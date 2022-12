In Studio v2, you could customise your theme by overriding CSS variables. For Studio v3, we are working on a Theming API, based on Sanity UI and the Component API.

If you would like to continue using your existing themes, the buildLegacyTheme helper function lets you use Studio v2 themes in Studio v3.

Meanwhile, you can also replace various different components with your own, the Component API has examples of how to do that.