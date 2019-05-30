Gatsby Cloud
Sanity Studio Dashboard Widget for triggering Gatsby Cloud Preview instances/sites.
Sanity Dashboard Widget: Gatsby
Installing
Install the dashboard plugin
To get dashboard support in Sanity Studio in general:
sanity install @sanity/dashboard
Install the Gatsby widget plugin
sanity install dashboard-widget-gatsby
Configuring
- Implement your own dashboardConfig. In your
sanity.jsonfile, append the following line to the
partsarray:
{
"implements": "part:@sanity/dashboard/config",
"path": "src/dashboardConfig.js"
}
- Create the file
src/dashboardConfig.jsand include the
gatsbywidget config like this:
export default {
widgets: [
{
name: 'gatsby',
options: {
sites: [
{
siteUrl: '<siteUrl>',
}
]
}
}
]
}
Widget options
siteUrl- The Gatsby Cloud Preview instance/site url
Developing on this module
To simulate using your development version as a real module inside a studio, you can do the following:
- Run
npm install && npm linkfrom the root of this repository.
- Run
npm run watchto start developing and build the module when changes are made.
Displaying your development version inside a studio
With the mono-repo's
test-studio:
- Bootstrap the monorepo:
npm run bootstrap
- Add
sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-gatsbywith the current version number to
package.jsonin the
test-studioroot folder (but don't run
npm installafterwards)
- Run
npm link sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-gatsbyinside the mono-repo's root.
- Restart the
test-studio
With a regular Sanity Studio:
- Run
npm install
- Add
sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-gatsbywith the current version number to
package.json.
- Run
npm link sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-gatsby
- Start the studio
When you are done and have published your new version, you can run
npm unlink inside this repo, and
npm unlink sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-gatsby inside the mono-repo or studio to get back to the normal state. Then run
npm run bootstrap for the mono-repo or
npm install inside the regular studio to use the published version.
Install command
sanity install dashboard-widget-gatsby