PortableText to React

@portabletext/react

Render Portable Text with React.

Migrating from @sanity/block-content-to-react? Refer to the migration docs.

Installation

npm install --save @portabletext/react

Basic usage

import { PortableText } from '@portabletext/react' < PortableText value = { [ ] } components = { } / >

Styling the output

The rendered HTML does not have any styling applied, so you will either render a parent container with a class name you can target in your CSS, or pass custom components if you want to control the direct markup and CSS of each element.

Customizing components

Default components are provided for all standard features of the Portable Text spec, with logical HTML defaults. You can pass an object of components to use, both to override the defaults and to provide components for your custom content types. This can be done in two ways:

Passing a components prop

This overrides/provides components on a per-use basis, and will be merged with the defaults. In other words, you only need to provide the things you want to override.

Note: Make sure the object does not change on every render - eg do not create the object within a React component, or if you do, use useMemo to ensure referential identity between renders for better performance.

const myPortableTextComponents = { types : { image : ( { value } ) => < img src = { value . imageUrl } / > , callToAction : ( { value , isInline } ) => isInline ? ( < a href = { value . url } > { value . text } < / a > ) : ( < div className = "callToAction" > { value . text } < / div > ) , } , marks : { link : ( { children , value } ) => { const rel = ! value . href . startsWith ( '/' ) ? 'noreferrer noopener' : undefined return ( < a href = { value . href } rel = { rel } > { children } < / a > ) } , } , } const YourComponent = ( props ) => { return < PortableText value = { props . value } components = { myPortableTextComponents } / > }

Using a React context

You can also use the <PortableTextComponentsProvider> to provide the same set of components to all <PortableText> instances below it in the tree.

This is useful for recursive rendering as well as in cases where you have the same configuration for all/most uses.

When using the context, the passed components gets merged with the defaults - you only need to provide overrides and components for custom types.

Note: Make sure the object does not change on every render - eg do not create the object within a React component, or if you do, use useMemo to ensure referential identity between renders for better performance.

import { PortableTextComponentsProvider , PortableText } from '@portabletext/react' const YourComponent = ( props ) => { return ( < PortableTextComponentsProvider components = { myPortableTextComponents } > { } < div className = "main-content" > < PortableText value = { somePortableTextInput } / > < / div > < div className = "editor-notice" > < PortableText value = { somePortableTextInput2 } / > < / div > < / PortableTextComponentsProvider > ) }

Available components

These are the overridable/implementable keys:

types

An object of React components that renders different types of objects that might appear both as part of the input array, or as inline objects within text blocks - eg alongside text spans.

Use the isInline property to check whether or not this is an inline object or a block.

The object has the shape {typeName: ReactComponent} , where typeName is the value set in individual _type attributes.

Example of rendering a custom image object:

import { PortableText } from '@portabletext/react' import urlBuilder from '@sanity/image-url' import { getImageDimensions } from '@sanity/asset-utils' const SampleImageComponent = ( { value , isInline } ) => { const { width , height } = getImageDimensions ( value ) return ( < img src = { urlBuilder ( ) . image ( value ) . width ( isInline ? 100 : 800 ) . fit ( 'max' ) . auto ( 'format' ) . url ( ) } alt = { value . alt || ' ' } loading = " lazy " style = { { display : isInline ? 'inline-block' : 'block' , aspectRatio : width / height , } } /> ) } const components = { types : { image : SampleImageComponent , } , } const YourComponent = ( props ) => { return < PortableText value = { somePortableTextInput } components = { components } /> }

marks

Object of React components that renders different types of marks that might appear in spans. Marks can be either be simple "decorators" (eg emphasis, underline, italic) or full "annotations" which include associated data (eg links, references, descriptions).

If the mark is a decorator, the component will receive a markType prop which has the name of the decorator (eg em ). If the mark is an annotation, it will receive both a markType with the associated _type property (eg link ), and a value property with an object holding the data for this mark.

The component also receives a children prop that should (usually) be returned in whatever parent container component makes sense for this mark (eg <a> , <em> ).

import { PortableTextComponents } from '@portabletext/react' const components : PortableTextComponents = { marks : { em : ( { children } ) => < em class = " text-gray-600 font-semibold " > { children } </ em > , link : ( { value , children } ) => { const target = ( value ?. href || '' ) . startsWith ( 'http' ) ? '_blank' : undefined return ( < a href = { value ?. href } target = { target } rel = { target === '_blank' && 'noindex nofollow' } > { children } </ a > ) } , } , }

block

An object of React components that renders portable text blocks with different style properties. The object has the shape {styleName: ReactComponent} , where styleName is the value set in individual style attributes on blocks ( normal being the default).

const components = { block : { h1 : ( { children } ) => < h1 class = " text-2xl " > { children } </ h1 > , blockquote : ( { children } ) => < blockquote class = " border-l-purple-500 " > { children } </ blockquote > , customHeading : ( { children } ) => < h2 class = " text-lg text-primary text-purple-700 " > { children } </ h2 > , } , }

The block object can also be set to a single React component, which would handle block styles of any type.

list

Object of React components used to render lists of different types ( bullet vs number , for instance, which by default is <ul> and <ol> , respectively).

Note that there is no actual "list" node type in the Portable Text specification, but a series of list item blocks with the same level and listItem properties will be grouped into a virtual one inside of this library.

const components = { list : { bullet : ( { children } ) => < ul class = " mt-xl " > { children } </ ul > , number : ( { children } ) => < ol class = " mt-lg " > { children } </ ol > , checkmarks : ( { children } ) => < ol class = " m-auto text-lg " > { children } </ ol > , } , }

The list property can also be set to a single React component, which would handle lists of any type.

listItem

Object of React components used to render different list item styles. The object has the shape {listItemType: ReactComponent} , where listItemType is the value set in individual listItem attributes on blocks.

const components = { listItem : { bullet : ( { children } ) => < li style = { { listStyleType : 'disclosure-closed' } } > { children } </ li > , checkmarks : ( { children } ) => < li > ✅ { children } </ li > , } , }

The listItem property can also be set to a single React component, which would handle list items of any type.

hardBreak

Component to use for rendering "hard breaks", eg

inside of text spans.

Will by default render a <br /> . Pass false to render as-is (

)

unknownMark

React component used when encountering a mark type there is no registered component for in the components.marks prop.

unknownType

React component used when encountering an object type there is no registered component for in the components.types prop.

unknownBlockStyle

React component used when encountering a block style there is no registered component for in the components.block prop. Only used if components.block is an object.

unknownList

React component used when encountering a list style there is no registered component for in the components.list prop. Only used if components.list is an object.

unknownListItem

React component used when encountering a list item style there is no registered component for in the components.listItem prop. Only used if components.listItem is an object.

Disabling warnings / handling unknown types

When the library encounters a block, mark, list or list item with a type that is not known (eg it has no corresponding component in the components property or context), it will by default print a console warning.

To disable this behavior, you can either pass false to the onMissingComponent property, or give it a custom function you want to use to report the error. For instance:

import { PortableText } from '@portabletext/react' < PortableText value = { [ ] } onMissingComponent = { false } /> < PortableText value = { [ ] } onMissingComponent = { ( message , options ) => { myErrorLogger . report ( message , { type : options . type , nodeType : options . nodeType } ) } } />

Rendering Plain Text

This module also exports a function ( toPlainText() ) that will render one or more Portable Text blocks as plain text. This is helpful in cases where formatted text is not supported, or you need to process the raw text value.

For instance, to render an OpenGraph meta description for a page:

import {toPlainText} from '@portabletext/react' const MetaDescription = (myPortableTextData) => { return <meta name="og:description" value={toPlainText(myPortableTextData)} /> }

Or to generate element IDs for headers, in order for them to be linkable:

import { PortableText , toPlainText , PortableTextComponents } from '@portabletext/react' import slugify from 'slugify' const LinkableHeader = ( { children , value } ) => { const slug = slugify ( toPlainText ( value ) ) return < h2 id = { slug } > { children } </ h2 > } const components : PortableTextComponents = { block : { h2 : LinkableHeader , } , }

License

MIT © Sanity.io