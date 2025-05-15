APIs and SDKs
Build and manage the Sanity Operating System programmatically through our APIs and SDKs. Here you find documentation for functionality that sits on top of and outside of Content Lake (our datastore) and Compute and AI layers.
Introduction to schemas
Learn how schemas define content structure in Sanity's ecosystem, from Studio to Media Library, and how to design effective content models that evolve with your business needs.
Studio schema reference
A schema describes the types of documents and fields editors may author in a Sanity Studio workspace.
Schema Deployment
Deploy your schema into your dataset to enable deep integration between your content model and Sanity apps.
Introduction to the CLI
Build, deploy, init plugin boilerplate, run scripts, and wrangle datasets and webhooks, all from the command line
Importing Data
How to go about importing data in bulk, including file and image assets.
CLI Configuration
Wrangle datasets and webhooks, initialise plugin boilerplate code, build and deploy—all from the command line