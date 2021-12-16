Webhook Deploy
Guides, plugins and other developer resources for ReactJS - the popular open source Javascript framework.
ReactJS is a leading Javascript framework for use in developing rich, interactive user interfaces. As one of the most popular and in-demand frameworks in web development, it's increasingly important to add React to your developer toolkkit. Enjoy these guides, tools, plugins, and projects written in React, for use with Sanity studio. There's a lot more here than guides to frontend frameworks! Sanity itself is written in React, so learning the framework in a frontend context (i.e., building React websites) can easily transfer over for use in Sanity, and there are a wide variety of custom React components and plugins for use in Sanity as well.
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init