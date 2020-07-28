New Live Stream: Getting Started with Sanity's 11ty Starter

Looking to dive into Sanity, but love the experience of working with 11ty? Maybe you already love Sanity, but want a static site generator that's a little more nimble and agile. Either way, this live stream will walk you through the basics of our 11ty Blog Starter to get you up and running.

Join Developer Relation Specialists Kapehe and Bryan as they dive into the starter and help you get up and running with this powerful combination.

Stream Details

When: July 29 at 10 a.m. PDT / 7 p.m. CEST

Where: Our Twitch Channel

Follow Sanity on Twitch to get notified when we go live with this and other future streams.