Jason Lengstorf
Jason Lengstorf works at Netlify and hosts Learn With Jason. He is trying his very best to follow his own advice.
An intuitive Git-based workflow and powerful serverless platform to build, deploy, and collaborate on web apps
Netlify is a web developer platform that multiplies productivity. By unifying the elements of the modern decoupled web, from local development to advanced edge logic, Netlify enables a 10x faster path to much more performant, secure, and scalable websites and apps. The web is rapidly changing away from monolithic to decoupled apps, and web developers are storming ahead with more power than ever. Netlify is built to cater to that movement, and in just a few years we’ve on-boarded more than a million businesses and developers, and are building and serving millions of web projects daily around the globe.
DX at Netlify
My name is Cassidy and I'm a Principal Developer Experience Engineer at Netlify.
craft().code().contemplate().communicate()
Love learning and teaching || DX at @Netlify || ex DX Manager @Flutterwave || #Jamstack, @vuejs and @nuxt_js communities || Instructor #JamstackExplorers
netlify engineer
I created my very first Sanity plugin and this article details out my experience - the problems I encountered and how I solved them. But yeah, just really scratching my own itch!Go to Creating my first Sanity.io plugin
Jungle.js is a new SSG framework for Svelte that I'm really excited about. It definately needs to prove itself, but I think it has a bright future! Today I'm going to be showing you how you can add Sanity CMS as a data source for a Jungle powered blog.
A quick write up of my first experiment with the Slinkity 11ty plugin. We build a quick "Like" button for my son's art site that increments Sanity data.
A walk through of creating a contact form in Gatsby that submits to both an email address and a backend database using SANITY. The form itself will be built using React Hook Form and also integrate with Netlify forms.
In this article, we’ll be building an interactive fiction experience in which a user can insert words that match parts of speech given by the content creator. Let’s go!
