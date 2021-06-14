Pricing update: Free users
E-commerce Guides

Guides for building your own headless ecommerce solutions with JAMstack frameworks such as Gatsby, Next, and Svelte-- all powered by Sanity.io on the backend.

Universal Links in Sanity.io

Deep Link to your Sanity Content easily with this Branch.io plugin

seansy.medium.com
Sean H

Crafting a Theme Engine

Organize your content in a way to easily stage core components like home, navigations, and other global modules

Kevin Green

Build an e-commerce site with the Stripe API

In this tutorial, we'll make a no-frills "merch store" for a personal blog using the Stripe API, Next.js, and Sanity. We'll leverage Stripe's fantastic checkout platform to redirect our customers to Stripe's servers for their checkout process.

Joe Holmes

Custom Commerce.js input field for Sanity.io

Pair your headless content with headless commerce! Select your Commerce.js products directly from Sanity Studio.

commercejs.com
Nikita Kakuev
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init

