimitable world of Château de Fieuzal, Grand Cru Classé de Graves, Pessac-Léognan and experience what makes the vision, terroir and wines unique.

Félix Péault

Mmhmm

A CMS to power a content-driven virtual camera app

Annie Pennell

1 Localization Resources schema

