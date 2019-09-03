Getting started
There are two primary ways of getting started with Sanity.io:
- You can download the command-line interface (CLI) from npm and use it to initiate a new project:
npm install --global @sanity/cli && sanity init
- With our starter projects you will, in minutes, have a preconfigured Sanity Studio and a fully working front-end in the framework of your choosing, all deployed to Netlify and source code on GitHub.
Get started using the CLI
Download the Sanity CLI from node package manager and initiate new projects from the command line.
Starter projects
Our starter projects will get you going with a fully configured Sanity Studio, a best practice frontend in a range of popular frameworks such as React, Vue, Svelte, and deployment on Netlify and Vercel.