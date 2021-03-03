Get it localized with Structured Content

For editors with global audiences, controlling the language of a site isn’t enough. They also need granular control over their content to deal with regulations, customs, and cultural nuances. Community contributor Jayne Mast walks us through how she set up confrere.com to deal with large-scale, page-based localization while also allowing individual components to be customized. We discuss localizing pricing, medical regulatory language, and mock user names to increase engagement across borders.

