PortableText to React

Espen Hovlandsdal
Open-sourceror @ Sanity.io
Render PortableText content in React
Render Portable Text with React.
Migrating from @sanity/block-content-to-react? Refer to the migration docs.
npm install --save @portabletext/react
import {PortableText} from '@portabletext/react'
<PortableText
value={[/* array of portable text blocks */]}
components={/* optional object of custom components to use */}
/>
The rendered HTML does not have any styling applied, so you will either render a parent container with a class name you can target in your CSS, or pass custom components if you want to control the direct markup and CSS of each element.
Default components are provided for all standard features of the Portable Text spec, with logical HTML defaults. You can pass an object of components to use, both to override the defaults and to provide components for your custom content types. This can be done in two ways:
components prop
This overrides/provides components on a per-use basis, and will be merged with the defaults. In other words, you only need to provide the things you want to override.
Note: Make sure the object does not change on every render - eg do not create the object within a React component, or if you do, use
useMemo to ensure referential identity between renders for better performance.
const myPortableTextComponents = {
types: {
image: ({value}) => <img src={value.imageUrl} />,
callToAction: ({value, isInline}) =>
isInline ? (
<a href={value.url}>{value.text}</a>
) : (
<div className="callToAction">{value.text}</div>
),
},
marks: {
link: ({children, value}) => {
const rel = !value.href.startsWith('/') ? 'noreferrer noopener' : undefined
return (
<a href={value.href} rel={rel}>
{children}
</a>
)
},
},
}
const YourComponent = (props) => {
return <PortableText value={props.value} components={myPortableTextComponents} />
}
You can also use the
<PortableTextComponentsProvider> to provide the same set of components to all
<PortableText> instances below it in the tree.
This is useful for recursive rendering as well as in cases where you have the same configuration for all/most uses.
When using the context, the passed components gets merged with the defaults - you only need to provide overrides and components for custom types.
Note: Make sure the object does not change on every render - eg do not create the object within a React component, or if you do, use
useMemo to ensure referential identity between renders for better performance.
import {PortableTextComponentsProvider, PortableText} from '@portabletext/react'
const YourComponent = (props) => {
return (
<PortableTextComponentsProvider components={myPortableTextComponents}>
{/* The 2 PortableText instances below will receive the same custom components */}
<div className="main-content">
<PortableText value={somePortableTextInput} />
</div>
<div className="editor-notice">
<PortableText value={somePortableTextInput2} />
</div>
</PortableTextComponentsProvider>
)
}
These are the overridable/implementable keys:
types
An object of React components that renders different types of objects that might appear both as part of the input array, or as inline objects within text blocks - eg alongside text spans.
Use the
isInline property to check whether or not this is an inline object or a block.
The object has the shape
{typeName: ReactComponent}, where
typeName is the value set in individual
_type attributes.
Example of rendering a custom
image object:
import {PortableText} from '@portabletext/react'
import urlBuilder from '@sanity/image-url'
import {getImageDimensions} from '@sanity/asset-utils'
// Barebones lazy-loaded image component
const SampleImageComponent = ({value, isInline}) => {
const {width, height} = getImageDimensions(value)
return (
<img
src={urlBuilder()
.image(value)
.width(isInline ? 100 : 800)
.fit('max')
.auto('format')
.url()}
alt={value.alt || ' '}
loading="lazy"
style={{
// Display alongside text if image appears inside a block text span
display: isInline ? 'inline-block' : 'block',
// Avoid jumping around with aspect-ratio CSS property
aspectRatio: width / height,
}}
/>
)
}
const components = {
types: {
image: SampleImageComponent,
// Any other custom types you have in your content
// Examples: mapLocation, contactForm, code, featuredProjects, latestNews, etc.
},
}
const YourComponent = (props) => {
return <PortableText value={somePortableTextInput} components={components} />
}
marks
Object of React components that renders different types of marks that might appear in spans. Marks can be either be simple "decorators" (eg emphasis, underline, italic) or full "annotations" which include associated data (eg links, references, descriptions).
If the mark is a decorator, the component will receive a
markType prop which has the name of the decorator (eg
em). If the mark is an annotation, it will receive both a
markType with the associated
_type property (eg
link), and a
value property with an object holding the data for this mark.
The component also receives a
children prop that should (usually) be returned in whatever parent container component makes sense for this mark (eg
<a>,
<em>).
// `components` object you'll pass to PortableText w/ optional TS definition
import {PortableTextComponents} from '@portabletext/react'
const components: PortableTextComponents = {
marks: {
// Ex. 1: custom renderer for the em / italics decorator
em: ({children}) => <em class="text-gray-600 font-semibold">{children}</em>,
// Ex. 2: rendering a custom `link` annotation
link: ({value, children}) => {
const target = (value?.href || '').startsWith('http') ? '_blank' : undefined
return (
<a href={value?.href} target={target} rel={target === '_blank' && 'noindex nofollow'}>
{children}
</a>
)
},
},
}
block
An object of React components that renders portable text blocks with different
style properties. The object has the shape
{styleName: ReactComponent}, where
styleName is the value set in individual
style attributes on blocks (
normal being the default).
// `components` object you'll pass to PortableText
const components = {
block: {
// Ex. 1: customizing common block types
h1: ({children}) => <h1 class="text-2xl">{children}</h1>,
blockquote: ({children}) => <blockquote class="border-l-purple-500">{children}</blockquote>,
// Ex. 2: rendering custom styles
customHeading: ({children}) => <h2 class="text-lg text-primary text-purple-700">{children}</h2>,
},
}
The
block object can also be set to a single React component, which would handle block styles of any type.
list
Object of React components used to render lists of different types (
bullet vs
number, for instance, which by default is
<ul> and
<ol>, respectively).
Note that there is no actual "list" node type in the Portable Text specification, but a series of list item blocks with the same
level and
listItem properties will be grouped into a virtual one inside of this library.
const components = {
list: {
// Ex. 1: customizing common list types
bullet: ({children}) => <ul class="mt-xl">{children}</ul>,
number: ({children}) => <ol class="mt-lg">{children}</ol>,
// Ex. 2: rendering custom lists
checkmarks: ({children}) => <ol class="m-auto text-lg">{children}</ol>,
},
}
The
list property can also be set to a single React component, which would handle lists of any type.
listItem
Object of React components used to render different list item styles. The object has the shape
{listItemType: ReactComponent}, where
listItemType is the value set in individual
listItem attributes on blocks.
const components = {
listItem: {
// Ex. 1: customizing common list types
bullet: ({children}) => <li style={{listStyleType: 'disclosure-closed'}}>{children}</li>,
// Ex. 2: rendering custom list items
checkmarks: ({children}) => <li>✅ {children}</li>,
},
}
The
listItem property can also be set to a single React component, which would handle list items of any type.
hardBreak
Component to use for rendering "hard breaks", eg
\n inside of text spans.
Will by default render a
<br />. Pass
false to render as-is (
\n)
unknownMark
React component used when encountering a mark type there is no registered component for in the
components.marks prop.
unknownType
React component used when encountering an object type there is no registered component for in the
components.types prop.
unknownBlockStyle
React component used when encountering a block style there is no registered component for in the
components.block prop. Only used if
components.block is an object.
unknownList
React component used when encountering a list style there is no registered component for in the
components.list prop. Only used if
components.list is an object.
unknownListItem
React component used when encountering a list item style there is no registered component for in the
components.listItem prop. Only used if
components.listItem is an object.
When the library encounters a block, mark, list or list item with a type that is not known (eg it has no corresponding component in the
components property or context), it will by default print a console warning.
To disable this behavior, you can either pass
false to the
onMissingComponent property, or give it a custom function you want to use to report the error. For instance:
import {PortableText} from '@portabletext/react'
<PortableText
value={[/* array of portable text blocks */]}
onMissingComponent={false}
/>
// or, pass it a function:
<PortableText
value={[/* array of portable text blocks */]}
onMissingComponent={(message, options) => {
myErrorLogger.report(message, {
// eg `someUnknownType`
type: options.type,
// 'block' | 'mark' | 'blockStyle' | 'listStyle' | 'listItemStyle'
nodeType: options.nodeType
})
}}
/>
This module also exports a function (
toPlainText()) that will render one or more Portable Text blocks as plain text. This is helpful in cases where formatted text is not supported, or you need to process the raw text value.
For instance, to render an OpenGraph meta description for a page:
import {toPlainText} from '@portabletext/react' const MetaDescription = (myPortableTextData) => { return <meta name="og:description" value={toPlainText(myPortableTextData)} /> }
Or to generate element IDs for headers, in order for them to be linkable:
import {PortableText, toPlainText, PortableTextComponents} from '@portabletext/react'
import slugify from 'slugify'
const LinkableHeader = ({children, value}) => {
// `value` is the single Portable Text block of this header
const slug = slugify(toPlainText(value))
return <h2 id={slug}>{children}</h2>
}
const components: PortableTextComponents = {
block: {
h2: LinkableHeader,
},
}
MIT © Sanity.io
npm i @portabletext/react
Open-sourceror @ Sanity.io
Upload videos to Mux directly from the studio.Go to Mux input
An opinionated, enhanced Sanity.io plugin development experience.Go to Sanipack
Use the Leaflet library for the Geopoint schema type.Go to Leaflet.js map input
Wow. Doge meme generator. Very plugin.Go to Doge generator