Customer Stories
Behind the Experience
Join Sanity CTO Simen Svale on his world tour – seeking out how some of the best content teams bring their stories to life
Playlist
PUMA moves fast and gets global teams in sync with Sanity
Sanity’s single source of truth for content helps PUMA move faster, create innovative digital campaigns, and achieve a holistic digital brand across markets.
Applications
- E-commerce
- Multichannel
Integrations
- Salesforce
50K
reusable content pieces
12K
product categories ingested hourly
4K
hero banners created
Explore Sanity success stories
How loveholidays cut translation costs by 97% with AI
How MR MARVIS built shoppable images and increased AOV 9.7%
How Complex uses AI to match products with articles
How Morning Brew powers a $50M+ media business with six engineers and Sanity
Built to scale, not maintain
How Lady Gaga’s team built for speed, scale, and creative control
How Mejuri rebuilt its commerce stack in 6 months
Driving traffic, freeing up engineers, and unleashing content teams