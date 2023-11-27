Rich Date Input
Provides a timezone-aware date input for Sanity Studio.
Install command
npm i @sanity/rich-date-input
v2 install command (deprecated)
yarn add @sanity/rich-date-input@2.0.10
@sanity/rich-date-input
A timezone-aware datetime type and input component for Sanity Studio.
Installation
npm install @sanity/rich-date-input
Usage
Add it as a plugin in
sanity.config.ts (or .js):
import {defineConfig} from 'sanity'
import {richDate} from '@sanity/rich-date-input'
export default defineConfig({
// ...
plugins: [richDate()],
})
Then, use
richDate as a type in your schema:
import {defineField, defineType} from 'sanity'
export default defineType({
name: 'event',
title: 'Event',
type: 'document',
fields: [
defineField({
name: 'scheduledAt',
title: 'Scheduled at',
type: 'richDate',
// this will take the same options available on the datetime type: https://www.sanity.io/docs/datetime-type
options: {
timeStep: 30,
},
}),
],
})
When a user selects a date, the timezone will be stored in the document. They can choose a different timezone, if desired. The date displayed will be the time as it would be in that timezone. UTC will be calculated from the timezone and local time.
The typical data output should be:
{
_type: 'richDate',
local: '2023-02-21T10:15:00+01:00',
utc: '2023-02-12T09:15:00Z',
timezone: 'Europe/Oslo',
offset: 60
}
License
MIT © Sanity.io