The official Sanity integration for Astro
Integrate content from Sanity on Astro websites
Astro is an all-in-one web framework for building fast, content-focused websites.
Integrate content from Sanity on Astro websites
A well-considered React component for displaying images from Sanity in any React application (Next.js, Astro, Remix, Gatsby, etc)
Icon picker with over 150,000 open source vector icons
Render Portable Text with Astro.
A high-performance Astro and Sanity template built for editorial travel content. Bring luxury destination guides, immersive travelogues, and interactive trip timelines to life with a fluid, high-end design.
Digital Arc is a modern shadcn UI template for startup and creative agency websites. It helps teams present services, projects, teams, and brand stories in a polished layout that is built for conversion.
Atomist is a clean, minimal shadcn UI landing page template purposely-built for SaaS products. It gives developers, indie hackers, and startup founders a structured, production-ready starting point to launch polished product pages faster without the overhead of building every section from the ground up.
A curation theme for Astro, Tailwind CSS & Sanity CMS
An agency theme for Astro, Tailwind CSS & Sanity CMS
A photography theme for Astro, Tailwind CSS & Sanity CMS
Digital Empr left WordPress behind for Astro + Sanity to build faster, more secure, easier-to-edit websites. Here’s what kept breaking in WordPress, and what fixed it.
How to use Sanity to control redirects in your JavaScript framework of choice.
A complete guide to setting up your blog using Astro and Sanity
A look at free portfolio templates that is all the rage in 2023.
An “Inquiry” e-shop designed to feel as crafted as the product.
Crafting Unforgettable Team Experiences with Seamless Content Management
A bold brand refresh for the United Nations's Global Fund for Coral Reefs (GFCR).
Rebranding for a Valorx, a Salesforce optimization software.
A digital marketing agency delivering bold, exceptional work—with a website to match.
A Website for you to play games online.