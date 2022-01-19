Changelog
Studio vv2.25.0
Upgrade the Command Line Interface (CLI) with:
npm install --global @sanity/cli
Upgrade Sanity Studio with:
sanity upgrade
This update brings fixes for several bugs and improvements to the Portable Text Editor's performance and reliability. It also includes:
- Better keyboard accessibility when editing embedded objects
- Better tracking of validation errors within the editor
- Better Android and IME support
New projects bootstrapped with the CLI will now contain a default
.eslintrc that extends our new shared ESLint config @sanity/eslint-config-studio.
d
- Fixed an issue where
sanity upgradewould fail if
@sanity/code-inputwas installed. (Thanks Tommy for the PR!)
- Fixed an issue where
sanity upgrade,
sanity versionsand
sanity debugwould fail if running without any dependencies installed.
- Removed third party dependency causing security warnings with
npm audit(
immer.js)
Version released on: January 19, 2022
Studio v2.24.1
- Allow loading more syntaxes for the
@sanity/code-inputprogrammatically, see the code input README for more details
- You can now specify coupon codes when creating a new project using the CLI, by using the
--couponflag, eg
sanity init --coupon <code>
- Fixes bug where initial values would no longer work when inserting in arrays
- Fixes a bug that caused some false warnings with duplicate and update permissions
Version released on: January 17, 2022
Studio v2.24.0
Added Field Groups to schemas and document view. Read more about the feature here: https://www.sanity.io/docs/field-groups.
Arrays now support adding new items before/after existing array items, and also duplicating existing items
Updated document status indicator with saving state and animation.
- Added
SANITY_STUDIO_PROJECT_NAMEenvironment config variable
- Fixed an issue that could in some cases cause matching documents to be excluded from the search results
- Made the default title of referenced document types more user friendly
- Fixes an issue that could occasionally cause a query error during publish of a new document created directly from the reference input
- Fixes an issue that caused singleton documents to never load if no schemaType was provided.
- Fixes UI issue in Portable Text toolbar
Version released on: January 11, 2022
Studio v2.23.3
sanity upgrade now behaves slightly different:
- It now respects the version ranges and pinned versions declared in your
package.json
- Tries not to upgrade non-studio modules such as
@sanity/block-content-to-html
- Shows a more prominent message if there are major updates available with a link to the changelog
Version released on: January 04, 2022
Studio v2.23.2
- Fixes a bug that caused focus loss on an array item after closing the edit dialog
- Fixes a bug that caused popovers from closing when clicking outside of the current pane content
- Fixes an issue that could cause a max request size exceeded error for documents that had many references.
- Fixes a bug that could sometimes cause document preview for object fields with name "title" to crash on reload
- Added more details in docs for the
client.delete()API
Version released on: December 17, 2021
Studio v2.23.1
- Fixes an issue where previews of a reference to a document with a field named
'title'did not display correctly
- Fixes a visual error where popover dialogs were appearing beneath other panes
- Fixes an issue where
'create'intents set in custom structures would not appear in pane headers
- Fixes
sanity dataset importwhen targeting an
ndjsonfile with relative file URLs
- Fixes a bug preventing
sanity logoutfrom working in the case of expired sessions
- Fixes a bug where the CLI would not be able to log a user in if an existing invalid/expired session was present
- Added support for HTTP proxies when using dataset
import/
exportcommands
- Validation menu button now reflects the highest level of validation
Version released on: December 14, 2021
Studio v2.23.0
Users can now create a reference to a draft within the context of the referring document. This allows for a smoother workflow where having to leave the document you are working on in order to create and publish the document you wish to refer to is no longer necessary,
This new behavior of the reference input can be disabled by setting the property
disableNew: true.
More:
The ability to define if a field is editable based on conditions defined in a schema.
In addition to being able to provide validation errors, developers can also provide guidance with ℹ️ -symbols to give in-line help to editors.
The Portable Text editor now supports a new
modal option with a
type and
width property. This means you can customize the size of annotation popovers (a much requested feature).
type: 'block',
marks: {
annotations: [
{
type: 'object',
name: 'link',
title: 'Link',
options: {
// 👇👇👇
modal: {
type: 'popover',
width: 'medium' // the default is "small"
},
// 👆👆👆
},
},
],
},
// ...
- Fixes a case where the
sanity graphql deploycommand would not exit after a successful deploy.
- Fixes a bug where importing the
@sanity/eventsourcemodule in non-browser, non-node.js environments could potentially crash because of a window reference.
Version released on: December 08, 2021
Studio v2.22.5
- Fixes an issue where desk structures with observables would be stuck loading.
- Fixes an issue where the new-document dialog would not use the selected template
Version released on: December 06, 2021
Studio v2.22.4
Fixes a bug that disabled all options in the global 'create document'-menu due to insufficient permissions.
Version released on: December 02, 2021
Studio v2.22.3
- Introduces a larger initial
min-widthfor the
DocumentPane.
- Huge GROQ queries will now use the API-CDN when
useCdn: true. Previously these would go to the regular API endpoint.
- Fixes typo in
deferred-visibility for mutations
- Added schema option to configure spell-checking for Portable Text via
options.spellCheckon the
blocktype.
Version released on: November 30, 2021
Studio v2.22.2
Fixes a bug in Safari where editing annotations (like links) in the portable text editor would make the popover dialog jump around.
Version released on: November 18, 2021
Studio v2.22.1
Fixes an issue where some custom styles implementations for the Portable Text Editor caused an error.
Version released on: November 17, 2021
Studio v2.22.0
We have now migrated the Portable Text (PT) editor in the Sanity Studio to use Sanity UI. This marks the completion of the migration of the entire Studio to
@sanity/ui.
In addition to the migration:
- Generally improved stability and performance of the PT editor.
- Added a new affordance for editing/removing text annotations. This will make it easier to e.g. edit link details.
- Fixed a bug where undo/redo history was not maintained in memory when collapsing/expanding the editor.
- Allows plan selection with
sanity init --project-plan <plan>
- Improves usability of
ValidationErrorby making
cloneWithMessageoptional
Version released on: November 16, 2021
Version released on: November 10, 2021
Studio v2.21.10
This release includes a new implementation of our pane and intent resolver that resolves intents deeper in your structure and provides more consistency with
getDefaultDocumentNode. The Studio will now do a better job at opening a document within a structure instead of opening it on the root level outside of its usual context.
- Fixes an issue where creating a new document would open in the fallback editor instead of as a child to the current pane.
- Fixes an issue where opening a search item from the top search would result in the fallback editor instead of user-defined structure.
- Fixes inconsistencies with
getDefaultDocumentNodewhere configured
viewswould not appear in the fallback editor.
- Fixes an issue with GraphQL deploy causing
"Error: Cannot find module '@sanity/core/_internal'
- Support for GROQ query params in
patchand
deletemethods in the client (#1826). Thanks, @KarlGe!
Version released on: November 09, 2021
Studio v2.21.9
Fixes a regression introduced in #2884 that caused the saving spinner to not appear while a change was still syncing
Version released on: November 02, 2021
Studio v2.21.8
Fixes an issue causing GraphQL deploys to fail after installing to babel
^7.16.0 see (#2899).
Version released on: November 01, 2021
Studio v2.21.7
- Fixes a bug where removing an annotation from text would interfere with other annotations within that same block
- Fixes a bug where the correct version of a document did not appear when selected in the select revision menu
- CLI now supports an increased maximum dataset name length of up to 64 characters
Version released on: October 26, 2021
Content Lake v2021-10-21
Fixes match operator bug
Up until now, the
match operator has not handled wildcards correctly in some specific situations.
For example,
name match "foo.*bar" would be equivalent to
foo * bar, because
. would be considered a word-splitting character, and so
foo.*bar would never match the string
foo.bar.
While rare, this also turned out to affect some languages where we would split words incorrectly:
"創傷ケア" match "創傷ケア*" would return false, but
"創傷ケア" match "創傷ケア" would return true.
We are now releasing the API version
20211021, which fixes this.
In short, the new algorithm honours Unicode word segmentation rules and considers the wildcard character,
*, to be a word character. This fixes the internal tokenization to be consistent.
Correct Content-Type for /history and /export
Previously the
/export and
/history endpoints was returning
Content-Type: text/plain even though they were streaming JSON. After this version they return
Content-Type: application/x-ndjson instead.
Version released on: October 21, 2021
Studio v2.21.6
Fixes an issue that could cause an error saying “This document is of type X and cannot be edited as Y.” when navigating between singleton documents
Version released on: October 21, 2021
Studio v2.21.5
Fixes a bug where if a space was configured as the default but not the first in the spaces array, the initial studio load would redirect to the correct URL but not configure the client to use the correct dataset.
- Fixes an edge case for user-defined components. All user-defined components are re-rendered on navigation regardless if the structure child is a function or not.
- Fixes an issue where user-defined components would not be hidden when pane was collapsed.
- Fixes sluggish UI in the image select dialog when the list contained large GIFs.
- Fixes image select dialog scrolling to top when loading a new page.
- Fixes an issue where deploying a GraphQL API might crash if schema-imported component tries to access
localStorage.
- Fixes an issue where switching betweeen two "singletons" (document list items) without a defined schema type might result in the incorrect schema type being used.
- Fixes a styling issue in the
@sanity/visionautocomplete styling.
- Fixes an earlier regression that caused the
withDocumenthigher-order component to pass on the edited document before it was fully loaded.
- Fixes a bug where removing an annotation in the beginning of a Portable Text block would accidentally mutate trailing annotations inside that same block.
Version released on: October 19, 2021
Studio v2.21.4
- Fixes a bug where the
withDocumenthigher-order component would sometimes return
nullinitially
- Fixes a bug where collapsed panes might not show their content when expanded
- Fixes a bug where tools would not get passed the
toolproperty, resulting in incorrect context
Version released on: October 15, 2021
Studio v2.21.3
- Fixes an issue that caused the GraphQL schema deployment to either be slow or hang on schemas with many references
- Fixes an error where the image and file inputs might throw an error about unsetting deep values on a primitive value
- Fixes glitches in logo animation when the studio is loading
- Fixes an issue where the desk tool would in certain cases give an error message saying
Unknown document type *
- Fixes an issue where document list items inside of non-document lists would be rendered with “Untitled” as the title, instead of the full document preview
- Fixes an issue where the schema error summary would not be displayed because the studio would crash before being able to display it
- Fixes a regression that caused the
withDocumenthigher-order component to get stuck on an initial
nullvalue
- Fixes an error where the client would fail to set up a listener when sending huge queries, without giving a developer-friendly error message
Version released on: October 14, 2021
Studio v2.21.2
- Fixes UX issues with collapsing and expanding panes in the Desk Tool.
- Adds support for scrolling in the date picker‘s popover, when it’s not able to show all the contents at once.
Version released on: October 08, 2021
Studio v2.21.1
- Fixes issue with experimental spaces not loading correctly (#2835)
- Fixes an issue with nested document lists. (#2834)
- Fixes an issue that would disallow deleting an unpublished document for users with access to update the draft
- Fixes an issue that would disable discarding drafts even for users that had access to it
Version released on: October 07, 2021
Studio v2.21.0
The navbar and all of its elements have been migrated with
@sanity/ui. The migration fixes a long-standing issue with responsiveness of the navbar, especially when it comes to the tool menu.
The pane system has been rewritten from scratch, and the UI of Desk Tool is completely refactored to using
@sanity/ui.
Panes now support dynamic minimum and maximum widths, to provide a more responsive behavior.
- Newly initialized studios will now include a
.gitignore
- Speed of dataset imports improved when assets already exists
sanity hookcommands updated to be forwards-compatible with upcoming webhook changes
- fix(language-filter): fixes popover placement issue when language list is long (#2801)
Version released on: October 06, 2021
Webhooks v2021-10-04
A complete revamp of the webhooks API, which allows for sophisticated webhook configuration using GROQ. Read more in the docs, or read the announcement blog post.
If you need to recreate the previous webhook behavior – triggering on all changes, and on a dataset level rather than document-level – you can do so by following these steps:
- Create a webhook set to trigger on create, update and delete
- Leave the Filter field empty
- Add the following to the Projection field
// webhook projection
{
"transactionId": "Not supported",
"projectId": sanity::projectId(),
"dataset": sanity::dataset(),
"ids": {
"created": [
select(before() == null && after() != null => _id)
],
"deleted": [
select(before() != null && after() == null => _id)
],
"updated": [
select(before() != null && after() != null => _id)
],
"all": [
_id
]
}
}
You can also click this link to get a template with the settings described above.
In addition to the filter and projection functionality, we’ve made a bunch of other improvements as well:
- There’s a new UI for webhooks in the management interface and a full RESTful API
- Webhooks can now be edited after you have created them
- You can enable and disable webhooks
- Webhook entries contain more metadata, including name, description, and more
- You can add custom headers, and specify its HTTP method
- There’s a new attempts log that makes troubleshooting and testing easier
- Webhooks support a secret that will be hashed in the request which you can use to authenticate that the request originates from your project
- We include idempotency keys in the headers, which you can use when syncing data to verify you haven’t received it before
- Webhook configurations can be shared via URL
- Webhooks are now guaranteed to include the content changes that caused them
- Webhooks will now be retried (and are also rate-limited to 60 per second)
- We also added a `sanity` namespace to GROQ that can be used in projections
Version released on: October 04, 2021
Version released on: September 28, 2021
Studio v2.19.0
We've been hard at work migrating the internals of Sanity Studio from CSS modules Sanity UI, which is based on styled-components.
Over the past releases, we've seen a few reported issues where multiple versions of the
styled-components dependency could end up in the same studio, causing issues that were hard to understand (
sanity is undefined) and would require a full dependency tree reinstall to resolve (
rm -rf node_modules && sanity install).
In this version, we're introducing
styled-components as a first-level dependency in the studio, in the same way that
react and
react-dom is.
The first time you run
sanity start,
sanity build or
sanity upgrade after the upgrade, you will be asked to install the dependency - and in non-interactive it will install automatically.
This migration should be seamless for most studios. We anticipate that in certain cases (custom monorepo setups, for instance) it might require manual changes, like adding
styled-components as a dependency of the studio.
For a more in-depth look at the rationale behind this change, see the pull request for this change.
The
sanity documents query CLI command now has a new flag:
--api-version.
This is useful for testing how queries behave in different API versions. For now, the command will still use
v1 as the default.
- Fixes a rare case where an error could be thrown during the React render lifecycle without being an
Errorinstance, which would crash the error boundary
Version released on: September 13, 2021
Version released on: September 13, 2021
Image URL library v1.0.0
Previously, the @sanity/image-url library would return `null` if you passed an invalid source (such as an object without the expected properties, or an invalid image asset ID). From 1.0.0 and onwards, the library will throw when receiving an invalid source. This makes it more obvious when there is invalid data passed to it, as well as ensuring that the function always returns a string (which is a much requested feature for TypeScript users).
Version released on: September 01, 2021
Studio v2.17.2
If you add schema fields and run
sanity graphql deploy you will no longer be warned about “dangerous changes.” Previously, our GraphQL validation followed the behavior of graphql.js, which treats added fields as “dangerous.” We have had a lot of feedback, that in practice, it has been more bothersome than useful.
- Since v2.16.0, (inline) references in Portable Text would not be saved properly and left an arbitrary attribute. This version fixes that.
Version released on: August 31, 2021
Studio v2.17.0
A lot of you have been waiting for this for a while: A way to show and hide fields based on the value of some other field. The wait is over! In this release of the Sanity Studio the
hidden field has been upgraded to take a callback function.
export default {
type: 'object',
name: 'dropdownExample',
fields: [
{
name: 'kind',
type: 'string',
options: {list: ['foo', 'bar', 'baz']},
},
{
name: 'fooOptions',
type: 'object',
hidden: ({parent}) => !(parent?.kind === 'foo'),
fields: [/* ... */],
},
{
name: 'barOptions',
type: 'number',
hidden: ({parent}) => !(parent?.kind === 'bar'),
fields: [/* ... */],
},
],
}
Get more code examples and read more about the details in our docs.
Version released on: August 25, 2021
Studio v2.15.0
- Migrates `color-input` to `@sanity/ui`
- Migrates `google-maps-input` to `@sanity/ui`
- Migrates the document status bar and document actions to `@sanity/ui`
- Migrates the default preview to `@sanity/ui`
- Adds a visible indicator on the focused day when using arrow keys to navigate through the calendar days in the date input
- Fixes an issue that in some rare cases could make the preview selection result in an invalid query
- Fixes an active state issue with `PaneItem` in `DocumentsListPane`
Version released on: August 17, 2021
Studio v2.14.0
Adds a notice for insufficient permissions to references
- Adds strict dependency checking to all packages
- Adds better feedback about accepted files when dragging over file and image inputs
- Enforces that DateInput value is constrained to timeStep
- Fixes issue where importing JSON files would crash the studio build process
- Fixes an issue where the form was visible above the PTE toolbar in fullscreen mode
- Adds safeguard against missing .focus() method on components used with the withDocument() higher order component.
- Adds a visible indicator on the focused day when using arrow keys to navigate through the calendar days in the date input
- Fixes an issue that in some rare cases could make the preview selection result in an invalid query
Version released on: August 11, 2021
next-sanity v0.2.0
The first version of
next-sanity shipped with the
picosanity client built-in. This caused some confusion for people who wants not only to pull data from their Sanity.io content lake, but also send patches and mutations via API routes. Since
picosanity only supported fetching content, it had a smaller bundle size than the full SDK.
This version replaces picosanity with the full client. You can use Next.js' tree shaking to keep the client out of the app bundle or install picosanity if you still prefer to use that.
Version released on: May 13, 2021
Studio v2.10.0
This upgrade extends support for initial values to any field, not just the document type. You can now set initial values on a field that's shared between schema types. It also allows for initial values for fields inside of arrays and the Portable Text editor, which has been a frequent request. Initial values still supports promises if you need to set values from external data sources.
- Fixes a few performance regressions in the array input
- Fixes an issue where the "revert changes"-dialog confirmation would sometimes be hidden behind the form dialog
Version released on: April 28, 2021
Studio v2.9.0
The image fields has seen a number of bugfixes and now properly display presence and change indicators, including for hotspot/crop fields and other image fields that opens in dialogs.
The default reference input in Sanity Studio has been refactored to use the
Autocomplete component from Sanity UI which improves overall accessibility and fixes keyboard navigation bugs.
- The language filter can now be configured with an array of document types to control which schemas the filter will appear on (thanks @spacedawwg!).
- Fixes false positive with image fields in dialogs, indicating that there’s a change when there is none
- The code input now wraps text inside the input so that all the code is visible without having to scroll horizontally (thanks @katherinepeterson!)
Version released on: April 26, 2021
Gatsby source plugin v7.0.3
- Bring back the
gatsbyImageDataon image nodes
- Set more specific peer dependencies and engines update
Version released on: April 13, 2021
Sanity UI v0.33.11
Most changes in this version are improvements and bug fixes behind the scenes – however there are a few new APIs:
- Introduced the
onItemSelectproperty (
(index: number) => void) to the
Menucomponent props, to make it possible to subscribe to which
MenuButtonis currently selected.
- The
MenuItemnow takes the
selectedproperty (
boolean) to indicate which item in a
Menushould be selected by default.
- The
MenuButtoncomponent now takes the
popoverproperty (
PopoverProps), which is an object containing properties for the
Popovercomponent (like
arrow,
preventOverflow,
portal, and so on).
- The
Popovercomponent now takes a
matchReferenceWidthproperty (
boolean) to render the popover with same width as the referred element.
Version released on: March 29, 2021
next-sanity v0.11.1
This release upgrades the picosanity dependency that brings support for configuring the client's API version:
import {
createClient
} from 'next-sanity'
const config = {
dataset: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_DATASET || 'production',
projectId: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID,
useCdn: process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production',
apiVersion: '2021-03-25'
}
export const sanityClient = createClient(config)
Version released on: March 26, 2021
GROQ v2021-03-25
- Optimize
*[a[].b match "foo"]
- Optimize nested paths (e.g.
*[foo[].bar[].baz match "bar"]). This also makes them possible to use inside
score().
- Fix
*[foo == null]when
foorefers to an empty object
- Fix some edge case bugs related to negation.
Version released on: March 25, 2021
GROQ v2021-03-25
Content Lake is a full refactor of Sanity's backend and query engine. You can start using it by upgrading and specifying an API version for your client. Content Lake follows the GROQ specification and introduces both bug fixes and new features.
We have updated the documentation to reflect the newest version. This changelog contains the breaking changes and migration paths you need to take. You can take your time and stay on
v1 for as long as you need, while you test and compare your queries against the new version. You can also specify the API version for only new queries to gradually move over. Let us know in the community if you have questions or need help.
The GROQ ^ operator now works correctly in all scopes.
This fixes the known issue where the
^ operator only worked in subqueries. In all other scopes, it returned the root of the current scope, instead of the parent scope.
*[_type=="person"]{
name,
someObj{
name,
// Old Behavior: "parentName" returns someObj.name
// New Behavior: "parentName" returns root name value
"parentName": ^.name
}
}
GROQ now uses three-valued logic consistently:
>,
>=,
<,
<=returns
nullwhen the operands are of different types.
&&,
||handles
null"as expected":
null && true⇒
nulland
null || true⇒
true.
Note that
== has changed slightly:
- It now always return either
trueor
false(never
null).
- You can compare against
nulland get the expected result:
123 == null⇒
falseand
null == null⇒
true.
- Comparisons between other types than strings/booleans/numbers always return
false.
This also means that
in works with
null:
null in foo will return
true if
foo is
[null, 1, 2].
We have cleaned up the behavior for array traversal. For example, queries that contained multiple array traversals that don't work in
v1, now work as expected in
v2021-03-25 and onward.
*["link" in body[].markDefs[]._type]
// v1: No results
// v2021-03-25: An array of documents that has a link annotation in their "body" field
// Data:
[
{
"_type": "book",
"authors": [
{ "names": ["MH", "Holm"] },
{ "names": ["Bob"] },
]
}
]
// Query:
*[_type == "book"].authors[].names
// v1:
[null]
// v2021-03-25:
[
[
"MH",
"Holm",
],
[
"Bob"
]
]
// You can also add an additional `[]` to flatten it completely:
// Query:
*[_type == "book"].authors[].names[]
// v2021-03-25:
[
"MH",
"Holm",
"Bob"
]
If you have stored
null values in your documents, these are no longer removed in projections.
You can now override attributes while using the spread operator (
...).
// Data
[{"title": "A", "customTitle": "B", "_type": "post"}]
// Query:
*[_type == "post"]{..., "title": customTitle}
// Output from v1:
[{"title": "A"}]
// Output from v2021-03-25:
[{"title": "B"}]
All numbers are now 64-bit floats. Previously we used 64-bit integer representation in certain contexts.
Previously ordering by strings would in some context use a "smart" numeric ordering instead of proper string comparison:
// Query:
["foo4", "foo12"]|order(@)
// v1:
["foo4", "foo12"]
// v2021-03-25:
["foo12", "foo4"]
// However, *|order(foo) has always (both before and after) used proper string comparison.
The
is operator has been deprecated. You can use the equivalent comparison instead:
// v1:
*[_type is "post"]
// v2021-03-25:
*[_type == "post"]
Previously you could call functions without parentheses:
*[length "foo" > 3]. This is now no longer possible and is a syntax error. You should use
*[length(foo) > 3] instead.
You can use
now() and
identity() instead.
Whenever you apply the projection operator (
{}) on a non-object then it returns
null instead of executing the object expression.
This means that the following query
*[foo == bar][0]{a} now correctly returns
null if there were no results. Previously this returned
{}.
Previously negative indexes were not respected:
[_type == "article"][-1] was equivalent to
[_type == "article"][1]. This has now been fixed and
-1 returns the last document.
The following query now fails:
*[_type == "bar" && @[""] == "bar"] since empty attribute keys are not allowed.
Passing
| order(…) on non-arrays return a null value instead of converting it to an array.
defined(x) is now only false when
x is
null. Previously it was false for empty arrays and objects as well.
The pipe operator (
|) used to work between nearly all access operators, filters, and slices (e.g.,
* | [filter],
* | (foo),
* | [2..4], and
* | [2] were all permitted). The pipe operator remains required before the
score() and
order() pipe functions, and is optional before a projection, but using one before a filter or traversal syntax will throw an error.
Namespaces allow for a stronger grouping of functionality within the GROQ specification. They create dedicated spaces for global functions, as well as safer distinctions for specific implementations of GROQ. Learn more.
The
score() function computes a
_score for each document from how well the expression matches the document. The documents will also be sorted by score (from high to low) if no other
order() function is specified. Note that all documents will be scored (even those that don't match it at all) so you typically want to add a limit. Read more about scoring and boosting.
The
pt::text() function takes either a Portable Text block or an array of blocks and returns a string in which blocks are appended with a double newline character (
\n\n). Text spans within a block are appended without space or newline. Read more about getting plain text from Portable Text.
The
geo namespace contains a number of useful functions for creating and querying against locations in your data. Query for distance, intersections, and more.
It's now possible to filter and order efficiently on date times:
// Filter
*[_type == "post" && dateTime(publishedAt) > dateTime("2021-01-01T12:00:00")]
// Order
*[_type == "post"]|order(dateTime(publishedAt) desc)
If you have huge documents, but your queries have projections that filter away most of the data (e.g.,
*[_type == "post"]{title, description}) you may see performance improvements.
Expressions that use both
&& and
|| will now often be much faster (depending on how complicated they are).
*[
_type == "post" &&
slug == "hello" &&
("news" in tags || products[0].name == "Sanity")
]
// v1: Slow!
// v2021-03-25: Much faster!
Version released on: March 25, 2021
Content Lake v2021-03-25
The following bugfixes has been put into production:
- Make listeners work in
v2021-03-25
- Fix bug where it was possible to change the
_idof a document.
- Fix bug which prevented datasets to be deleted
Version released on: March 25, 2021
GROQ v2021-03-25
This release fixes smaller bugs for GROQ v2021-03-25.
- Fixes a bug where dereferencing inside sliced arrays (e.g.
*[_type == "book"]{"authors": authors[0...2]{era->}}) would return incorrect result.
- Fixes a bug where scoping was incorrect while dereferencing arrays:
*[_type == "book"]{"authors": authors[]->{..., "bookName": ^.name}}
selectnow produces a query error when given invalid arguments. Examples of invalid arguments are
select(title, title2)(multiple fallback values) and
select(title, isGood => title2)(alternatives after the fallback)
Version released on: March 25, 2021
Studio v2.6.3
This release includes a ground-up rewrite of the default Date and DateTime inputs in the Sanity Studio. The new date inputs are powered by Sanity UI and come with improved keyboard accessibility and fewer bugs.
Version released on: March 17, 2021
Gatsby source plugin v7.0.0
Breaking changes in v7.x
Starting at
v7.0.0, this plugin requires Gatsby v3 and no longer supports Gatsby v2 or earlier. See the migration guide for instructions on how to upgrade to v7 of this plugin. If you're not yet ready to upgrade to Gatsby v3 we recommend staying at v6.x of this plugin.
Version released on: March 17, 2021
GraphQL v2020-12-07
Breaking changes between gen2 and gen3
The third generation of the GraphQL API adds support for querying all documents through the new allDocument type. However, with a new generation comes breaking changes.
We had to rename a type to avoid conflicts. DocumentFilter has been renamed to Sanity_DocumentFilter. In other words, if you for example have a query like this:
query GetAllUser($docFilter: Sanity_DocumentFilter) {
allUser(_: $docFilter) {
_id
}
}
It should now look like this in gen3:
query GetAllUser($docFilter: DocumentFilter) {
allUser(_: $docFilter) {
_id
}
}
Version released on: December 07, 2020
GraphQL v2020-02-27
In order to use the old beta version of the GraphQL API, you can specify it when running the GraphQL command from the CLI. We call these older versions generations. The beta generation is named
gen1, and the current generation is named
gen2.
To deploy the old generation (beta), you can use the
--generation flag in the CLI like this:
sanity graphql deploy --generation gen1
The second generation of the GraphQL API has more features, and does not pluralize the top-level collection types:
- Generation 1:
post,
allPosts
- Generation 2:
post,
allPost
The CLI will warn you if there are breaking changes to the schema you deploy and show you where they are. The breaking changes prompt can be disabled by running the deploy command with the
--force flag.
Version released on: February 27, 2020