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Careers at Sanity

We're here to change how the world works with content.

Content powers AI agents, runs global editorial operations, and shapes every digital experience worth having. We're building the platform to power it all. Sanity is the AI Content Operating System – the structured foundation companies use to model how their business works, automate the work around it, and power anything that needs content. Websites, apps, agents – one source, ready for whatever's next. We take the work seriously. Ourselves, less so. If that sounds like your kind of place, take a look at what we're hiring for.

View our open positions

Our values

We are here to change the industry. And our values are the foundations of this change–guiding how we behave and how we make decisions. These values are meant to be practical, to guide you in your day-to-day, especially when facing tough decisions. They should help us think from first principles and ensure every decision aligns with our core beliefs and purpose as a company.

Read about our values here

We are pioneers

Our mission is to change the content industry and be the #1 platform. This is hard, takes vision, intentionality and sense of urgency. We feel ownership, embrace challenges, and refuse to settle for mediocrity. When faced with uncertainty, we act, simplify, take control, and accept risk. We are guided by first principle thinking and are always looking for the new angle, the stronger idea, the better way forward. We celebrate our achievements, but are always driven to do more!

We exist for customers

Only in service of our customers, does our work become valuable. We are deeply committed to their success, driven by the understanding that their success fuels our growth. Acting with integrity, we always do right by them and invest in the long term value of our relationship.

We are "hel ved"

We trust, and we are worthy of trust. We are genuine and reliable in our relationships. We have a long term view of our relationships and practice “type 2 kindness”, the type of kindness that may not always be comfortable in the moment, but rather rely on supportive, honest and direct communication that fuel personal growth and build strong, lasting relationships. We own our mistakes and share our successes. We are one team, committed to our customers and our product.

We love "Type 2 Fun"

When we are out of our comfort zones, we grow as humans and as a company. Type 2 fun means our work may be hard in the moment, but the reward of success down the line is what we strive for. Setbacks, mistakes, bad luck never killed a company. Complacency is the company killer. To us, the friction and challenges are all part of the “fun”. We stay vigilant together, persevere together, regroup together, overcome together and our achievements become even more meaningful in the face of adversity.

Open Positions

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Showing 24 of 24 positions.

Manager, Post-Sales Solution Architecture

Customer Solutions

New York City or San Francisco

Senior Solutions Architect (US/Canada)

Customer Solutions

Remote in the United States or Canada

Solutions Engineer, PreSales - Senior to Staff level (EU)

Customer Solutions

Remote in Europe

Senior Site Reliability Engineer

Engineering

Remote in the US (East Coast Time Zone)

Senior Software Engineer, AI Growth

Engineering

Remote in the United States or San Francisco (office)

Senior Software Engineer, Content Agent

Engineering

London, UK or Oslo, Norway

Software Engineering Manager, AI Growth

Engineering

Remote in the United States

Software Engineering Manager, Content Agent

Engineering

London, UK or Oslo, Norway

Senior Manager, Account-Based Experience (ABX)

Marketing

Remote US

Software Engineering Manager, Web

Marketing

San Francisco, CA or London, UK

Senior Developer Advocate

Marketing

Remote in the United States or United Kingdom

Senior Manager, Paid Media

Marketing

Remote United States (East Coast) or Europe

Director, People Operations

People Ops

San Francisco Bay Area

Director, Cloud Infrastructure

SRE

London, UK

Enterprise Account Executive (Germany)

Sales

Germany

Enterprise Account Executive (UK)

Sales

London, UK

Enterprise Account Executive (US)

Sales

Remote in the United States

Enterprise Account Executive - Existing Customers (UK)

Sales

London, UK

Enterprise Account Executive - Existing Customers (US/Canada)

Sales

Remote in the United States or Canada

Manager, Sales Development

Sales

United States

Sales Development Representative - Outbound (Europe)

Sales

Remote in Europe

Sales Development Representative - Outbound (US)

Sales

Remote in the United States

Senior Marketing Operations Manager

Sales

Remote in the United States or Canada

Senior GTM Engineer, Systems Engineering

Systems Engineering

Remote in the United States

Our benefits

Insurance and pension

US employees are offered medical, dental and vision insurance, as well as 401(k) non-matching. Employees outside the US are enrolled in equivalent or public schemas.

Vacation and time off

US employees are offered a discretionary vacation policy. For employees outside the US, we follow specific country's statutory PTO policies.

Parental leave

We support (and urge) you to take paid time off with your family.

Health

We invest in your health by subsidizing physical activity and access to mental health services.

Stock options

We offer all our employees stock options when they join.

All hands events

We meet once a year, either in Europe or in the US.

Remote or home office

Flexible hours and optional home office / remote in periods.

Tools

We provide you with the tools you need to do your job, we'll also cover your phone and home internet expenses.

Growth

You'll work in an environment that encourages and facilitates long term learning and personal growth.

Our hiring process

Applying for jobs can be great fun, but it can also be exhausting. We aim to give each candidate a safe and meaningful experience. The individual processes may differ, however below we have outlined the five main steps you can expect from us.

  1. Apply: Send us your application and we'll check if your skills match what we are looking for.
  2. Getting to Know You: We’ll start with an introductory chat to learn more about you, your background, and what makes you excited about joining Sanity.
  3. Exploring Your Fit: Next, you’ll meet with a hiring manager to dive deeper into your skills, experiences, and how they align with the role. If it’s a great match, we’ll invite you to an assessment to showcase your expertise. Clear instructions will be shared in advance to help you prepare.
  4. Collaborating with the Team: We value diverse perspectives and teamwork, so you’ll participate in an interview loop to meet some of your future colleagues. This step helps us all envision how we could work together.
  5. Final Steps: Before making a decision, we’ll request references and hold a final team discussion. If you receive an offer, the choice is yours! We’ll be here to answer any questions and support you as you decide.