We are here to change the industry. And our values are the foundations of this change–guiding how we behave and how we make decisions. These values are meant to be practical, to guide you in your day-to-day, especially when facing tough decisions. They should help us think from first principles and ensure every decision aligns with our core beliefs and purpose as a company.

Read about our values here

We are pioneers

Our mission is to change the content industry and be the #1 platform. This is hard, takes vision, intentionality and sense of urgency. We feel ownership, embrace challenges, and refuse to settle for mediocrity. When faced with uncertainty, we act, simplify, take control, and accept risk. We are guided by first principle thinking and are always looking for the new angle, the stronger idea, the better way forward. We celebrate our achievements, but are always driven to do more!

We exist for customers

Only in service of our customers, does our work become valuable. We are deeply committed to their success, driven by the understanding that their success fuels our growth. Acting with integrity, we always do right by them and invest in the long term value of our relationship.

We are "hel ved"

We trust, and we are worthy of trust. We are genuine and reliable in our relationships. We have a long term view of our relationships and practice “type 2 kindness”, the type of kindness that may not always be comfortable in the moment, but rather rely on supportive, honest and direct communication that fuel personal growth and build strong, lasting relationships. We own our mistakes and share our successes. We are one team, committed to our customers and our product.

We love "Type 2 Fun"

When we are out of our comfort zones, we grow as humans and as a company. Type 2 fun means our work may be hard in the moment, but the reward of success down the line is what we strive for. Setbacks, mistakes, bad luck never killed a company. Complacency is the company killer. To us, the friction and challenges are all part of the “fun”. We stay vigilant together, persevere together, regroup together, overcome together and our achievements become even more meaningful in the face of adversity.