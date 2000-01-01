Customer Stories

Customer interviews

Behind the Experience

Join Sanity CTO Simen Svale on his world tour – seeking out how some of the best content teams bring their stories to life

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Customer Story

PUMA moves fast and gets global teams in sync with Sanity

Sanity’s single source of truth for content helps PUMA move faster, create innovative digital campaigns, and achieve a holistic digital brand across markets.

Applications

  • E-commerce
  • Multichannel

Integrations

  • Salesforce
Read the PUMA story
PUMA logo

  • 50K


    reusable content pieces

  • 12K


    product categories ingested hourly

  • 4K


    hero banners created

Customer stories

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