We built a serverless quiz game that you can deploy and customize yourself. You know, for fun!
Get the numbers where you're working. Up your ContentOps game with Google Analytics right inside the Sanity Studio.
With custom views and split panes, you can now create your own document previews inside the Sanity Studio.
Getting started introduction to Sanity
How to start from scratch with a Sanity powered Gatsby website
Learn how to make a What You Get Is What You Hear (WYGIWYH) editor for speech synthesis using Sanity.io’s editor for Portable Text.
40 years of The Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA) history was converted into structured data and used to create websites, books, and internal tooling.
The Nobel Peace Center powers its localized website and interactive installations with Sanity and structured content.
Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) switched out their monolithic CMS with Sanity.io to quickly build editorial workflows for translation and get their websites on the JAMStack with 13 languages.
Better continous integration (CI) with new environment variable support for the Sanity Studio
We are looking for our first US-based Account Executive to handle high-growth in the Americas and help shape our global sales strategy - is this you or someone you know?
Glush is a new parser compiler based on Glushkov’s construction algorithm – . It offers a human readable grammar, is naturally top-down and maintains worst case cubic performance for even the most ambiguous grammars.
Love Magazine have more than 30.000 photos and needed better asset management. Try out the asset manager Robin Pyon built for them with multiple views, sorting and batch deletion.
We’re happy to announce the new extension point for asset sources. Add new sources as plugins, or build your own. Also, we’re throwing a competition for the most useful and most interesting asset source plugins.
Now you can run GROQ in the browser to quickly fit JSON data to what you need.
Give your editors a head start with Initial Values for Sanity Studio. Prefill fields with minimal configuration, create multiple templates for quick document creation, fetch content from external APIs and put it in new documents.
A headless CMS is a content management system that provides a way to author content, but instead of web page rendering, it provides the content as data over an API.
We recently migrated the
@sanity-packages written with Flow to TypeScript. It was an interesting journey and we'd like to share some experiences about how we ended up (re)configuring our build pipeline, how we dealt with CSS modules, and how we managed to keep focus on compatibility in order to lay a solid foundation for the future of the Sanity.io codebase.
With our new source plugin for the Vue.js based static site generator Gridsome, you can now build fast by default websites powered by structured content. The plugin gives you fast and frugal builds. With
watchMode you get low latency real-time content previews while you develop, without having to save or publish.
We're happy to announce that you now can launch complete JAMstack projects with Sanity using Stackbit.
Learn how to style Sanity Studio with your own colors, fonts, and logo with our new guide.
Announcing our latest fundraising, our new office in San Francisco, and joining the Heavybit accelerator.
The videos from our "We need to talk about content" August meetup at Heavybit is up. Watch the founders of Netlify, Gatsby, and Sanity.io discuss the future of content on the web.
Adding more people to our team at Sanity.io is one of the most important things we do as a startup. We are pleased to welcome Victoria, Magnus, Ørjan, and Taran to the team!
Sometimes you just need a blog. So why not build it with something shiny like Sanity Headless CMS, React and Next.js?
We had the first London-based Sanity.io User Group meetup at Moving Brands’ quarters. MB’s Toby Milner-Gullard talk about how they used Sanity from prototype to production, and Rupert Dunk showed us how to do a e-commerce platform from scratch using Sanity and some few dedicated services.
Today we’re open sourcing the specification for Sanity’s query language GROQ.
We're happy to introduce document history for Sanity Studio, as well an a documented History API. Now you can roll back documents to earlier revisions and see who did changes.
We had a blast hanging out with everyone who came to Sanity.io’s online meetup. Now the videos are up for those of you that didn't get to be there.
No new features. No detailed plan. Just bug fixes for a week.
Join us for our Online Summer Meetup, June 11th. State of Sanity; How prima.co was built; Gridsome source plugin; What we have been working on.
With the new Dashboard you can give editors quick access to where they need to go, and broad context to what they need to know.
Sometimes getting started is the hardest part of a new web project. We're introducing a new way to get started with projects on Sanity.io.
We are so happy to announce four new team members joining Sanity.io!
We are looking for a full-stack developer to join our team in Oslo developing our core product at Sanity.io
We are looking for a front-end developer to join our team in Oslo developing our core product at Sanity.io
We are looking for a new backend developer to join our team developing the document store powering Sanity.io. Could this be you, or someone you know?
We are looking for a seasoned developer with architect-skills to drive the long term development of the heart of our business stratgy: our globally distributed, real time, collaborative document storage and distribution engine.
We are looking for an Site Reliability Engineer to help build our global content platform. Could this be you, or someone you know?
Our developer Espen joined Gatsby.js’ Jason Lengstorf on Twitch and taught him how to use Sanity.io as a content backend for Gatsby.js. Together they made a portfolio website.
We co-hosted and live-streamed the first JAMstack Oslo meetup. See the videos from the talks about Gatsby.js.
We built a Gatsby.js example that ships with a Sanity.io editing environment. Here’s how to set it up with your own content, modify the look-and-feel with realt-time previews, and deploy on Netlify or Zeit’s Now.
Releasing the Gatsby Source plugin and example project with real-time content preview in watch mode
Our developer advocate Knut Melvær appeared on the devmode.fm podcast and talked Sanity.io with Andrew Welch, Patrick Harrington, and Lauren Dorman
2018: The year we got to know you! We deeply appreciate each and every question and piece of feedback you have given us these past few months. Many of the highlights mentioned in this post are direct responses to discussions we've had with you.
With the new editor for Portable Text, developers get a pocket full of new features for configuring and customizing a productive editing environment for deeply typed content.
In this post we give a quick summary of how, where, and why we blog at Sanity.io.
We’re delighted to announce that Jemmima Knight is joining Sanity.io as Engineering Manager.
The new Gutenberg editor for Wordpress comes with the ability to create custom content blocks using React. Let's compare how easy it is to make those in Sanity.
When building Sanity, we placed much emphasis on building out a super flexible image pipeline that can transform and re-crop your images for you. We have no ambition of doing the same for video.
Using a Structured Content Management System is a great way to free your content from presentation and web centric distribution. But how to go about it? Our developer advocate Knut Melvær has written an article for Smashing Magazine to suggest some overarching strategies, with some concrete real-world examples on how to think about working with structured content.
Listen to the interview The Cherryleaf Podcast did with co-founder and CTO Simen Svale Skogsrud on what a Headless CMS is. 🎙
With Sanity’s powerful export API it's easy to make a small serverless function in order to index all your content in Algolia for the times you want to harness its search capabilities. It's also a nice way to learn about observables in JavaScript.
It's one year since we launched and we are celebrating with a new fresh redesign of Sanity Studio.
Sanity is the perfect companion for when you want to get started with the JAMstack, or just need API for your project. In this tutorial you’ll learn how to get started with using Sanity — from configuring the React editor with JavaScript, to querying the API and migrating the content datasets.
GROQ is Sanity’s graph-oriented query language. It lets you do rapid development with structured content. As soon as you create a document on the backend, you can instantly query it. Here's 3 simple things you can do in GROQ to get you started.
The Sanity CLI can do many things, but here are five of them you should check out.
We have launched structure builder for Sanity Studio. Now you can customize how content types and documents should be listed out.
Portable text is a better way to handle content in your CMS. Here's why.
The shell tool jq is awesome for dealing with JSON-data. It can also transform it into handy .csv-files, ready for all your spreadsheet wrangling needs. This tutorial use Sanity.io as a backend.
You have started a Sanity project and have configured your schemas and published some content to the API. You are now ready to make a frontend, and app, or a service that takes use of it. But how to structure your code?
How to use structured content and Sanity’s API to prototype design in Sketch.
The spread syntax lets you conveniently build an object with optional fields. Especially useful when you move user generated data via APIs to serverless functions.
We wrote a post on CSS-tricks, with live code examples on Codepen, on how to use this metadata that’s applied to images in Sanity. We're pretty pleased with it!
How Konsus uses Sanity to build landing pages, blogs and FAQs.
Do you want to host your Sanity backed Next.js frontend on Netlify? No problem! Just follow these few steps to get going.
Headless CMS for eCommerce. A Vue.js front-end for the Sanity.io e-commerce schema powered by Snipcart.
New e-commerce sample schema in `sanity init` 🛒 🛍 🆕
Connect Sanity's webhooks to a Slack channel with Webtask.io
We read the fine print and summarized the implications for SaaS businesses.
A «Just add Sanity» podcasting platform
Liberate Contentful spaces as Sanity projects
Sanity has launched! We're super excited about the feedback we got. This is what we're working on.