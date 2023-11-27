Rich Date Input

Provides a timezone-aware date input for Sanity Studio.

By Carolina Gonzalez

Install command

npm i @sanity/rich-date-input

v2 install command (deprecated)

yarn add @sanity/rich-date-input@2.0.10
Readme for Studio v2 version

@sanity/rich-date-input

A timezone-aware datetime type and input component for Sanity Studio.

Rich Date Input demo

Installation

npm install @sanity/rich-date-input

Usage

Add it as a plugin in sanity.config.ts (or .js):

import {defineConfig} from 'sanity'
import {richDate} from '@sanity/rich-date-input'

export default defineConfig({
  // ...
  plugins: [richDate()],
})

Then, use richDate as a type in your schema:

import {defineField, defineType} from 'sanity'

export default defineType({
  name: 'event',
  title: 'Event',
  type: 'document',
  fields: [
    defineField({
      name: 'scheduledAt',
      title: 'Scheduled at',
      type: 'richDate',
      // this will take the same options available on the datetime type: https://www.sanity.io/docs/datetime-type
      options: {
        timeStep: 30,
      },
    }),
  ],
})

When a user selects a date, the timezone will be stored in the document. They can choose a different timezone, if desired. The date displayed will be the time as it would be in that timezone. UTC will be calculated from the timezone and local time.

The typical data output should be:

{
  _type: 'richDate',
  local: '2023-02-21T10:15:00+01:00',
  utc: '2023-02-12T09:15:00Z',
  timezone: 'Europe/Oslo',
  offset: 60
}

License

MIT © Sanity.io

Get started for freeExplore the demo

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