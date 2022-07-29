The content platform that does more
To serve content at the scale of the modern web, you don't need a content management system. You need a content platform.
Serve your work across multiple channels with dynamic presentation, future-proof your business's digital presence, and scale fast with confidence.
Sanity: the structured content platform
Sanity is a content platform for structured content: its robust, developer-first tools allow you to shape your entire digital presence in clean, richly formatted data types.
You can then serve that content anywhere with a batteries-included API and manage it with a slick, user-friendly back end.
What is a content platform?
A traditional CMS delivers dynamic content–a blog, for instance–by installing a user-friendly back-end program at the website's address that allows creators to post and edit their work.
The trouble is that in a traditional CMS, that back-end program is directly attached to its front-end presentation. As the site grows, that can lead to a bloated software stack that is confining, inflexible, and difficult to adapt.
Content platforms are the headless CMS of the future
In a headless CMS, digital content is decoupled from its presentation, granting developers more freedom. However, for today's business needs even a decoupled CMS can feel too confined.
A content platform takes it further, transforming your back-end into an extensible application that can serve your content to unlimited front-end presentations at scale.
Serve anywhere
Nimbly create, edit, and publish your content to an unlimited variety of front ends.
Onboard in minutes
Comfortably customize your studio to be anything your team needs, and easily bring on non-technical users.
Blazing speeds
Serve your assets from the edge with a global CDN and enjoy crazy fast response times, worldwide.
A custom-built query language
GROQ, or Graph-Relational Object Queries, compares favorably to GraphQL.
An open source extensible rich text format
Portable Text gives you the power to engineer your own deeply structured data model for unlimited types of rich text
A simple React SPA back end
Customize Sanity studio by writing your own components. Build workflows, data models, bespoke input components, and easy integrations.
Develop, collaborate, and work faster
Create custom structures, interfaces, and inputs in the time it takes to write a React component.
Content teams can write, comment, and edit collaboratively, aware of each other's Presence. In-house diff tools lower the cognitive load of collaboration. Custom editorial pipelines can be written in an afternoon with Sanity's custom workflow features.
Sanity's Community Exchange is bursting with projects, plugins, and guides.
- Add custom input components with a short CLI command, such as a Leaflet.js map input or an image from Unsplash
- Build your site for deployment on a git-based CDN host such as Netlify or Vercel using a dashboard widget
- See what your content looks like on mobile while you author it with mobile preview
Sanity makes the transition to a content platform easy with beginner-friendly, extensive documentation.
- Learn how to create intertwined, bidirectionally-linked content in Sanity studio
- Want to control what fields are available to the editors and content creators on your team? Use conditional fields to hide and show inputs based on conditions you define.
- Dive into GROQ, Sanity's open source query language with serious firepower.