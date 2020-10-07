Case Studies

Global content delivery to state-of-the-art emergency training devices

Laerdal’s interactive medical manikins are used to train EMTs and medical professionals around the world. They needed to move to modern subscription models and improve the delivery of medical scenario scripts to their global network of devices. With help from Sanity they transitioned away from fixed licensing and asynchronous content delivery into tiered subscriptions and content in the cloud. Sanity connects with their user apps and internal APIs for script storage, collection management, and real-time content delivery.