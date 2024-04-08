Issue with 401 Unauthorized error during build process on Vercel

// C:\Users\mariu\start\hjemmeside\app\(user)\arrangementer\[slug]\page.tsx import {loadQuery} from '@/sanity/lib/store' import ArrangementPreview from '@/components/siderPreview/ArrangementPreview' import Arrangement from '@/components/sider/ArrangementSide' import {SanityDocument, QueryParams} from '@sanity/client' import {draftMode} from 'next/headers' import {ARRANGEMENT_QUERY} from '@/sanity/lib/queries' import {notFound} from 'next/navigation' import type {Metadata, ResolvingMetadata} from 'next' import {client} from '@/lib/sanity.client' export default async function ArrangementSide({params}: {params: QueryParams}) { const initial = await loadQuery<SanityDocument>(ARRANGEMENT_QUERY, params, { perspective: draftMode().isEnabled ? 'previewDrafts' : 'published', }) const slug = params.slug if (!slug) { console.error('Error in ArrangementSide: slug is undefined') return <h1>Invalid slug</h1> } try { if (!initial) { return notFound() } return draftMode().isEnabled ? ( <ArrangementPreview initial={initial} params={params} /> ) : ( <Arrangement page={initial.data} /> ) } catch (error) { console.error(`Error in ArrangementSide: ${(error as Error).message}`) return notFound() } }

I'm wondering if this issue has something to do with how I've set up my pages, but I'm not sure. My events page, which uses dynamic parameters, works just fine and doesn't cause any errors when I build it on Vercel. The only difference I see is that for the events page, I'm using dynamic parameters, but for other pages like the landing page, members page, and about us page, I've put in the parameters directly into the code for visual editing purposes. However, those pages give me errors on Vercel, just like the example I mentioned. This issue happens on all four pages where I've done this.My events (arrangement) page: