Form Components
The Form Components API will let you override default form widgets with your own custom components.
The following components are available for customization:
// ./sanity.config.js
export default defineConfig({
// rest of config ...
form: {
components: {
field: MyCustomField,
input: MyCustomInput,
item: MyCustomItem,
preview: MyCustomPreview,
},
},
})
For a description of how these different components map to the different parts of a form field, visit the Form Components article.
Custom form components can be declared either at the configuration level, i.e. either in
defineConfig or
definePlugin, or in a schema. Components added at configuration level will affect all forms in the studio while components added to a schema will only affect the field or fields specified in that schema.
// ./schemas/myDocument.jsx
import {defineType} from 'sanity'
function MyStringInput(props) {
return (
<div style={{border: '4px solid magenta'}}>
{props.renderDefault(props)}
</div>
)
}
const myDocument = defineType({
name: 'myDocument',
type: 'myDocument',
title: 'My document',
fields: [
{
name: 'myTitle',
type: 'string',
title: 'My title',
components: {input: MyStringInput},
},
],
})
All form components receive the
renderDefault method which will defer to the default studio rendering of the component when called with the component's props.
renderDefaultfunction
A callback function that renders the default layout component. The function takes the component's properties as an argument, and these properties can be modified.
In addition, each form component receives a set of props that varies in shape depending on the type of field they are assigned to.
In addition to the shared properties (above), input components have the following:
In addition to the shared properties (above), array item components have the following:
In addition to the shared properties (above), field components have the following:
In addition to the shared properties (above), list preview components have the following:
