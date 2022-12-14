CLI API
Wrangle datasets and webhooks, initialise plugin boilerplate code, build and deploy—all from the command line
The
sanity Command Line Interface (CLI) is a handy tool for managing your Sanity projects in your terminal. Note that there are some commands that can only be run in a project folder and global ones.
Sanity CLI can read configuration from a
sanity.cli.js (
.ts) file in the same folder that the command is run in.
apiCliApiConfig
Defines the
projectId,
datasetthat the CLI should connect and run its commands on
server{ hostname?: string, port?: number }
Defines the
hostnameand
portthat the development server should run on.
hostnamedefaults to
localhost, and port to
3333.
graphqlGraphQLAPIConfig[]
Defines the GraphQL APIs that the CLI can deploy and interact with.
reactStrictModeboolean
Wraps the Studio in
<React.StrictMode>root to aid in flagging potential problems related to concurrent features (
startTransition,
useTransition,
useDeferredValue,
Suspense). Can also be enabled by setting
SANITY_STUDIO_REACT_STRICT_MODE="true"|"false". It only applies to
sanity devin development mode and is ignored in
sanity buildand in production. Defaults to
false.
viteany
Exposes the default Vite configuration for the Studio so it can be changed and extended.
project{ basePath?: string }
Contains the property
basePathwhich lets you change the top-level slug for the Studio. You typically need to set this if you embed the Studio in another application where it is one of many routes. Defaults to an empty string.
usage: sanity [--default] [-v|--version] [-d|--debug] [-h|--help] <command> [<args>] Commands: build Builds the current Sanity configuration to a static bundle codemod Runs a code modification script cors Interact with CORS-entries for your project dataset Interact with datasets in your project debug Gathers information on Sanity environment deploy Deploys a statically built Sanity studio dev Starts a development server for the Sanity Studio docs Opens the Sanity documentation documents Interact with documents in your project exec Runs a script in Sanity context graphql Interact with GraphQL APIs help Displays help information about Sanity hook Interact with hooks in your project init Initialize a new Sanity studio project install Installs dependencies of the current project login Authenticates against the Sanity.io API logout Logs out of the Sanity.io session manage Opens the Sanity project management UI preview Starts a local web server for previewing production build projects Interact with projects connected to your logged in user start Alias of `sanity preview` undeploy Removes the deployed studio from <hostname>.sanity.studio users Manage users of your project versions Shows the installed versions of Sanity CLI and core components See 'sanity help <command>' for specific information on a subcommand.
Not to be confused with
sanity debug, which returns information about your Sanity environment, you can use the
DEBUG environment variable with your
sanity commands to get more verbose results and troubleshoot potential issues.
For full debugger results, use a wildcard on its own (
DEBUG=* sanity <command>). For more targeted results, you can specify a namespace followed by a wildcard (
DEBUG=sanity* sanity <command> or
DEBUG=sanity:cli* sanity <command>).
Example
Least verbose
sanity dataset import production.tar.gz dev
More verbose, returning all debuggers in the
sanity namespace
DEBUG=sanity* sanity dataset import production.tar.gz dev
Most verbose, returning all debuggers
DEBUG=* sanity dataset import production.tar.gz dev
Results can also be excluded by using a
- prefix.
DEBUG=sanity*,-sanity:export* sanity dataset export production production.tar.gz would return all debuggers in the
sanity namespace except for
sanity:export debuggers (e.g.,
sanity:cli and
sanity:client) during export of the
production dataset.