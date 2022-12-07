Migrating tools
Custom tools in v2 were extended from the
part:@sanity/base/tool part:
// sanity.json
{
"root": true,
"project": {
"name": "My Project"
},
// ...
"parts": [
{
"implements": "part:@sanity/base/tool",
"path": "./tools/myTool"
},
// you could implement the part more than once
{
"implements": "part:@sanity/base/tool",
"path": "./tools/myOtherTool"
}
]
}
import React from 'react'
function MyTool() {
return <>{my tool}</>
}
// ./tools/myTool
export default {
title: 'My Tool',
name: 'my-tool',
component: MyTool,
}
In Studio v3, using the new Config API you declare your custom tools on the root property
tools on the configuration object:
// sanity.config.ts
import {defineConfig} from 'sanity'
import MyTool from './MyTool'
import MyOtherTool from './MyOtherTool'
export default defineConfig({
name: 'default',
title: 'My Cool Project',
projectId: 'my-project-id',
dataset: 'production',
tools: [
{name: 'my-tool', title: 'My Tool', component: MyTool},
{name: 'tool-2', title: '2nd Tool', component: MyOtherTool},
],
})
// sanity.config.ts
import {defineConfig} from 'sanity'
import MyAdminTool from './MyAdminTool'
export default defineConfig({
name: 'default',
title: 'My Cool Project',
projectId: 'my-project-id',
dataset: 'production',
// could also utilize the function variant for conditionals 😎
tools: (prev, {currentUser}) => {
if (currentUser.roles.find((r) => r.name === 'admin')) {
return [
...prev,
{name: 'admin', title: 'Admin', component: MyAdminTool},
]
}
return prev
},
})
These guides are under development. If you have questions or suggestions for improvement, then we want to hear from you. Get in touch via our GitHub discussions page.