Templates
Have a Sanity powered app up and running in minutes with best-practice templates.
A developer-first flexible workspace to build exceptional content-rich online shopping experiences that legacy tools can’t deliver.
Model content with custom schemas tailored to your workflows. Reference content from anywhere and break free from rigid field structures.
Model content with custom schemas tailored to your workflows. Reference content from anywhere and break free from rigid field structures.
Stage, preview, and schedule updates across pages and blocks—no dev needed. Plan campaigns with precision and go live exactly when and where you want.
Structure once, publish anywhere. Use APIs to push content to every digital surface—without layout constraints or rigid templates.
Flexibility that meets business needs
Bring your Shopify product catalog into the Content Lake, and let developers and editors enrich product pages with flexible, structured content. Products remain the source of truth in Shopify, while Sanity handles the storytelling.
Teams can stage and schedule product drops, seasonal campaigns, and homepage updates—no code required. Editors preview changes in context, manage approvals, and launch content across the site with confidence, giving developers back their time and reducing last-minute fire drills.
Sanity Functions let developers trigger custom workflows based on content events—like translating Product Detail Pages, clearing caches, or notifying teams on Slack of low inventory. Write serverless functions directly in your Sanity project to extend content operations with business-specific logic, all without relying on external orchestration tools.
With Sanity TypeGen, TypeScript definitions are auto-generated from your content model, providing end-to-end type safety. Whether you're sourcing product data from your e-commerce platform, a PIM, or other sources, any data you choose to query from Sanity will be fully typed. Reduce errors while streaming development
Mejuri partnered with Sanity to streamline content management, empower content teams, and optimize global e-commerce operations. Enabling rapid growth and improved customer experiences.
Powerful tools for content teams
Portable Text gives developers the power to support long-form, rich content while embedding interactive components like "Add to Cart" buttons, inventory counters, product badges, or conditional messaging based on availability or sales. It's structured content that adapts to your front-end and business logic
Sanity supports complex internationalization workflows out of the box, enabling editors to translate and adapt content per region—even when core product data originates from a third-party platform. Editors can localize product descriptions, campaign messages, and visuals with AI without duplicating or fragmenting content
Manage and replace product shots, lifestyle imagery, and campaign assets without breaking structure. Assets are modeled like content—complete with metadata, references, and validation—so you can query, reuse, and update visuals in context, without duplication or rework.
Give content teams a focused space to write campaign copy, product messaging, and announcements—without filling out fields or switching tools. AI assists in context, and content maps directly to structured fields in Studio. No copy-paste. No handoff friction.
There are so many exciting combinations that PUMA can create with Sanity. Now that we have a structure, it’s infinitely scalable.
Docs
Understand core concepts, and explore a variety of resources to help you get the most from Sanity.
Request a demo for a tailored walkthrough, or dive in and start building.