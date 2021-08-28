View all

Deploy a Gatsby Preview Server on AWS for use in Sanity Studio Learn how to deploy a Gatsby Preview server on AWS using CDK to preview page content in Sanity Studio. Evan Kohout Go to Deploy a Gatsby Preview Server on AWS for use in Sanity Studio

Adding Bulma CSS to your React application In this tutorial, you'll be learning how to integrate Bulma CSS into your Gatsby (React) application. You'll be working with a few of Bulma's components and implementing them in your application. Tomi Adekanye Go to Adding Bulma CSS to your React application

Using Theme UI with SANITY.io Learn how to integrate SANITY.io block content with Theme UI styles on your frontend This is an external link at: www.erichowey.dev Eric Howey Go to Using Theme UI with SANITY.io

Creating 'Site Settings' for a Sanity powered Gatsby site See how we can add a Site Settings section in our Sanity Studio so our site administrators can update relevant info on our site. This is an external link at: stordahl.dev Jacob Størdahl Go to Creating 'Site Settings' for a Sanity powered Gatsby site

Form submission using Gatsby, SANITY, Netlify and React Hook Form A walk through of creating a contact form in Gatsby that submits to both an email address and a backend database using SANITY. The form itself will be built using React Hook Form and also integrate with Netlify forms. This is an external link at: www.erichowey.dev Eric Howey Go to Form submission using Gatsby, SANITY, Netlify and React Hook Form