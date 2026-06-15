Blog
How Gong shipped AI translation, automated summaries, and AI-ready content on a single backend
Gong rebuilt its content foundation on Sanity to power consistent design at scale, AI-assisted translation, and content built for both human and AI discovery.Read “How Gong shipped AI translation, automated summaries, and AI-ready content on a single backend”
The next e-commerce personalization layer is search
Building a search function that understands "earthy linen" and knows what sizes are left is more approachable than it used to be.Read “The next e-commerce personalization layer is search”
What agents need to operate your content
What developers doing agentic engineering need to know about what it takes to run content ops for real businesses today.Read “What agents need to operate your content”
How Braze built better customer experiences with AI Content Operations
Braze rebuilt its AI Content Operations on Sanity, replacing rigid models and manual translation with one place to power search, translation, and AI agents.
Read “How Braze built better customer experiences with AI Content Operations”
- Digital Strategy
- engineering
Skills are how your company works, written down for agents
How we built an internal skills platform on Sanity, so anyone at the company can author what our agents know, not just engineers.Read “Skills are how your company works, written down for agents”
How to get product feedback from agents
Agents are some of Sanity's heaviest users, but none of them report bugs. Here's how we've started gathering feedback from agents, and how you can do it too.Read “How to get product feedback from agents”
We don't write code anymore
An engineering manager’s field report from an AI-first engineering teamRead “We don't write code anymore”
Sanity Studio v6: A focused upgrade
Builds got 2–9× faster on Vite 8 in our testing. Improvements to default search and custom auth. Dropping end-of-life Node 20 support.Read “Sanity Studio v6: A focused upgrade”
What’s New - June 2026
From prompt to a hosted Studio in one chat, agents that know your users, Content Agent on Slack Marketplace, and moreRead “What’s New - June 2026”
A Board Game agent built using Sanity Context and Vercel's AI SDK
An OpenAI Agent, a board game API, and Sanity Context walk into a bar… the result: a CLI agent that returns exact game recs with real-time data using queriesRead “A Board Game agent built using Sanity Context and Vercel's AI SDK”
Build a prototype with Claude Code that your whole team can edit
You built a compelling proof of concept using AI. Now, let’s fix it so every content change doesn’t need to go through you.Read “Build a prototype with Claude Code that your whole team can edit”
What’s New - May 2026
An Olympian coding her own edge, GROQ-powered access control, Scheduled Functions, and more.Read “What’s New - May 2026”
I built a London pub guide with v0 and the Sanity MCP in six hours. Here's what I learned.
From first prompt to pub crawl routes, quiz recommendations, and a printable map. Read “I built a London pub guide with v0 and the Sanity MCP in six hours. Here's what I learned.”
Build a conference concierge with Agent Context and Anthropic
Agent Context gives you MCP tools for your content. Wire them into `streamText`. And now you have a chatbot.Read “Build a conference concierge with Agent Context and Anthropic”
Build a content-aware Telegram agent with Vercel AI SDK and Chat SDK
Build a Telegram agent that lets your team query and update your CMS from their phones. About 100 lines of code, with real security boundaries.Read “Build a content-aware Telegram agent with Vercel AI SDK and Chat SDK”
How I used Agent API to generate photos for my family’s recipes
Learn how to use Sanity's Agent API to generate images from your content - no schema changes, just a patch and a generate call.Read “
How I used Agent API to generate photos for my family’s recipes”
What’s New April - 2026
@Sanity in Slack, Content Agent API, AI ops guides, and the first Pioneers event, plus more.Read “What’s New April - 2026”
Better context, better matches: An AI love story (for dogs)
Search filters force users to think in database terms. This AI-powered dog adoption app shows what happens when you let structured content do the work instead.Read “Better context, better matches: An AI love story (for dogs)”
How Gong shipped AI translation, automated summaries, and AI-ready content on a single backend
Gong rebuilt its content foundation on Sanity to power consistent design at scale, AI-assisted translation, and content built for both human and AI discovery.Read “How Gong shipped AI translation, automated summaries, and AI-ready content on a single backend”
The next e-commerce personalization layer is search
Building a search function that understands "earthy linen" and knows what sizes are left is more approachable than it used to be.Read “The next e-commerce personalization layer is search”
What agents need to operate your content
What developers doing agentic engineering need to know about what it takes to run content ops for real businesses today.Read “What agents need to operate your content”
How Braze built better customer experiences with AI Content Operations
Braze rebuilt its AI Content Operations on Sanity, replacing rigid models and manual translation with one place to power search, translation, and AI agents.
Read “How Braze built better customer experiences with AI Content Operations”
- Digital Strategy
- engineering
Skills are how your company works, written down for agents
How we built an internal skills platform on Sanity, so anyone at the company can author what our agents know, not just engineers.Read “Skills are how your company works, written down for agents”
How to get product feedback from agents
Agents are some of Sanity's heaviest users, but none of them report bugs. Here's how we've started gathering feedback from agents, and how you can do it too.Read “How to get product feedback from agents”
We don't write code anymore
An engineering manager’s field report from an AI-first engineering teamRead “We don't write code anymore”
Sanity Studio v6: A focused upgrade
Builds got 2–9× faster on Vite 8 in our testing. Improvements to default search and custom auth. Dropping end-of-life Node 20 support.Read “Sanity Studio v6: A focused upgrade”
What’s New - June 2026
From prompt to a hosted Studio in one chat, agents that know your users, Content Agent on Slack Marketplace, and moreRead “What’s New - June 2026”
A Board Game agent built using Sanity Context and Vercel's AI SDK
An OpenAI Agent, a board game API, and Sanity Context walk into a bar… the result: a CLI agent that returns exact game recs with real-time data using queriesRead “A Board Game agent built using Sanity Context and Vercel's AI SDK”
Build a prototype with Claude Code that your whole team can edit
You built a compelling proof of concept using AI. Now, let’s fix it so every content change doesn’t need to go through you.Read “Build a prototype with Claude Code that your whole team can edit”
What’s New - May 2026
An Olympian coding her own edge, GROQ-powered access control, Scheduled Functions, and more.Read “What’s New - May 2026”
I built a London pub guide with v0 and the Sanity MCP in six hours. Here's what I learned.
From first prompt to pub crawl routes, quiz recommendations, and a printable map. Read “I built a London pub guide with v0 and the Sanity MCP in six hours. Here's what I learned.”
Build a conference concierge with Agent Context and Anthropic
Agent Context gives you MCP tools for your content. Wire them into `streamText`. And now you have a chatbot.Read “Build a conference concierge with Agent Context and Anthropic”
Build a content-aware Telegram agent with Vercel AI SDK and Chat SDK
Build a Telegram agent that lets your team query and update your CMS from their phones. About 100 lines of code, with real security boundaries.Read “Build a content-aware Telegram agent with Vercel AI SDK and Chat SDK”
How I used Agent API to generate photos for my family’s recipes
Learn how to use Sanity's Agent API to generate images from your content - no schema changes, just a patch and a generate call.Read “
How I used Agent API to generate photos for my family’s recipes”
What’s New April - 2026
@Sanity in Slack, Content Agent API, AI ops guides, and the first Pioneers event, plus more.Read “What’s New April - 2026”
Better context, better matches: An AI love story (for dogs)
Search filters force users to think in database terms. This AI-powered dog adoption app shows what happens when you let structured content do the work instead.Read “Better context, better matches: An AI love story (for dogs)”