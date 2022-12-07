Plugins API
Extend the capabilities of your studio using plugins
The
plugin configuration property accepts an array of plugin definitions. Plugin configuration accepts most of the same properties as the workspace config API, the notable exceptions being
dataset,
projectId,
auth and
theme.
Protip
While entirely optional, wrapping your plugin configuration object with the
definePlugin()-helper function (exported from 'sanity') will make most editors show helpful type information and autocomplete suggestions even if you're not using TypeScript!
import { definePlugin } from 'sanity'
export const previewUrlPlugin = definePlugin({
name: 'preview-url-plugin'
document: {
productionUrl: async (prev, { document }) => {
const slug = document.slug?.current;
return slug ? ‘https://some-custom-url.xyz/${slug}’ : prev
}
}
})
REQUIREDnamestring
Unique identifier for the plugin
documentobject | DocumentPluginOptions
Accepts custom components for document actions and badges, as well as a custom
productionUrlresolver and default configuration for new documents. Read more about the document API.
formobject | SanityFormConfig
Extensions / customizations to the studio forms. Accepts configurations for image and file asset sources as well as custom components to override the default studio rendering. Read more about the form API.
pluginsarray | PluginOptions[]
Studio plugins - takes an array of plugin declarations that can be called with or without a configuration object. Read more about plugins.
toolsarray | Tool[]
Studio tools – takes an array of tool declarations that can be called with or without a configuration object. Read more about the tool API.
schemaobject | SchemaPluginOptions
Schema definition - takes an array of
typesand an optional array of
templates(initial value templates). While defining a schema is not required, there are few things inside the studio that works without one. Read more about the schema API.
studioobject | StudioComponentPluginOptions
Accepts a
componentsobject which will let you override the default rendering of certain bits of the studio UI. Read more about studio components.
titlestring
Human-readable name for the plugin