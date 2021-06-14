Universal Links in Sanity.io
Deep Link to your Sanity Content easily with this Branch.io plugin
Guides for building your own headless ecommerce solutions with JAMstack frameworks such as Gatsby, Next, and Svelte-- all powered by Sanity.io on the backend.
Deep Link to your Sanity Content easily with this Branch.io plugin
Organize your content in a way to easily stage core components like home, navigations, and other global modulesGo to Crafting a Theme Engine
In this tutorial, we'll make a no-frills "merch store" for a personal blog using the Stripe API, Next.js, and Sanity. We'll leverage Stripe's fantastic checkout platform to redirect our customers to Stripe's servers for their checkout process.Go to Build an e-commerce site with the Stripe API
How to work through tricky content questions and build structures that will stand the test of time.Go to Deciding on fields and relationships
Pair your headless content with headless commerce! Select your Commerce.js products directly from Sanity Studio.
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init