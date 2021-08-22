Sanity Studio Smartling
An in-studio tool to send and retrieve translations from SmartlingGo to Sanity Studio Smartling
Guarantee your content reaches its widest possible audience with these localization resources, ensuring accurate translations in your websites with minimal config.
Machine translations from Google Translate directly in your Sanity StudioGo to Google Translate
A studio tool to send and retrieve translated documents from Transifex!Go to Transifex Plugin
Cleaner UI for creating translatable documents as the translation is managed across multiple fields.Go to Internationalization input
A Studio only starter with document and field level translation examples.Go to Studio with Localization
Get a head start on localization by reading about my lessons learned from working with the Intl Input plugin.
How to deliver better content experiences across cultures, languages, and tastes.Go to Tailoring content for different audiences
Learn how to implement localised content from Sanity in Gatsby.js
