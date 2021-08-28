Pricing update: Free users
4 Gatsby tools

Gatsby Cloud

Sanity Studio Dashboard Widget for triggering Gatsby Cloud Preview instances/sites.

Sanity Codegen
Generate TypeScript types from your Sanity schemas. Also includes a simple and tiny (<1kB) TypeScript powered client. Built for Jamstack apps.

Rico Kahler

Gatsby source plugin

Official

Source plugin for pulling content from Sanity.io into Gatsby websites.

6 Gatsby starters

HeySugar (Gatsby)

An open-source, self hosted, blood sugar tracker for type one and type two diabetics. Developed with Sanity and built with Gatsby.

Jamie Bradley

Kitchen Sink

Official

Sanity.io’s ever-evolving feature-rich demonstration studio. Fully customizable examples of page building, blog template and more examples with a React.js front-end.

Blog with Gatsby

Official

Fully customizable blog template with a Gatsby & React.js front-end.

Gatsby Theme Catalyst Bery

A minimalist personal blog featuring a Gatsby frontend and SANITY backend with automatic RSS feeds, and sortable posts.

Eric Howey

Gatsby Theme Catalyst

A minimalist integration of Gatsby and SANITY designed as a starting point to accelerate your development workflow.

Eric Howey

Gatsby Portfolio

Official

A clean Gatsby & React.js starting point for portfolios, project listings or case studies.

11 Gatsby guides

Adding Bulma CSS to your React application

In this tutorial, you'll be learning how to integrate Bulma CSS into your Gatsby (React) application. You'll be working with a few of Bulma's components and implementing them in your application.

Tomi Adekanye

Using Theme UI with SANITY.io

Learn how to integrate SANITY.io block content with Theme UI styles on your frontend

www.erichowey.dev
Eric Howey

Form submission using Gatsby, SANITY, Netlify and React Hook Form

A walk through of creating a contact form in Gatsby that submits to both an email address and a backend database using SANITY. The form itself will be built using React Hook Form and also integrate with Netlify forms.

www.erichowey.dev
Eric Howey

How to Make Taxonomy Pages With Gatsby and Sanity.io

In this tutorial, we’ll cover how to make taxonomy pages with Gatsby with structured content from Sanity.io.

css-tricks.com
Knut Melvær

47 Gatsby projects made with Sanity

Occo

Complex product offering with nested product structure and tiered pricing.

Kevin Green

Figma Config

Website for Config, the global design conference by Figma.

Corey Ward

The Agnes

A high end rental real estate site built with Gatsby, Sanity and Shopify that pulls in listing data via API and includes a headless Shopify shop.

David Gross

Why Mums Don't Jump

Podcast website, plus blog and custom player. Built with Gatsby with a custom source plugin for TransistorFM.

Paul Brickles

Quickbutik.com

An all-in-one platform to starting and growing your online store.

Moris Pasic

The GatsbyJS framework is one of the most popular React frameworks available in web development today. Offering all the speed and ease of use of a static site generator with the power of a fullstack application, Gatsby allows development of advanced websites in the time it takes to create a mock-up. Check out these guides, starters, and plugins for use in Gatsby with Sanity studio and get inspired by the work of our community. Sanity's customizable approach to content management integrates flawlessly with Gatsby's GraphQL data structure-- the most cutting-edge web applications are simpler to create than ever before.

