Glossary
Explore definitions and explanations for terms relating to Sanity. Your comprehensive guide to understanding its ecosystem.
A
AccessibilityRead more
Accessibility is a crucial aspect of design and development that ensures products, services, and environments are usable by as many people as possible.
AngularRead more
Angular is a widely-used, open-source JavaScript framework maintained by Google.
AstroRead more
Astro is a powerful tool for building content-rich websites and web applications. Designed with performance in mind, it offers unique features such as automatic JavaScript-to-HTML streaming, support for various UI frameworks, and a brilliant developer experience.
C
Client Side Rendering (CSR)Read more
Client Side Rendering (CSR) is a pivotal aspect of modern web development, ensuring a seamless and interactive user experience by rendering content in the browser.
ComposabilityRead more
Composability is a vital aspect of modern digital systems, emphasizing the creation of systems with interchangeable components for tailored user experiences. This principle enhances reliability, speed and flexibility across various platforms including web applications, mobile apps, and composable infrastructure.
Content Delivery Network (CDN)Read more
A Content Delivery Network (CDN) is a global network of servers designed to deliver web content more efficiently. CDNs play a significant role in managing client-server communications, reducing latency, decreasing bandwidth costs, and offering protection from DDoS attacks.
Content blockRead more
Content blocks are key components in creating and managing digital content, allowing for a consistent and efficient approach to content design. Used in email marketing and website creation, they help simplify the process of organizing various types of content including text, images, videos, links, and more.
Custom input componentRead more
Custom input components are an indispensable aspect of modern software development, enabling developers to craft user interfaces and data entry fields that are tailored to meet the unique needs of each application.
Customer Data Platform (CDP)Read more
Customer data platforms (CDPs) are a powerful tool for businesses, providing a unified and comprehensive view of each customer by collating data from various sources.
D
DeploymentRead more
Deployment is a pivotal concept primarily in software development, though it also holds significance in fields like military operations. In software development, deployment refers to the transition of software or updates from a development environment to a production environment, ensuring that any changes do not disrupt the live system.
E
Editing environmentRead more
Editing environments are essential tools that provide a streamlined platform for content creation, collaboration, and management. They are used widely in various fields like web development and digital content production.
Eleventy (11ty)Read more
Eleventy, often referred to as 11ty, is a modern static site generator praised for its simplicity, flexibility, and speed. With multiple template language support and minimal dependencies, it provides developers fine-grained control over their websites.
F
Feature flagsRead more
Feature flags, also known as feature toggles or switches, are a fundamental software development technique that allows for better control over the lifecycle of features. They provide developers with the ability to enable or disable certain functionalities without altering the source code.
Feature testingRead more
In software development, feature testing plays a pivotal role in ensuring that new or modified features function correctly and enhance user experience. This testing process can encompass various methods, ranging from field testing to A/B testing.
G
GatsbyRead more
Gatsby is a revolutionary open-source framework that enables developers to build fast, secure, and powerful websites. By combining the capabilities of React, GraphQL and Webpack under the umbrella of Jamstack architecture, Gatsby offers an efficient solution for static site generation.
GraphQLRead more
GraphQL is a powerful query language and runtime for APIs. It allows clients to request specific data, making applications faster and more stable.
H
I
Incremental Static Regeneration (ISR)Read more
Incremental Static Regeneration, or ISR, is a concept primarily associated with Next.js, a React-based framework used for building web applications. This technique allows developers to update static pages after they have been generated, eliminating the need to rebuild the entire site. ISR is especially beneficial for large sites with numerous static pages that don’t frequently change, but where some pages might need more regular updates.
J
M
MarkdownRead more
Markdown is a lightweight markup language created by John Gruber in 2004. It's used for adding formatting elements to plaintext documents and has gained popularity due to its readability, portability, and broad application support. From web development to documentation and blogging, Markdown offers a user-friendly way of presenting information online.
Modular contentRead more
Modular content involves organizing and managing small, interchangeable units of content that can be used across various media types. This approach enhances flexibility, efficiency, and consistency in content creation. It is scalable and allows for personalization while reducing production costs.
N
Next.jsRead more
Next.js is a powerful web development framework that simplifies the process of building fast, interactive applications. Based on React, a popular JavaScript library, Next.js offers additional structure and features such as server-side rendering and static generation.
Node.jsRead more
Node, often referred to as Node.js, is an open-source, server-side runtime environment that leverages the power of JavaScript to build scalable network applications.
NuxtRead more
Nuxt is an open-source framework designed to streamline the creation of full-stack web applications and websites using Vue.js. This framework offers flexibility, automation, and various rendering modes for optimal performance.
P
Personalization engineRead more
A personalization engine is a powerful tool that utilizes data to create tailored experiences for individuals in diverse fields like marketing, digital commerce, and customer support. These engines are vital for enhancing customer satisfaction and increasing conversion rates by delivering customized content and recommendations.
Q
Query LanguageRead more
Query Languages, known as QLs, are vital tools used in computer programming to fetch and manipulate data from databases. They enable users to input structured commands that resemble English language constructs, making them easy to understand for both technical and non-technical users.
R
React NativeRead more
React Native is a popular open-source framework developed by Facebook for building mobile applications.
React.jsRead more
React is a powerful JavaScript library used to build user interfaces for web and native applications.
Release cycleRead more
A release cycle is a crucial process in software development, which includes various stages from creation to deployment. It provides a structured path for launching new software or updates, ensuring the product's reliability and efficiency.
RemixRead more
Remix is a dynamic web framework that leverages modern web standards to deliver resilient and high-performance user experiences. It prioritizes server-side rendering, simplifying data loading, form submissions, and error handling.
RenderingRead more
Rendering transforms code and components into visually engaging, interactive websites and applications.
Reusable contentRead more
From digital marketing to content management systems, reusable content is an important practice that maximizes resources, boosts ROI, and enhances quality.
Rich TextRead more
Text is not just about letters and words. Rich Text goes a step beyond by adding elements such as bold, italics, font size, and other formatting options to the content.
S
SAMLRead more
In the world of web security, SAML (Security Assertion Markup Language) plays a crucial role in ensuring seamless and secure user experiences. This open standard is used for authentication and single sign-on (SSO), enabling users to access multiple web applications using just one set of login credentials.
Server Side Rendering (SSR)Read more
Server-Side Rendering, or SSR, is a crucial concept in modern web development that enhances user experience and boosts SEO performance.
Single Sign-On (SSO)Read more
Managing multiple passwords can be a hassle. Enter Single Sign-On (SSO), a service that simplifies access to multiple applications using one set of credentials.
SvelteRead more
In web development, Svelte stands out as a compelling JavaScript framework for creating efficient, interactive applications. It offers a unique approach that moves work to the build step, reducing browser load and enhancing performance.
SvelteKitRead more
SvelteKit is a powerful web development framework built on Svelte and Vite, designed for speed and simplicity. It provides a fast, feature-rich environment for building robust applications with minimal configuration.
U
V
W