Leaflet.js map input

Espen Hovlandsdal
Open-sourceror @ Sanity.io
Use the Leaflet library for the Geopoint schema type.
Leaflet is an open-source JavaScript library for mobile-friendly interactive maps. This plugin is an input component for Sanity.io which lets you use the Leaflet library for the Geopoint schema type.
By default it will use OpenStreetMaps tiles, but it can be configured to use a different provider, such as Mapbox.
Using OpenStreetMaps
Using MapBox (streets style)
sanity install leaflet-input
Note: If you have another geopoint input installed (such as
@sanity/google-maps-input), you'll either need to move this plugin below it in your studios
sanity.json
plugins array (easiest), or explicitly importing the input component where you want to use it.
The plugin can be configured both "globally" and "locally".
The global options can be defined in
<your-studio-folder>/config/leaflet-input.json:
{
"tileLayer": {
"attribution": "© <a href=\"http://osm.org/copyright\">OpenStreetMap</a> contributors",
"url": "https://{s}.tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png"
},
"defaultLocation": {
"lat": 37.779048,
"lng": -122.415214
},
"defaultZoom": 13
}
The same options can be defined on a field level ("local"):
// some-schema-type.js
export default {
name: 'restaurant',
type: 'document',
fields: [
{
name: 'location',
type: 'geopoint',
options: {
leaflet: {
defaultLocation: {
lat: 59.924095,
lng: 10.758458,
},
},
},
},
],
}
In your studios
config/leaflet-input.json file (if it's missing, run
sanity start to generate it):
{
"tileLayer": {
"accessToken": "SOME_ACCESS_TOKEN",
"id": "mapbox.streets",
"maxZoom": 18,
"url": "https://api.tiles.mapbox.com/v4/{id}/{z}/{x}/{y}.png?access_token={accessToken}",
"attribution": "© <a href=\"https://www.mapbox.com/about/maps/\">Mapbox</a> © <a href=\"http://www.openstreetmap.org/copyright\">OpenStreetMap</a> <strong><a href=\"https://www.mapbox.com/map-feedback/\" target=\"_blank\">Improve this map</a></strong>"
}
}
Read more about access tokens here.
If you have multiple Geopoint inputs installed, you may need to import the leaflet plugin specifically in the cases where you want to use it:
// some-schema-type.js
import LeafletGeopointInput from 'sanity-plugin-leaflet-input'
export default {
name: 'restaurant',
type: 'document',
fields: [
{
name: 'location',
type: 'geopoint',
inputComponent: LeafletGeopointInput,
},
],
}
MIT © Espen Hovlandsdal
