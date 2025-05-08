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Plugins and tools for Sanity

Plugins, integrations, and tools to extend and customize your Sanity Studio and content pipeline.

Must-haves

Media browser

A convenient way to browse, manage and select all your Sanity assets.

Robin Pyon

Sanity AI Assist

Official

Free your team to do more of what they’re great at (and less busy work) with the AI assistant that works with structured content. Attach reusable AI instructions to fields and documents to supercharge your editorial workflow.

Code Input

Featured
Official

Code editor with syntax highlighting

Bjørge Næss

Mux input

Featured

Upload videos to Mux directly from the studio.

Clients & SDKs

PHP API client

Official

PHP library for the Sanity API

Espen Hovlandsdal

The official Sanity toolkit for Next.js

Featured
Official

Toolkit for integrating content from Sanity, including previews, Studio embedding, webhook verification, and more

.NET LINQ API client

A strongly-typed .Net Client for Sanity CMS with support for LINQ queries, mutations, transactions, joins, projections and more

Go API client

Official

API client for Go projects (under development)

Portable Text

PortableText to React

Official

Render PortableText content in React

Espen Hovlandsdal

PortableText to Svelte

Official

Render Portable Text block content with Svelte components.

Henrique Doro

Portable Text to React PDF

Official

Serializes block content from the Portable Text standard to React PDF components with support for component and styling customization and overrides.

Custom inputs

Code Input

Featured
Official

Code editor with syntax highlighting

Bjørge Næss

Color-input

Official

Color input for Sanity that stores selected colors in hex, hsl, hsv and rgb format.

Mux input

Featured

Upload videos to Mux directly from the studio.

Markdown input

Official

Markdown input component and schema type. Supports image uploads.

Latest Plugins

Trash

A Trash for Sanity Studio: browse documents that were deleted from your dataset and restore them as drafts, for any schema type, with zero configuration.

Yasin Genc

Redirects

Editor managed 301/302 redirects for Sanity.

Yasin Genc

PostHog A/B Testing

Page-level A/B testing for Sanity Studio driven by PostHog experiments: map PostHog variants to Sanity pages, with live experiment status, sync, and a kill switch.

Zernio Social Publishing

Plan, preview and publish Instagram and Facebook posts from inside Sanity Studio, through the Zernio API. Posts live in the dataset as documents, so they get drafts, version history, roles and a reference to the article or release they belong to. The tool adds a cockpit with a calendar, a filtered post list, true-to-scale previews per post type, and a settings panel for the API key, profiles and connected accounts. Covers Instagram feed, carousel, story and reel plus Facebook feed, story and reel, with per-type validation while writing.

Gallery Block

Image galleries as a Portable Text block: grid or carousel, fed from the Sanity Media Library. Every image carries alternative text, caption and credit, and the caption is rendered underneath each slide. The carousel steps through one image at a time with arrows and dot indicators; clicking any image opens it full screen in a native <dialog> lightbox with keyboard navigation. The renderer ships structural CSS only — colours, fonts and spacing come from your design via CSS custom properties.

Instagram Embed

Embed Instagram posts, reels and IGTV videos anywhere inside an article. Editors paste either a post URL or Instagram's full embed code — both are reduced to a clean permalink, so no tracking parameters or markup end up in your content. A live preview inside the editor shows what was picked before publishing. Ships a separate `/render` entry point with a React component and a @portabletext/react mapping, so the frontend renders posts without importing `sanity` into the app bundle.

Sanity Plugin Analytics

Bring GA4, Google Search Console, and Lighthouse/PageSpeed analytics directly into Sanity Studio. View traffic, engagement, search performance, and page-level insights without switching between multiple dashboards.

Desai Hardik

Mermaid Content Model

Render your runtime schema as a Mermaid class diagram inside Sanity Studio.

Andy Fitzgerald

sanity-plugin-link-checker

Scans a Sanity dataset for broken document references and external links, with a Studio tool to review and jump to the offending documents.

Remote files

Upload, browse and reference files stored outside of Sanity Studio.

Félix Péault

Sanity Presets

@sanity/presets provides ready-made helpers for creating schema types for common content patterns in Sanity Studio. Instead of modelling pages, links, images, and metadata from scratch, call a `define<Type>` function and get a working schema type with sensible defaults.

Sirv media source

Add Sirv as a first-class media source inside Sanity Studio. Connect your Sirv account, browse the Sirv DAM, and pick images, videos, 360 spins, Sirv views or any file directly from fields. Assets stay on Sirv and render on the frontend with the companion @sirv/react package.

Jake Brumby

Key Value Input

Sanity Studio input component for editing ordered key-value string pairs. Supports add, remove, and reorder operations with real-time patch updates.

Deploy to Vercel

Trigger and monitor Vercel deployments directly from Sanity Studio — no context switching required.

Sanity CSV Table Plugin

A Sanity plugin that provides a custom input component for importing CSV data directly into your Sanity content. It parses CSV files or pasted text and stores the data as a structured array of objects.