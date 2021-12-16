Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content

ReactJS resources

Guides, plugins and other developer resources for ReactJS - the popular open source Javascript framework.

19 React tools

View all

Webhook Deploy

Simple tab to manually trigger webhook deploys

Ian Hatcher-Williams

Vimeo Browser

A plugin to browse and select Vimeo videos directly from the Sanity studio

FNATIC

9 React starters

HeySugar (Gatsby)

Featured

An open-source, self hosted, blood sugar tracker for type one and type two diabetics. Developed with Sanity and built with Gatsby.

Jamie Bradley

Kitchen Sink

Featured
Official

Sanity.io’s ever-evolving feature-rich demonstration studio. Fully customizable examples of page building, blog template and more examples with a React.js front-end.

Blog with Gatsby

Featured
Official

Fully customizable blog template with a Gatsby & React.js front-end.

Commerce Layer Starter

A multi-country ecommerce starter built with Sanity Studio, Commerce Layer, Next.js, and deployed to Netlify.

Next.js Landing Pages

Official

SEO friendly page builder in React.js. Heroes, sign-up forms and calls to action.

Gatsby Portfolio

Official

A clean Gatsby & React.js starting point for portfolios, project listings or case studies.

Next.js Ecommerce Starter

Official

An e-commerce starter that features a studio with a simple Next.js frontend. This starter uses the Next.js toolkit for Sanity.io.

Next.js Blog with Comments

Official

A blog site with posts and comments stored together for management. Build using Next.js, Sanity.io, and Vercel.

Bryan Robinson

25 React guides

View all

56 React projects made with Sanity

View all

Figma Config

Featured

Website for Config, the global design conference by Figma.

Corey Ward

Why Mums Don't Jump

Featured

Podcast website, plus blog and custom player. Built with Gatsby with a custom source plugin for TransistorFM.

Paul Brickles

Black History Month Church Activities Micro-Site

Featured

A quickly spun-up marketing site for church activities related to Black History Month themes to help centralize all the information for the congregation.

Thomas Z Lukoma

Pursoma

Pursoma is a natural bath soak company sourcing salt from the French coast.

Ian Hatcher-Williams

Harmon.ie

Delivering an Integrated Microsoft 365 User Experience for the Digital Workplace

ReactJS is a leading Javascript framework for use in developing rich, interactive user interfaces. As one of the most popular and in-demand frameworks in web development, it's increasingly important to add React to your developer toolkkit. Enjoy these guides, tools, plugins, and projects written in React, for use with Sanity studio. There's a lot more here than guides to frontend frameworks! Sanity itself is written in React, so learning the framework in a frontend context (i.e., building React websites) can easily transfer over for use in Sanity, and there are a wide variety of custom React components and plugins for use in Sanity as well.

Choose a starter
OR 
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init

Other frameworks

All frameworks

React (110)Gatsby (68)Next (68)Nuxt (17)Tailwind CSS (16)Vue (15)Svelte (11)Eleventy (9)Angular (5)Gridsome (5).NET (3)React Native (2)Jungle.JS (2)Jigsaw (1)