Guides for building your own headless ecommerce solutions with JAMstack frameworks such as Gatsby, Next, and Svelte-- all powered by Sanity.io on the backend.

Universal Links in Sanity.io Deep Link to your Sanity Content easily with this Branch.io plugin This is an external link at: seansy.medium.com Sean H Go to Universal Links in Sanity.io

Crafting a Theme Engine Organize your content in a way to easily stage core components like home, navigations, and other global modules Kevin Green Go to Crafting a Theme Engine

Build an e-commerce site with the Stripe API In this tutorial, we'll make a no-frills "merch store" for a personal blog using the Stripe API, Next.js, and Sanity. We'll leverage Stripe's fantastic checkout platform to redirect our customers to Stripe's servers for their checkout process. Joe Holmes Go to Build an e-commerce site with the Stripe API

Deciding on fields and relationships Official (made by Sanity team) How to work through tricky content questions and build structures that will stand the test of time. Go to Deciding on fields and relationships