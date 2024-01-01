Senior Site Reliability Engineer

Sanity.io is the content operating system that replaces rigid legacy CMS, so forward-leaning companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create standout digital experiences for their customers.

It’s always peak hour somewhere: With infrastructure and clients spanning all continents, a Sanity SRE ensures that the solutions we build are scalable and fast, safe to deploy, and inspiring to use.

Our stack is built on a mix of the tried and tested and the bleeding edge. The core technologies we currently use include Kubernetes, Prometheus, ElasticSearch, PostgreSQL, NATS, Kong, and Google Cloud Platform.

The SRE role involves close partnership with our development teams to design and build infrastructure that supports our goal: to be the best platform for authoring, processing, and distributing content worldwide in real time. The role addresses the security, stability, and performance needs of our platform that our customers have come to expect.

Plan and implement a global platform for delivering our software as a service.

Diagnose and troubleshoot complex distributed systems.

Ensure observability and analyze the behavior of our stack.

Orchestration, deployment, monitoring, automation.

Participate in our on-call rotation.

Based in Europe.

Experience with SRE/DevOps tools, processes, and culture.

5+ years of experience as part of an SRE on-call rotation.

Analytical approach to designing, diagnosing, and optimizing infrastructure.

Experience with managing scalable, highly available, cloud-based applications.

Experience with managing and optimizing databases. We use PostgreSQL.

Experience with infrastructure as code. We use Terraform.

Experience programming. We use Python, Go, Typescript.

Experience building CI/CD pipelines.

Experience with an observability stack (Prometheus, et al.).

You are comfortable dealing with incidents and outages and have built a practical, thoughtful communication style for handling high-pressure situations.

An open but considered approach to new technologies.

Not sure you’re exactly what we’re looking for in this role? Apply anyway!



A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data, so it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.



Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.