Go Global with a Multilingual CMS
As your brand grows, reaching out to global audiences is critical for success. A multilingual CMS gives you the flexibility to adapt to markets worldwide.
Powering exceptional digital experiences everywhere
Why multilingual CMS?
You’re ready to take your business global. But are you speaking your audience’s language?
A multilingual content management system makes it easy to connect with your target audiences. Localize content, user experience, and digital assets to reach markets worldwide.
Easier said than done
Reaching your target markets isn’t as simple as hiring a translator. Managing content in multiple languages and targeting global markets comes with its own unique set of challenges.
Creating and maintaining multilingual content can be a slow, difficult process. Translations can be inaccurate. Idioms, contexts, and turns of phrase might not resonate.
You’ll need to perform market-specific analytics, research international keywords, and localize your UX. It’s a big job.
Choosing a multilingual CMS
The ideal multilingual CMS turns a big job into a manageable one. But how do you choose the right one? Here are some questions to ask.
Can I seamlessly localize my content, UX, and digital assets?
Can I easily customise relevant fields for SEO, including content, meta tags, internal links, and images?
Can the CMS integrate with third parties for translation management?
Can I create customizable workflows for my content team?
Will my data be stored securely?
Why Sanity
A traditional CMS restricts the structure of your content. For global businesses, that’s a problem. You have to update your content manually, often within a different context from the source material, leading to errors and restricting your ability to scale.
Sanity enables you to develop deeply expressive content models that grow with your business as you scale across geographies.
Unlock document-level and field-level localization
Model translated and localized content in the way that makes sense for your use case and workflow. Easily define language properties for localized fields, or model localized content as separate documents.
Author multiple markets in one field
Push updates across multiple markets or locations in just one rich text field, rather than manually updating content across disparate sites.
Manage permissions and access
Stay secure and in compliance by tying certain markets and languages to user roles and permissions.
Personalize workflows
Build personalized workflows that are tailored to your organization and content team. Create custom actions that editors can perform on documents, badges to communicate document status, and React Hooks to get status updates and perform operations on your documents.
Integrate with third parties
Integrate with translation services like Smartling, Transifex, and Translations.com or create your own integrations and plugins.
Case study: Eurostar
Eurostar moves fast. The high-speed rail service connects the United Kingdom to Europe and has served hundreds of millions of passengers.
Customers rely on Eurostar’s website for up-to-date travel information. But with their traditional CMS, Eurostar was bogged down in long, inefficient development cycles.
By combining Sanity with GraphQL, they saw an 80% decrease in the time needed for CMS development tasks—across a host of locations and market segments.