Content Management doesn’t even begin to describe what we do!

We make a tool that let people and organisations shape exactly the right spaces to articulate, collaborate and circulate their ideas. You should join us in changing the way organizations collaborate on content and shape their communication.

Our product is a software toolkit, but our mission is as much about nurturing the community, ideas and joy that enable it. We take our own sheer excitement seriously, and take time to care for it. In the long term, it is our most valuable asset.

We are always eager to perform excellently, but don’t see life as a series of sprints. Our approach is that of the marathon. About balance and building massive momentum by considered, sustainable effort over time.

Sanity is at a stage where we are growing fast and where every choice and every task is critically important to the future course of our company. Still, we are all learners and we know that long term success comes by testing, failing and learning.

If you can feel the excitement and wonder, you should probably just join us!

Our values

  • Embody Empathy

    Value the user experience above all.

  • Rely on Trust

    Reap freedom, velocity.

  • Work on What Matters

    Let fires burn.

  • Be Considered, but Brave

    We seek excellence, not perfection.

  • Value Difference

    Our diversity is a source of growth

  • Celebrate Change

    We learn and adapt as the world changes. Sometimes we change it.

  • Be mindful, be clear

    Precise, attentive interactions are multipliers.

Open Positions

Role

Team

Location

Support Engineer

Developer Relations & Support

San Francisco / California remote

Head of Product Marketing

Marketing & Growth

San Francisco

Sanity.io Sr. Front-end Web Developer

Marketing & Growth

Oslo

Solution Engineer

Marketing & Growth

Oslo / Europe remote

Recruiter

Organization

San Francisco

Account Executive (Europe)

Sales

Oslo / Remote

Account Executive (US)

Sales

San Francisco / Remote

Our hiring process

Applying for jobs can be great fun, but it can also be exhausting. We aim to give each candidate a safe and meaningful experience. The individual processes may differ slightly, however below we have outlined the five main steps you can expect from us.

Apply

Send us your application and we'll check if your skills match what we are looking for.

Get to know us

We'll invite you for a chat about you, your background and about Sanity.

Interview with us

We'll invite you to a first interview to get to know you and your skills better, and if it’s still a match we'll invite you to a second interview. Ahead of the second interview we'll send you something to prepare.

Meet a colleague

We value the different perspectives and would love for you to meet one from our team.

Join us

We'll ask you for references and have a final discussion in our team deciding on an offer. If you receive an offer it is your turn to decide, and we'll be on standby answering all the questions you may have!

Our benefits

  • Insurance and pension

    US employees are offered medical, dental and vision insurance, as well as 401(k) non-matching. Employees outside the US are enrolled in equivalent or public schemas.

  • Vacation and time off

    We have a Scandinavian approach to time off (you get a lot). 5 weeks of paid vacation every year, and we require that you at least take 4 of them!

  • Parental leave

    We support (and urge) you to take paid time off with your family.

  • Health

    We invest in your health by subsidizing physical activity and access to mental health services.

  • Stock options

    We offer all our employees stock options when they join.

  • All hands events

    We meet twice a year either in Europe or in the US.

  • Our team

    You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team.

  • Our Nordic heritage

    Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company that strives for a healthy work-life balance.

  • Remote or home office

    Flexible hours and optional home office / remote in periods.

  • Food & snacks

    We have catered lunch and snacks five days a week and stocked fridge in our offices.

  • Tools

    We provide you with the tools you need to do your job, we'll also cover your phone and home internet expenses.

  • Growth

    You'll work in an environment that encourages and facilitates long term learning and personal growth.