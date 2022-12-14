The sanity Command Line Interface (CLI) is a handy tool for managing your Sanity projects in your terminal. Note that there are some commands that can only be run in a project folder and global ones.

Configuration file

Sanity CLI can read configuration from a sanity.cli.js ( .ts ) file in the same folder that the command is run in.

api CliApiConfig Defines the projectId , dataset that the CLI should connect and run its commands on

server { hostname?: string, port?: number } Defines the hostname and port that the development server should run on. hostname defaults to localhost , and port to 3333 .

graphql GraphQLAPIConfig[] Defines the GraphQL APIs that the CLI can deploy and interact with.

reactStrictMode boolean Wraps the Studio in <React.StrictMode> root to aid in flagging potential problems related to concurrent features ( startTransition , useTransition , useDeferredValue , Suspense ). Can also be enabled by setting SANITY_STUDIO_REACT_STRICT_MODE="true"|"false" . It only applies to sanity dev in development mode and is ignored in sanity build and in production. Defaults to false .

vite any Exposes the default Vite configuration for the Studio so it can be changed and extended.

project { basePath?: string } Contains the property basePath which lets you change the top-level slug for the Studio. You typically need to set this if you embed the Studio in another application where it is one of many routes. Defaults to an empty string.

Commands

usage: sanity [--default] [-v|--version] [-d|--debug] [-h|--help] <command> [<args>] Commands: build Builds the current Sanity configuration to a static bundle codemod Runs a code modification script cors Interact with CORS-entries for your project dataset Interact with datasets in your project debug Gathers information on Sanity environment deploy Deploys a statically built Sanity studio dev Starts a development server for the Sanity Studio docs Opens the Sanity documentation documents Interact with documents in your project exec Runs a script in Sanity context graphql Interact with GraphQL APIs help Displays help information about Sanity hook Interact with hooks in your project init Initialize a new Sanity studio project install Installs dependencies of the current project login Authenticates against the Sanity.io API logout Logs out of the Sanity.io session manage Opens the Sanity project management UI preview Starts a local web server for previewing production build projects Interact with projects connected to your logged in user start Alias of `sanity preview` undeploy Removes the deployed studio from <hostname>.sanity.studio users Manage users of your project versions Shows the installed versions of Sanity CLI and core components See 'sanity help <command>' for specific information on a subcommand.

Debugging sanity commands

Not to be confused with sanity debug , which returns information about your Sanity environment, you can use the DEBUG environment variable with your sanity commands to get more verbose results and troubleshoot potential issues.

For full debugger results, use a wildcard on its own ( DEBUG=* sanity <command> ). For more targeted results, you can specify a namespace followed by a wildcard ( DEBUG=sanity* sanity <command> or DEBUG=sanity:cli* sanity <command> ).

Example Least verbose

sanity dataset import production.tar.gz dev More verbose, returning all debuggers in the sanity namespace

DEBUG=sanity* sanity dataset import production.tar.gz dev Most verbose, returning all debuggers

DEBUG=* sanity dataset import production.tar.gz dev