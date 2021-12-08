Input { title : 'Launchpad Location' , name : 'location' , type : 'geopoint' } Output { "_type" : "geopoint" , "lat" : 58.63169011423141 , "lng" : 9.089101352587932 , "alt" : 13.37 }

While the geopoint type is available in Sanity by default, you will probably want to install a plugin that provides a more visual way to input the coordinates. For instance, you could use the @sanity/google-maps-input plugin:

cd my-project sanity install @sanity/google-maps-input

Then configure ./config/@sanity/google-maps-input.json with your Google maps API key:

{ "apiKey" : "google-api-key" , "defaultZoom" : 11 , "defaultLocation" : { "lat" : 58.63169011423141 , "lng" : 9.089101352587932 } }

Make sure the key has access to all of the following APIs:

Google Maps JavaScript API

Google Places API Web Service

Google Static Maps API

You can create such keys and grant API access in the Google Developer Console.