Leaflet.js map input

sanity-plugin-leaflet-input

Leaflet is an open-source JavaScript library for mobile-friendly interactive maps. This plugin is an input component for Sanity.io which lets you use the Leaflet library for the Geopoint schema type.

By default it will use OpenStreetMaps tiles, but it can be configured to use a different provider, such as Mapbox.

Screenshots

Using OpenStreetMaps

Using MapBox (streets style)

Installing

sanity install leaflet-input

Note: If you have another geopoint input installed (such as @sanity/google-maps-input ), you'll either need to move this plugin below it in your studios sanity.json plugins array (easiest), or explicitly importing the input component where you want to use it.

Configuring

The plugin can be configured both "globally" and "locally".

The global options can be defined in <your-studio-folder>/config/leaflet-input.json :

{ "tileLayer" : { "attribution" : "© <a href=\"http://osm.org/copyright\">OpenStreetMap</a> contributors" , "url" : "https://{s}.tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png" } , "defaultLocation" : { "lat" : 37.779048 , "lng" : -122.415214 } , "defaultZoom" : 13 }

The same options can be defined on a field level ("local"):

export default { name : 'restaurant' , type : 'document' , fields : [ { name : 'location' , type : 'geopoint' , options : { leaflet : { defaultLocation : { lat : 59.924095 , lng : 10.758458 , } , } , } , } , ] , }

Using Mapbox

In your studios config/leaflet-input.json file (if it's missing, run sanity start to generate it):

{ "tileLayer" : { "accessToken" : "SOME_ACCESS_TOKEN" , "id" : "mapbox.streets" , "maxZoom" : 18 , "url" : "https://api.tiles.mapbox.com/v4/{id}/{z}/{x}/{y}.png?access_token={accessToken}" , "attribution" : "© <a href=\"https://www.mapbox.com/about/maps/\">Mapbox</a> © <a href=\"http://www.openstreetmap.org/copyright\">OpenStreetMap</a> <strong><a href=\"https://www.mapbox.com/map-feedback/\" target=\"_blank\">Improve this map</a></strong>" } }

Read more about access tokens here.

Importing the component

If you have multiple Geopoint inputs installed, you may need to import the leaflet plugin specifically in the cases where you want to use it:

import LeafletGeopointInput from 'sanity-plugin-leaflet-input' export default { name : 'restaurant' , type : 'document' , fields : [ { name : 'location' , type : 'geopoint' , inputComponent : LeafletGeopointInput , } , ] , }

License

MIT © Espen Hovlandsdal