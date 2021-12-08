Geopoint
An object signifying a global latitude/longitude/altitude coordinate. Longitude and latitude is stored as decimal degrees, while altitude is stored as a floating point representing meters above sea level.
Properties
REQUIREDtypestring
Value must be set to
geopoint.
namestring
Required. The field name. This will be the key in the data record.
titlestring
Human readable label for the field.
boolean | function
If set to
true, this field will be hidden in the studio. You can also return a callback function to use it as a conditional field.
readOnlyboolean | function
If set to
true, this field will not be editable in the content studio. You can also return a callback function to use it as a conditional field.
descriptionstring
Short description to editors how the field is to be used.
initialValueInitialValueOrResolverFunction
The initial value used when creating new values from this type. Can be either a literal value or a resolver function that returns either a literal value or a promise resolving to the initial value.
ValidationLearn more about validation
required()function
Ensures that this field exists.
custom(fn)function
Creates a custom validation rule.
Input
{
title: 'Launchpad Location',
name: 'location',
type: 'geopoint'
}
Output
{
"_type": "geopoint",
"lat": 58.63169011423141,
"lng": 9.089101352587932,
"alt": 13.37
}
While the
geopoint type is available in Sanity by default, you will probably want to install a plugin that provides a more visual way to input the coordinates. For instance, you could use the @sanity/google-maps-input plugin:
cd my-project
sanity install @sanity/google-maps-input
Then configure
./config/@sanity/google-maps-input.json with your Google maps API key:
{
"apiKey": "google-api-key",
"defaultZoom": 11,
"defaultLocation": {
"lat": 58.63169011423141,
"lng": 9.089101352587932
}
}
Make sure the key has access to all of the following APIs:
- Google Maps JavaScript API
- Google Places API Web Service
- Google Static Maps API
You can create such keys and grant API access in the Google Developer Console.
Gotcha
Be careful with your API keys. If you use this functionality, it's a good idea to make your repository private.