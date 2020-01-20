Case study
Faster, more flexible workflows for editors and developers
Riks-TV had a CMS that created bottlenecks. Developers wanted greater flexibility while editors needed a tailored interface to deliver great content.
With Sanity their editors are happier and deployment frequency has increased by 300%.
Use case
Web Applications
Timeline
2 Months
Industry
Media & Entertainment
Employees
100+
Our deployment frequency has increased by 3x. We now spend more time modelling exactly what we need, rather than thinking about the constraints of our modelling framework.
About the customer
RiksTV distributes pay-TV to the Norwegian Digital Terrestrial Television network (DTT). They provide Norway with over 50 channels of live and on-demand content via TV and radio.
Application
Content Management
Website
Integrations
Internal Business Applications
Internal Order Platform
