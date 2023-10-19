What is a Progressive Web Application?

A Progressive Web Application (PWA) is a type of application software, but unlike traditional applications, it's not downloaded from an app store. It's accessed directly through the web and built using common web technologies like HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and WebAssembly. This means that PWAs work on any device that has a standards-compliant browser.

The unique aspect of PWAs is that they function like native mobile apps, offering an app-like experience while maintaining the flexibility and cost benefits of a web app. They can be added to the home screen of a device, launched like native apps, and offer offline functionality. This makes them fast, engaging, and reliable.

PWAs also take advantage of platform-specific features such as push notifications and access to locational data. They're designed to progressively download content, improving performance and providing a better user experience.

Benefits of using Progressive Web Applications

Progressive Web Applications (PWAs) offer a host of benefits for businesses, users, and developers. For users, PWAs provide a fast, engaging, and reliable experience. They can be accessed directly from the browser and added to the home screen like a native app, saving valuable storage space. This convenience encourages users to try PWAs, as they don't have to download new apps.

For businesses, PWAs offer cost savings and increased efficiency. They reduce server load and minimize crashes during high traffic periods, offering a more stable and reliable platform for business operations. PWAs can also be used as a communication hub with clients, reducing the risk of data leakage and enhancing customer service.

For developers, building a PWA is straightforward due to the use of common web standards. The development process is efficient and doesn't interfere with existing systems.

How to build a Progressive Web Application

Building a Progressive Web Application (PWA) involves a series of steps that utilize web technologies including HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and WebAssembly. The first step is to create an app manifest, a JSON file that provides metadata about the application. It specifies the app's appearance and behavior on the device, including the home screen icon, splash screen, and display orientation.

Next, you need to register a service worker, a client-side JavaScript daemon that listens for and reacts to events. Service workers enable offline functionality by caching content and pages, handling push notifications, and synchronizing data in the background.

Once these components are in place, the PWA can be tested and deployed. It can be hosted on various platforms and accessed directly from any standards-compliant web browser. It's important to note that PWAs should be served over HTTPS for security reasons.

Sanity's Composable Content Cloud can greatly simplify this process. With Sanity's customizable platform, developers can tailor workflows to suit their specific needs, making it easier to adapt the PWA as the business evolves.

Comparing Progressive Web Applications and Native Apps

When choosing between a Progressive Web Application (PWA) and a native app, businesses need to consider their specific needs and goals. Native apps are developed for a specific platform, such as iOS or Android, utilizing the device's hardware and software capabilities to deliver powerful features and a refined user experience.

On the other hand, PWAs provide a native-like experience with the convenience of a web app. They are accessed directly through the web and work on any device with a standards-compliant browser. This makes PWAs more accessible and cost-effective, as they don't require separate development for different platforms.

However, native apps can provide deeper integration with device features, offering an edge in terms of performance and user experience. But PWAs are rapidly evolving, expanding their capabilities to match and even surpass those of native apps in certain areas.

With Sanity's Composable Content Cloud, businesses can leverage the benefits of both PWAs and native apps. Sanity offers a customizable platform that treats content as data, allowing for rapid composition of personalized experiences across devices and channels. This makes it easier for businesses to adapt their digital strategy as needed, regardless of whether they choose to build a PWA or a native app.