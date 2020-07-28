NEWS · July 28th 2020
New Live Stream: Getting Started with Sanity's 11ty Starter
Join Sanity Developer Relation Specialists Kapehe and Bryan as they show you how to set up our 11ty Blog Starter project.
Looking to dive into Sanity, but love the experience of working with 11ty? Maybe you already love Sanity, but want a static site generator that's a little more nimble and agile. Either way, this live stream will walk you through the basics of our 11ty Blog Starter to get you up and running.
Join Developer Relation Specialists Kapehe and Bryan as they dive into the starter and help you get up and running with this powerful combination.
When: July 29 at 10 a.m. PDT / 7 p.m. CEST
Where: Our Twitch Channel
Follow Sanity on Twitch to get notified when we go live with this and other future streams.