User Guides

Practical, easy-to-follow guides that help content teams work efficiently across official Sanity applications.

The Sanity Applications

Content operators quick start guide

Practical tips and instructions for managing your content within the Sanity ecosystem.

Media Library quick start guide

Practical tips and instructions for managing your media assets within the Sanity ecosystem.

Dashboard

Get to know Sanity's home for all of your apps and studios.

Canvas

The AI-powered, free-form writing experience that understands your content.

Studio Fundamentals

Tasks for Sanity Studio

Learn to use Sanity Studio's tasks for collaboration, assign tasks, comment on tasks, and resolve tasks for efficient content creation.

Comments for Sanity Studio

Learn to use Comments in Sanity Studio for effective collaboration, including leaving comments, @mentions, and resolving comments.

Content releases

Learn to use Content Releases to organize and schedule updates across multiple documents.

Compare document versions

The document comparison view in Sanity Studio provides a side-by-side view of different document versions.

Copy and paste fields

How to copy and paste fields and documents within your Sanity Studio.