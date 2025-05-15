APIs and SDKs

APIs and SDKs

Build and manage the Sanity Operating System programmatically through our APIs and SDKs. Here you find documentation for functionality that sits on top of and outside of Content Lake (our datastore) and Compute and AI layers.

App SDK

App SDK Quickstart

Get up and running quickly with the Sanity App SDK by following this step-by-step guide!

App SDK Reference

Reference documentation for App SDK.

App SDK Explorer

Example interfaces built with the App SDK

Schemas

Introduction to schemas

Learn how schemas define content structure in Sanity's ecosystem, from Studio to Media Library, and how to design effective content models that evolve with your business needs.

Studio schema reference

A schema describes the types of documents and fields editors may author in a Sanity Studio workspace.

Schema Deployment

Deploy your schema into your dataset to enable deep integration between your content model and Sanity apps.

Command Line Interface

Introduction to the CLI

Build, deploy, init plugin boilerplate, run scripts, and wrangle datasets and webhooks, all from the command line

Importing Data

How to go about importing data in bulk, including file and image assets.

CLI Configuration

Wrangle datasets and webhooks, initialise plugin boilerplate code, build and deploy—all from the command line

Asset API

Presenting Images

Presenting images through the Sanity image pipeline

Image Metadata

This article takes a closer look at the types of metadata available for images, and the values they might return.

Asset CDN

Describes the CDN used for delivering assets