The listen endpoint can be used to receive events whenever documents are modified:

GET /data/listen/<dataset>?query=<GROQ-query>

This endpoint follows the server-sent events protocol using the mime-type text/event-stream . The backend will hold the connection open and stream events as they occur for any documents matching the GROQ query.

Gotcha The number of concurrent listeners is defined by your project plan. See the pricing pages for details.

Parameters

query string The GROQ-query used to filter the events. Only the filter portion of the query will be used, anything else will be ignored.

$-params Parameters to the query, if any (see the /data/query endpoint for details).

includeResult boolean Include the resulting document in addition to the changes.

includePreviousRevision boolean Include the document as it looked before the change.

visibility string Specifies whether events should be sent as soon as a transaction has been committed (transaction, default), or only after they are available for queries (query). Note that this is best-effort, and listeners with query may in certain cases (notably with deferred transactions) receive events that are not yet visible to queries. The visibility event field will indicate the actual visibility.

evs_preamble Send a prolog of 2056 no-op characters for compatibility with older browsers.

Events

A line starting with a colon is a comment and should be ignored. You will occasionally receive a single line with just one colon, as this is used for keep-alive.

welcome event

Sent when the listener is set up and ready to serve mutations:

event: welcome data: {"listenerName": "Ua6BR3GwQ14cnZXrgwCdsF"}

mutation events

Sent whenever a document matching the listener's query is mutated:

event: mutation id: lqgiok-skp-eja-k6z-9wrng7k5e#38123cba-286c-45a0-a6d1-3cc4dc43748a data: <JSON-payload on a single line>

The payload is one single line of JSON, which in expanded form looks like this:

{ "eventId" : "pzeuul-awl-b69-ij3-g8862vgf3#drafts.38123cba-286c-45a0-a6d1-3cc4dc43748a" , "documentId" : "drafts.38123cba-286c-45a0-a6d1-3cc4dc43748a" , "transactionId" : "pzeuul-awl-b69-ij3-g8862vgf3" , "transition" : "update" , "identity" : "pJNdYiKyA" , "mutations" : [ ] , "result" : { } , "previous" : { } , "previousRev" : "08p48x-bog-ro2-8sh-brvd69hcd" , "resultRev" : "pzeuul-awl-b69-ij3-g8862vgf3" , "timestamp" : "2017-11-22T10:24:01.801339Z" , "visibility" : "transaction" }

channelError events

Sent when there is an error during processing, typically when there is a syntax error in the query.

event: channelError message: {"message": <the error message>}

disconnect events

Sent when the client should disconnect and stay disconnected, typically following a fatal channelError event (e.g. query syntax error) where reconnecting would simply repeat the error.