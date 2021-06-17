Pricing update: Free users
Sanity & Vercel

Vercel is a platform that enables frontend teams to do their best work, combining the best developer experience with a focus on end-user performance. We build products for developers, designers, and their collaborators that are easy to set up, and universally accessible.

By integrating and deploying Sanity with Vercel, you can achieve excellent performance metrics, and delight every visitor. Merged changes instantly go live on our global edge network, putting your content as close as possible to your customers. Everything is taken care of for you, from SSL encryption to asset compression and cache invalidation. Speed is critical to customers - and for SEO. Vercel goes beyond just caching static content, scaling to millions of pages through dynamic code execution. Vercel is trusted by enterprise teams at Airbnb, TripAdvisor, HashiCorp, and Github. Develop, preview, ship with Vercel today.

2 Vercel tools

Vercel Deploy

Trigger Vercel Deploy Hooks from your Sanity Studio.

Nick DiMatteo

Vercel Dashboard Widget

View your recent Vercel deployments and manually trigger builds directly from your Sanity dashboard.

Robin Pyon

4 Vercel starters

HULL

Featured

Headless Shopify starter powered by Next.js + Sanity.io

Nick DiMatteo

Next.js Ecommerce Starter

Official

An e-commerce starter that features a studio with a simple Next.js frontend. This starter uses the Next.js toolkit for Sanity.io.

Next.js Blog with Comments

Official

A blog site with posts and comments stored together for management. Build using Next.js, Sanity.io, and Vercel.

Bryan Robinson

5 Vercel guides

Make a Progressive Web App with React
5

Learn how to create a PWA with Sanity and React. This is a step-by-step tutorial to help you go from idea to deployment. First, we'll define what PWAs are and how Sanity can help you power one, and then… a full tutorial!

Rico Kahler

Deploying Sanity Studio with Vercel

Official

This guide will walk you through how to deploy Sanity Studio with Vercel in three simple steps.

Knut Melvær

