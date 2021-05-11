The Sanity Roles system is a granular way of attaching specific capabilities to specific groups of users. It is designed to function in a structured and flexible way. The goal of the Roles system is to provide a set of strong default permissions groups with an API for creating, managing, and using custom roles built the way your organization works with content.

The Roles system is comprised of five main entities:

Grants

Resources

Permission Resource Schema

Roles

Users

Grants and Resources

A grant is the root item in the roles system. They represent the ability to perform a specific action or give access to a specific resource.

A resource defines an element of a Sanity project or organization on which a user can have special grants.

These permission pairs are defined in the related Permission Resource Schema. Each grant may also have parameters, further limiting the scope of that permission.

Permission Resource Schema

A Permission Resource Schema (or simply "Permission") is a document defining a set of possible actions which can be performed on specific resources.

Use cases A grant to read and edit (but not publish ) documents of blogPost on the production dataset

and (but ) documents of on the dataset A grant to create project API tokens

Role

Roles define a set of grants which users can have assigned to them. A user can have many roles and grants, even within the same organization.

Default Roles

By default, there are specifically defined roles for each plan type. Custom roles are available for Enterprise customers.

All plans

Editor

Administrator

Plan X and above

RoleName

User

A user is a person making use of a Sanity resource. A user always references the system via a role. A user is defined by an associated email, but can also reference a "robot user" or token.

List of grants for default roles

Creating a custom role

Enterprise Feature Custom roles are included in Enterprise plans.

