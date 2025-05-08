Plugins and tools for Sanity
Plugins, integrations, and tools to extend and customize your Sanity Studio and content pipeline.
Must-haves
Media browser
A convenient way to browse, manage and select all your Sanity assets.
Sanity AI Assist
Free your team to do more of what they’re great at (and less busy work) with the AI assistant that works with structured content. Attach reusable AI instructions to fields and documents to supercharge your editorial workflow.
Vision (GROQ playground)
Run GROQ queries from Sanity Studio
Code Input
Code editor with syntax highlighting
Mux input
Upload videos to Mux directly from the studio.
Clients & SDKs
JavaScript API client
Javascript client for Sanity APIs
PHP API client
PHP library for the Sanity API
The official Sanity toolkit for Next.js
Toolkit for integrating content from Sanity, including previews, Studio embedding, webhook verification, and more
The official Sanity integration for Astro
Integrate content from Sanity on Astro websites
Swift Data API client
Swift client for interacting with Sanity data apis.
Ruby Api Client
Ruby Library for the Sanity API
Rust API client
API client for Rust projects (under development)
.NET LINQ API client
A strongly-typed .Net Client for Sanity CMS with support for LINQ queries, mutations, transactions, joins, projections and more
Go API client
API client for Go projects (under development)
Vue API client
Sanity integration for VueJS
Portable Text
PortableText to React
Render PortableText content in React
Astro Portable Text
Render Portable Text with Astro.
PortableText to Svelte
Render Portable Text block content with Svelte components.
Portable Text to HTML
Render an array of block text from Sanity to HTML.
Portable Text to React PDF
Serializes block content from the Portable Text standard to React PDF components with support for component and styling customization and overrides.
Portable Text to Hyperscript
Portable Text for Hyperscript
Portable Text for Clojure
Render sanity.io Portable Text to HTML with Clojure
Portable Text to Vue
Render Portable Text with Vue.
Custom inputs
Code Input
Code editor with syntax highlighting
Color-input
Color input for Sanity that stores selected colors in hex, hsl, hsv and rgb format.
Mux input
Upload videos to Mux directly from the studio.
Markdown input
Markdown input component and schema type. Supports image uploads.
Leaflet.js map input
Use the Leaflet library for the Geopoint schema type.