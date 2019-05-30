Sanity Dashboard Widget: Gatsby

Sanity Studio Dashboard Widget for triggering Gatsby Cloud Preview instances/sites.

Installing

Install the dashboard plugin

To get dashboard support in Sanity Studio in general:

sanity install @sanity/dashboard

Install the Gatsby widget plugin

sanity install dashboard-widget-gatsby

Configuring

Implement your own dashboardConfig. In your sanity.json file, append the following line to the parts array:

{ "implements" : "part:@sanity/dashboard/config" , "path" : "src/dashboardConfig.js" }

Create the file src/dashboardConfig.js and include the gatsby widget config like this:

export default { widgets : [ { name : 'gatsby' , options : { sites : [ { siteUrl : '<siteUrl>' , } ] } } ] }

Widget options

siteUrl - The Gatsby Cloud Preview instance/site url

Developing on this module

To simulate using your development version as a real module inside a studio, you can do the following:

Run npm install && npm link from the root of this repository.

from the root of this repository. Run npm run watch to start developing and build the module when changes are made.

Displaying your development version inside a studio

With the mono-repo's test-studio :

Bootstrap the monorepo: npm run bootstrap

Add sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-gatsby with the current version number to package.json in the test-studio root folder (but don't run npm install afterwards)

with the current version number to in the root folder (but don't run afterwards) Run npm link sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-gatsby inside the mono-repo's root.

inside the mono-repo's root. Restart the test-studio

With a regular Sanity Studio:

Run npm install

Add sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-gatsby with the current version number to package.json .

with the current version number to . Run npm link sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-gatsby

Start the studio