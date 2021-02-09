What is the difference between yarn and npm? 4 Go to What is the difference between yarn and npm?

How to view schemas for single pages created in Sanity 8 Go to How to view schemas for single pages created in Sanity

Style the studio by over-riding custom variables 3 Go to Style the studio by over-riding custom variables

Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows... 5 Go to Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows deletion of documents by ID but no ability to delete by query?

In the tutorial, there is samples of what the API returns as JSON. Is there a way to view these ? 12 Go to In the tutorial, there is samples of what the API returns as JSON. Is there a way to view these ?

hello guys, I noticed that the data I fetch from my sanity studio to my front end are displayed randomly and I don't want... 5 Go to hello guys, I noticed that the data I fetch from my sanity studio to my front end are displayed randomly and I don't want that, I want to display the last item I added to be the first item that shows up, how can I do that? I checked the sort documentation and nothing 😞 I thought to do a datetime type and set it to the moment the post created by default and sorted by the publish date , but i didn't know how , i just need to display the lastest posts i added , i know this question seems easy to answer but i am new and i will love any kind of help ❤️ thank you

How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript? 3 Go to How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?

Best way to convert HTML to a PortableText object? 6 Go to Best way to convert HTML to a PortableText object?

Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in Sanity 9 Go to Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in Sanity

Adding Sanity to a Typescript Project creates issues with Block Content Not featured 3 Go to Adding Sanity to a Typescript Project creates issues with Block Content

Error after adding the hostname in next.config.js file Not featured 7 Go to Error after adding the hostname in next.config.js file

How to Decouple the Kitchen Sink Starter from Netlify Netlify Not featured 8 Go to How to Decouple the Kitchen Sink Starter from Netlify

How to avoid breaking changes when redeploying Sanity API Not featured 6 Go to How to avoid breaking changes when redeploying Sanity API

Order By Date not working in GROQ query APIs Not featured 4 Go to Order By Date not working in GROQ query

What does an ellipsis (...) mean in a GROQ query? Not featured 22 Go to What does an ellipsis (...) mean in a GROQ query?

When to add "history" as a permission in Sanity access controls Not featured 4 Go to When to add "history" as a permission in Sanity access controls

Is there any way of hiding a document (that you call from another document) from the sanity studio left nav? Not featured 12 Go to Is there any way of hiding a document (that you call from another document) from the sanity studio left nav?

How to correctly model an array type with an image and url Not featured 2 Go to How to correctly model an array type with an image and url

Is there a way to reference a top level field for preview? Not featured 7 Go to Is there a way to reference a top level field for preview?

How come images are returning with just a _ref in their assets? Not featured 10 Go to How come images are returning with just a _ref in their assets?

Is it possible to update my profile picture shown in <https://manage.sanity.io/account> ? Not featured 5 Go to Is it possible to update my profile picture shown in <https://manage.sanity.io/account> ?

I'm building an e-commerce store and I'm wondering how I can integrate text messages or emails notification to clients after... Not featured 5 Go to I'm building an e-commerce store and I'm wondering how I can integrate text messages or emails notification to clients after they make an order. Any help would be appreciated

Hey there. I can't seem to find any size limits for <https://www.npmjs.com/package/@sanity/import|sanity/import> transactions?... Not featured 3 Go to Hey there. I can't seem to find any size limits for <https://www.npmjs.com/package/@sanity/import|sanity/import> transactions? Are there any that I'd need to be aware of?

How would I go about making a document type not deletable? I’ve come as far as adding only once instance to the structurebuilder... Not featured 9 Go to How would I go about making a document type not deletable? I’ve come as far as adding only once instance to the structurebuilder but it’s still possible to duplicate and delete it. Tried with the following: “__experimental_actions: [“update”, _/* ‘create’, ‘delete’, */_ “publish”],” but it didn’t do anything for it.

Hi again, I'm currently working on my blog and realized that the text blocks aren't rendering properly in block-content-to-react.... Not featured 9 Go to Hi again, I'm currently working on my blog and realized that the text blocks aren't rendering properly in block-content-to-react. For example, when I have a `Heading 1` font style and a `Normal` font style on the line below, the lines both render at the same size

I just encountered this error when trying to create an array with two types. Is this not possible, or am I doing something... Not featured 2 Go to I just encountered this error when trying to create an array with two types. Is this not possible, or am I doing something wrong? 😬

Advantages of Using a Monorepo? Not featured 3 Go to Advantages of Using a Monorepo?

Hi, Can someone tell me the proper way to enter the projectID using ENV’s in the sanity.json. If I hard code, works great,... Not featured 9 Go to Hi, Can someone tell me the proper way to enter the projectID using ENV’s in the sanity.json. If I hard code, works great, anything else and and it’s not finding the projectId. ENV’s are in .env.local ```"api": { "projectId": "PLACEHOLDER_ENV_VARIABLES_WILL_HANDLE_FOR_US", "dataset": "PLACEHOLDER_ENV_VARIABLES_WILL_HANDLE_FOR_US" }```

Hello 🙂 If the dataset is private, cache doesn't work? Not featured 3 Go to Hello 🙂 If the dataset is private, cache doesn't work?

Hey guys, this is my first time using the *sanity-intl-plugin* for document-level translations and I'm having some weird... Not featured 8 Go to Hey guys, this is my first time using the *sanity-intl-plugin* for document-level translations and I'm having some weird issues... The problem is I cannot fetch translated content. The weird part is that I can fetch it in the browser and using the Vision plugin, but when I try from Postman or my Gatsby application, it returns a 200 OK response, but an empty result. Base language document works fine everywhere. I was thinking at first that it is an encoding problem, but I guess not since I'm able to retrieve the base language document Could you guys point me in the right direction? Thanks

I’m experiencing an error when trying to deploy `sanity graphql deploy` and getting this error point towards a node_module ```import... Not featured 18 Go to I’m experiencing an error when trying to deploy `sanity graphql deploy` and getting this error point towards a node_module ```import ColorPicker from '../components/input'; ^^^^^^ SyntaxError: Cannot use import statement outside a module``` Does anyone know what’s causing this issue. I have been fine with this studio until the moment.

I’m having some trouble figuring out how to query inside references still. Not featured 10 Go to I’m having some trouble figuring out how to query inside references still.

any hints on creating a group of singletons in structure builder? Not featured 4 Go to any hints on creating a group of singletons in structure builder?

has anyone figured out a way to sort lists of content in the studio? i'd love a drag and drop if possible Not featured 4 Go to has anyone figured out a way to sort lists of content in the studio? i'd love a drag and drop if possible

Hello, tried to find an answer in here but I don’t think there is: Is there a way to copy dataset from one project to another... Not featured 4 Go to Hello, tried to find an answer in here but I don’t think there is: Is there a way to copy dataset from one project to another ? ( Or import/export)

Best advice on Slack for passing down full url with GraphQL? Not featured 5 Go to Best advice on Slack for passing down full url with GraphQL?

Is there an easy way to get the reference data in a deeply nested component? I have a list of different components, some... Not featured 4 Go to Is there an easy way to get the reference data in a deeply nested component? I have a list of different components, some of them have arrays of references which I’d like to expose. I’ve managed to get one of the components to expose the references, but it overrides the entire array with empty objects for all the other components. `body[]{ links[]-> }` What I need is a `*` to expose the original content, but override certain fields.

I’d love some help understanding how to work with drafts and published documents. I’m running into issues with including... Not featured 2 Go to I’d love some help understanding how to work with drafts and published documents. I’m running into issues with including drafts in queries because documents that are published but also have unpublished changes return two separate items, `<_id` and `drafts.<_id>`. How can I achieve something similar to the studio’s documents list pane, where each item shows only one time whether or not it’s published and there’s an edit icon if there are changes?

is it possible to filter child elements in a query? e.g. in the query below I’d like to return only documents where `deleted... Not featured 9 Go to is it possible to filter child elements in a query? e.g. in the query below I’d like to return only documents where `deleted != true` ```*[_type == "event"] { _id, _key, documents[] -> { ... } } ```

Hey guys, does sanity have some kind of caching mechanism on request? im using the `@sanity/client` in a rn app; the issue... Not featured 11 Go to Hey guys, does sanity have some kind of caching mechanism on request? im using the `@sanity/client` in a rn app; the issue is, when I edit a document in sanity and then attempt to fetch that document again, I have to run the fetch exactly two times for it to update; any idea why it doesn't update the first time? (I tried waiting over 5 minutes and will not work on the first fetch)

I can't find the edit button to edit the image... can someone help? Not featured 6 Go to I can't find the edit button to edit the image... can someone help?

Hello, quick question - is it safe to commit my `projectId`? Not featured 5 Go to Hello, quick question - is it safe to commit my `projectId`?

Hi everyone. I'm new to using Sanity and having a bit of an issue with local development, and wondering if someone is able... Not featured 9 Go to Hi everyone. I'm new to using Sanity and having a bit of an issue with local development, and wondering if someone is able to point me in the right direction. The issue is that when I run `sanity start` and then open my browser to `<https://localhost:3333>` , it seems to be using a previous Sanity project, and not the project I am running the `sanity start` command from I have tried disabling the other project, logging in and out of Sanity via the CLI, clearing browser cache, re-installing `@sanity/cli` globally, but still having this issue Is there something I am missing? How can I clear the unwanted project from my local development? Thanks in advance for any replies.

Hi, I need help with Iframe preview, I have a `route` schema with unique `slug` (`/lb/123`) and also I have `page` schema... Not featured 10 Go to Hi, I need help with Iframe preview, I have a `route` schema with unique `slug` (`/lb/123`) and also I have `page` schema with the content for that route now the problem is how do I add the `slug` property to the `page` schema so the preview can work ? been stuck on this from hours 😪

I’m hoping to use Sanity as an earlier part of our design and prototyping workflow. Are there any techniques or plugins... Not featured 8 Go to I’m hoping to use Sanity as an earlier part of our design and prototyping workflow. Are there any techniques or plugins folks would recommend to – 1. Create Sanity schemas via a GUI? 2. Populate a Sanity instance with example content based on the schema (similar to using Faker.js directives)? Wish #1 would definitely be helpful in some circumstances, although not critical. Wish #2 would be vital to exemplify a model, to better design against it. How are others faking or mocking realistic dummy data in Sanity?

Is there a way to override the hotspot and crop for previews? Not featured 4 Go to Is there a way to override the hotspot and crop for previews?

is there a good solution to center or right align text in the richtext editor? Not featured 2 Go to is there a good solution to center or right align text in the richtext editor?

How can I implement footnotes? Not featured 6 Go to How can I implement footnotes?

How do I render the image in Sanity blockcontent into a custom image component? Not featured 5 Go to How do I render the image in Sanity blockcontent into a custom image component?

Is there a way to query documents that aren’t referenced by another type of document? Not featured 7 Go to Is there a way to query documents that aren’t referenced by another type of document?

I'm hoping for a bit of schema setup/structure guidance. Not featured 3 Go to I'm hoping for a bit of schema setup/structure guidance.

How to delete all docs of a specific doc type via cli? Not featured 4 Go to How to delete all docs of a specific doc type via cli?

How to Disallow Robots on a Subdomain Not featured 9 Go to How to Disallow Robots on a Subdomain

Is it possible to check for how many unique attributes are being used in a specific sanity database? Not featured 3 Go to Is it possible to check for how many unique attributes are being used in a specific sanity database?

Is it necessary to run npm audit fix? Not featured 4 Go to Is it necessary to run npm audit fix?

When using the Sanity client API, do we need to manually set _updatedAt? Not featured 2 Go to When using the Sanity client API, do we need to manually set _updatedAt?

Anyone who could help me out with sanity/mux? Not featured 6 Go to Anyone who could help me out with sanity/mux?

Does anyone have experience in saving a sanity fetch as global properties in next.js? Not featured 6 Go to Does anyone have experience in saving a sanity fetch as global properties in next.js?

Is there an easy way of clearing unwanted published items? Not featured 6 Go to Is there an easy way of clearing unwanted published items?

Is it possible to have a conditional value within groq? Not featured 4 Go to Is it possible to have a conditional value within groq?

If I have a document type A which contains a reference to document type B, when I query type B can I get a list of all A... Not featured 2 Go to If I have a document type A which contains a reference to document type B, when I query type B can I get a list of all A that refer to it?

If I'm not getting the 'Preview' option on sanity studio that probably means that I haven't setup previewmode correctlyon... Not featured 4 Go to If I'm not getting the 'Preview' option on sanity studio that probably means that I haven't setup previewmode correctly on my project right?

I’ve found this: https://www.sanity.io/plugins/sanity-plugin-seo-tools So far i’m installing and testing. But how doesthis... Not featured 15 Go to I’ve found this: https://www.sanity.io/plugins/sanity-plugin-seo-tools So far i’m installing and testing. But how does this work with React? Pointers as to using Sanity to edit SEO meta title, description etc for React pages?

Is there anything specific I should be putting in my .gitignore in the studio? Not featured 4 Go to Is there anything specific I should be putting in my .gitignore in the studio?

what is the difference between objects and plugs? Not featured 6 Go to what is the difference between objects and plugs?

Would like to change the URL of my deployed sanity studio. Will sanity undeploy affect the dataset at all? Or only the... Not featured 3 Go to Would like to change the URL of my deployed sanity studio. Will sanity undeploy affect the dataset at all? Or only the URL?

Hi newbie here! I'm looking at making baby steps from a custom CMS that generates JSON data files that are committed to... Not featured 3 Go to Hi newbie here! I'm looking at making baby steps from a custom CMS that generates JSON data files that are committed to GitHub which are then consumed by Eleventy when the site is rebuilt by Netlify. I'd appreciate some pointers on how I can read in my data as JSON from Sanity.

Add a Webhook to fix Generator Issues Not featured 7 Go to Add a Webhook to fix Generator Issues

GraphQL / Vision Question: I deleted 2 documents. They no longer show in Vision or in studio, but they are still showing... Not featured 17 Go to GraphQL / Vision Question: I deleted 2 documents. They no longer show in Vision or in studio, but they are still showing in GraphQL and causing a node error. I tired deploying GraphQL from sanity and they still show up when I run GraphQL via GatsbyJS. Thanks in advance!!!