Sanity Studio Dashboard Widget for triggering Gatsby Cloud Preview instances/sites.

Sanity Dashboard Widget: Gatsby

Installing

Install the dashboard plugin

To get dashboard support in Sanity Studio in general:

sanity install @sanity/dashboard

Install the Gatsby widget plugin

sanity install dashboard-widget-gatsby

Configuring

  1. Implement your own dashboardConfig. In your sanity.json file, append the following line to the parts array:
{
  "implements": "part:@sanity/dashboard/config",
  "path": "src/dashboardConfig.js"
}
  1. Create the file src/dashboardConfig.js and include the gatsby widget config like this:
export default {
  widgets: [
    {
      name: 'gatsby',
      options: {
        sites: [
          {
            siteUrl: '<siteUrl>',
          }
        ]
      }
    }
  ]
}

Widget options

  • siteUrl - The Gatsby Cloud Preview instance/site url

Developing on this module

To simulate using your development version as a real module inside a studio, you can do the following:

  • Run npm install && npm link from the root of this repository.
  • Run npm run watch to start developing and build the module when changes are made.

Displaying your development version inside a studio

With the mono-repo's test-studio:

  • Bootstrap the monorepo: npm run bootstrap
  • Add sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-gatsby with the current version number to package.json in the test-studio root folder (but don't run npm install afterwards)
  • Run npm link sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-gatsby inside the mono-repo's root.
  • Restart the test-studio

With a regular Sanity Studio:

  • Run npm install
  • Add sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-gatsby with the current version number to package.json.
  • Run npm link sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-gatsby
  • Start the studio

When you are done and have published your new version, you can run npm unlink inside this repo, and npm unlink sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-gatsby inside the mono-repo or studio to get back to the normal state. Then run npm run bootstrap for the mono-repo or npm install inside the regular studio to use the published version.

Install command

Package location

