Headless CMS explained in 1 minute
Learn about headless content management systems: what they are, how they work, and how they differ from traditional CMSes like WordPress. We explore the uses of headless content, and how to apply it to websites, apps, and more.
A headless CMS is a content management system that separates where content is stored (the “body”) from where it is presented (the “head“). It separates information and presentation. This enables content reuse and remixing across web, mobile, and digital media platforms as needed. You could even reuse your content in print.
Format-agnostic content unlocks a fundamentally better experience for everyone—authors, developers and users.
Authors get a fully custom editor with structured data models. Developers get a focused API delivering performant querying and filtering. And ultimately users get content how and where they want it.
Check out this video, where our CTO quickly illustrates the concept using pen and paper:
Like most technological innovations, headless CMSes grew out of a set of needs that could no longer be met by a traditional monolithic CMS. This shift was kickstarted by the advent of smartphones in the late 2000s and has only accelerated as digital media platforms become more and more diverse.
You now have screens on your wrist, in your car, on your tractor, on your fridge, and in your glasses—not to mention the classic triumvirate of TVs, computers and phones.
How we consume content has fundamentally changed over the last decade and so how we store that content has also had to evolve and improve. Enter next-gen headless CMS platforms, like Sanity, where the content is decoupled from code allowing it to be remixed and reused. Wherever and however it is needed. Billboards to watches.
How developers build digital media has also similarly evolved and improved. Popular modern frameworks, like NextJS and SvelteKit, work best with APIs for content. Headless CMSes give developers those approachable APIs. This symbiotic relationship between next-gen frameworks and next-gen storage options has cemented the emergence of headless CMSes as the next step in content management.
Today Sanity and other headless CMSes lead developer satisfaction surveys and are the tech everyone wants to work with on their next project!
A headless CMS works by giving editors an interface for managing content and providing that content via APIs for developers to query and build applications with.
Most headless CMSes are offered as Software as a Service (SaaS), meaning that your editors will have to log into a web application and that the APIs are hosted in a cloud-based backend. Some headless CMSes will let you host the whole solution on your own server and database. In this model means you have to do your own scaling and operations.
Sanity lets you host the react-based customizable editing interface yourself, and you get the no-ops and scaling-friendly advantages of a hosted real-time backend. In many ways Sanity is a superset of a headless CMS – because it’s more flexible, offers real-time collaboration, and it treats your content (even rich text) as data. You can use it to power products of any kind.
As opposed to headless, a “traditional CMS” is software that you either install and have to manage on your own, or on a managed server environment. Traditional CMSes are also called “monolithic” because they pack all the functionality and assumptions for how you want to work into a single system.
Traditional CMSes often provide a “What You See Is What You Get” (WYSIWYG) content editing interface because they only have one context for presenting the content – usually a web page.
In the last few years, we have seen an uptick of CMSes that try to be more flexible in their ways of making content available. These are usually called “Headless” or “API-first” CMSes. Some of them market themselves as “Content infrastructure,” “Content Hubs” or even “Content as a Service.”
However, when you take a closer look, they all pretty much boil down to some database backend with a web-based user interface, and content made accessible through an API.
|Traditional CMS
|Headless CMS
|Architecture
|One-to-one
|One-to-many
|Extensibility
|Monolithic
|Modular
|Device compatibility
|Limited
|Responsive by design
|Integration and deployment
|Punctuated
|Continuous
|Engineering
|DIY
|Managed
|Developer experience
|Legacy
|Contemporary
|Speed
|Higher load times
|Lower load times
|Iteration
|Long cycles
|Rapid development
At Sanity we see today’s headless CMS systems as an evolutionary step that leads to an even better way of managing content – where structure is truly flexible, content is treated like data, and editors work in tailored real-time collaboration environments.
Decoupled CMSes have emerged as a response to the introduction of headless CMSes. Some of the traditional CMS vendors have built APIs on top of their systems and market them as “decoupled.”
The decoupled approach promises both website rendering capabilities and the flexibility of headless. However, the catch is that decoupled CMS APIs are heavily influenced by a model built for a single website. When it boils down to it, this is a form of coupling and restricts the amount of contexts that your content can reasonably be applied to.
- Decoupled CMSes are adding APIs on top to serve content
- Headless CMSes are API-exclusive
A headless CMS is a powerful and flexible way to manage content. It allows for faster editing experiences, and the ability to manage content for multiple channels. It offers developers the flexibility to choose their own frontend tooling, and makes it easier to scale. In addition, headless CMS also offers enhanced security by separating content from the presentation layer.
Traditional CMS architectures have to spend resources on content editing, and content rendering. A headless CMS has an advantage over traditional alternatives because it doesn’t have to deal with the rendering side of things. That’s left to other more specialized parts of your stack.
Truly headless content isn’t tied to a single presentation concern (e.g. website), so it can find an audience across multiple channels. You can use a headless CMS to manage content for apps and websites. You can even manage your internal/admin content in the same place and extract more value from it that way.
Because headless content is served over APIs, developers can choose their own frontend tooling. If you’d prefer to work with Javascript instead of PHP or Ruby, you can do that. You can also interchange parts of your stack, or move from one framework to another without affecting the CMS.
Headless lets you manage your content from a single source of truth, change developer tools at any time, and benefit from sending your content to high-performance cloud-based hosting and build services like Vercel and Netlify.
Because headless content is separated from the presentation layer it’s a smaller area of attack.
Headless CMSs are best suited for businesses who need a content management system that is highly customizable and easily managed, but don't necessarily need a front-end website. This includes businesses in the media, entertainment, publishing, and eCommerce industries, as well as companies that need to manage a lot of content for internal processes. Businesses in these industries can benefit from the scalability, flexibility, and efficiency headless CMSs provide.
They’re a popular choice in high performing “Jamstack” sites and work with static-site-generators like Gatsby, 11ty, and Next. They can also be used for web apps and are popular with modern Javascript Frameworks such React, Vue.js, Svelte, and Angular.
A well-designed headless CMS won’t be geared towards a page-based content structure (that should be easy to create, but optional). If this is the case, you can manage content for any product or service: voice assistants, digital kiosks, print, websites – all from the same place.
Some headless CMSes are flexible enough to be provisioned as an E-commerce back end. With Sanity you can also integrate headless content with existing E-commerce platforms and product inventory management systems like Shopify and SAP Hybris.
There are a lot of options out there, and it can be challenging to navigate their many features. We think it’s best to aim for a CMS that can let you grow, and be adapted as your needs evolve. Here’s a list of questions you can ask yourself in order to better evaluate the field:
- Can I create the kinds of content structures I really need with it?
- Do I want, or need to, look after content hosting and maintenance myself?
- Will my content be stored in a secure and privacy compliant manner?
- Would real-time editing and collaboration improve my workflows?
- Will my rich text content be locked to HTML?
- Can I scale my content ops without falling off a price cliff?
- How does it manage files and image assets?
Sanity’s features go beyond the offerings of popular headless CMSes, and the older monolithic CMSes on the market. Here’s why:
- You get real-time collaborative editing out of the box
- Content structures are truly flexible
- Rich text content is HTML-free. We’re the only platform that treats content as data.
- You get a fully open-sourced and standalone editor built in React
- You get a full API-suite with the same backend capabilities as Sanity Studio
Sanity is the platform for structured content that lets you build better digital experiences. By treating content as data, organizations use our APIs to build optimal editing workflows and share content between systems to increase digital velocity. Our mission is to be the most versatile system for creating and distributing digital content to any device, application or channel.