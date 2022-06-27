Sanity + Shopify: create remarkable shopping experiences
Customers crave not just shopping, but also authentic stories. Shopify and Sanity help you create an experience that merges shopping and storytelling to help you acquire new customers and keep them coming for more.
Sync in seconds
Combine product data with structured content. Continuously synchronize Shopify to Sanity, including products, variants, and collections. Enjoy a better editing experience with a wide range of product data available in Sanity Studio.
Go beyond templates
Create stunning shopping experiences that show off the character of your products with rich media, flexible visual modules, social media, and more.
Tell your story
Enrich your products with structured content to tell the full story of what’s special about your company and how your products work.
Developer tools that get out of your way
Sanity is built for modern frameworks and practices. It’s easy to set up and integrate with. Use the tools you prefer and build with confidence with content as data.
We take care of maintaining infrastructures for you and offer a fully managed, reliable & compliant, cloud-hosted database for your content.
Hydrogen + Oxygen
Use Shopify’s new infrastructure for up-to-date storefronts without compromising performance, user experience, and SEO.
Powerful APIs
Use GROQ or GraphQL to query content. Modern asset pipeline with on-demand image transforms and automatic optimization. Powerful endpoints for real-time updates.
Vibrant community
Connect with developers all over the globe and take advantage of the growing ecosystem of plugins.