Netlify is a web developer platform that multiplies productivity. By unifying the elements of the modern decoupled web, from local development to advanced edge logic, Netlify enables a 10x faster path to much more performant, secure, and scalable websites and apps. The web is rapidly changing away from monolithic to decoupled apps, and web developers are storming ahead with more power than ever. Netlify is built to cater to that movement, and in just a few years we’ve on-boarded more than a million businesses and developers, and are building and serving millions of web projects daily around the globe.

Jason Lengstorf

Jason Lengstorf works at Netlify and hosts Learn With Jason. He is trying his very best to follow his own advice.

Ekene Eze

Love learning and teaching || DX at @Netlify || ex DX Manager @Flutterwave || #Jamstack, @vuejs and @nuxt_js communities || Instructor #JamstackExplorers

Netlify Deploy Status Badge

Display Netlify's status badge in Sanity Studio and your site's recent deploys. Plus, trigger a new build if you want to!

Dorell James

Netlify Deploy

Official

Sanity Studio Dashboard Widget for triggering Netlify builds.

HeySugar (Gatsby)

An open-source, self hosted, blood sugar tracker for type one and type two diabetics. Developed with Sanity and built with Gatsby.

Jamie Bradley

Kitchen Sink

Sanity.io’s ever-evolving feature-rich demonstration studio. Fully customizable examples of page building, blog template and more examples with a React.js front-end.

Blog with Eleventy

A simple blog starter with an Eleventy front-end.

Blog with Gatsby

Fully customizable blog template with a Gatsby & React.js front-end.

Gatsby Theme Catalyst

A minimalist integration of Gatsby and SANITY designed as a starting point to accelerate your development workflow.

Eric Howey

Angular tailwindcss website/shop/blog

This template is used to easily create a website, blog or webshop. The frontend is build with angular and tailwindcss. For implementing a web shop, there's an NgRx store introduced in the application. The application will be deployed on netlify as static site using scully.io.

Magnus Wolf

Creating my first Sanity.io plugin

I created my very first Sanity plugin and this article details out my experience - the problems I encountered and how I solved them. But yeah, just really scratching my own itch!

Dorell James

Adding Sanity CMS to Jungle.js & deploy

Jungle.js is a new SSG framework for Svelte that I'm really excited about. It definately needs to prove itself, but I think it has a bright future! Today I'm going to be showing you how you can add Sanity CMS as a data source for a Jungle powered blog.

stordahl.dev
Jacob Størdahl

Form submission using Gatsby, SANITY, Netlify and React Hook Form

A walk through of creating a contact form in Gatsby that submits to both an email address and a backend database using SANITY. The form itself will be built using React Hook Form and also integrate with Netlify forms.

www.erichowey.dev
Eric Howey

