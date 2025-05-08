Why can some teams launch global campaigns in minutes (👋 Tecovas) while yours is still waiting on a homepage swap?

Hint: It’s not their CMS. It’s their architecture.

The best teams don’t scale by adding headcount or hacking together workflows.

They build systems around their team and operations.

Not a custom CMS, but a stack built on structured content, developer primitives, and programmable workflows.

Fully customizable. Minimal maintenance. Built to scale.

Commerce teams are creating more content for more surfaces with smaller teams and higher expectations. But most systems were built for publishing, not operations.

AI can't work without structured, queryable content. New surfaces mean more duplication without reuse. Each workaround adds technical debt, and replatforming becomes inevitable.

Sanity gives you the infrastructure to move faster and adapt to whatever comes next. Structured content, programmable workflows, and automation-ready architecture built for scale.

This guide shows the architecture, code snippets, and workflows behind high-velocity, scaling e-commerce teams.

The brands you'll see:

SKIMS – Kim Kardashian's shapewear and loungewear brand with a massive global presence.

Lady Gaga – The artist's official storefront, featuring exclusive merch and creative campaigns.

– The artist’s official storefront, featuring exclusive merch and creative campaigns. Sanetti – A premium cycling brand built by Sanity to demo complex e-commerce workflows (without NDAs or blurred screenshots).

But first, what’s everyone dealing with right now?