Query Cheat Sheet - GROQ
Data query examples.
Here are some typical queries in GROQ. You can also check out our introduction to GROQ and the complete reference documentation. To actually run queries you can:
- Hit your content lake's query HTTP endpoint directly
- Use the JavaScript or PHP SDKs, or another client
- Install the Vision plugin that runs queries right inside Sanity Studio
- Go to groq.dev to run queries against any JSON dataset
Gotcha
If your query doesn't work as expected, it might be related to API versioning.
Protip
You will get null as a value on a query if the key you ask for doesn't exist. That means you can filter on
key != null to check if it exists with a value or not.
* // Everything, i.e. all documents
*[] // Everything with no filters applied, i.e. all documents
*[_type == "movie"] // All movie documents
*[_id == "abc.123"] // _id equals
*[_type in ["movie", "person"]] // _type is movie or person
*[_type == "movie" && popularity > 15 && releaseDate > "2016-04-25"] // multiple filters AND
*[_type == "movie" && (popularity > 15 || releaseDate > "2016-04-25")] // multiple filters OR
*[popularity < 15] // less than
*[popularity > 15] // greater than
*[popularity <= 15] // less than or equal
*[popularity >= 15] // greater than or equal
*[popularity == 15]
*[releaseDate != "2016-04-27"] // not equal
*[!(releaseDate == "2016-04-27")] // not equal
*[!(releaseDate != "2016-04-27")] // even equal via double negatives "not not equal"
*[dateTime(_updatedAt) > dateTime('2018-04-20T20:43:31Z')] // Use zulu-time when comparing datetimes to strings
*[name < "Baker"] // Records whose name precedes "Baker" alphabetically
*[awardWinner == true] // match boolean
*[awardWinner] // true if awardWinner == true
*[!awardWinner] // true if awardWinner == false
*[defined(awardWinner)] // has been assigned an award winner status (any kind of value)
*[!defined(awardWinner)] // has not been assigned an award winner status (any kind of value)
*[title == "Aliens"]
*[title in ["Aliens", "Interstellar", "Passengers"]]
*[_id in path("a.b.c.*")] // _id matches a.b.c.d but not a.b.c.d.e
*[_id in path("a.b.c.**")] // _id matches a.b.c.d, and also a.b.c.d.e.f.g, but not a.b.x.1
*[!(_id in path("drafts.**"))] // _id matches anything that is not under the drafts-path
*["yolo" in tags] // documents that have the string "yolo" in the array "tags"
*[status in ["completed", "archived"]] // the string field status is either == "completed" or "archived"
*[text match "word"] // text contains the word "word"
*[title match "wo*"] // title contains a word starting with "wo"
*["caterpillar" match animal + "*"] // Inverse of the previous query; animal matches the start of the word "caterpillar" (perhaps animal == "cat")
*[[title, body] match ["wo*", "zero"]] // title and body combined contains a word starting with "wo" and the full word "zero"
*[body[].children[].text match "aliens"] // are there aliens in my rich text?
*["person_sigourney-weaver" in castMembers[].person._ref] // Any document having a castMember referencing sigourney as its person
*[slug.current == "some-slug"] // nested properties
*[count((categories[]->slug.current)[@ in ["action", "thriller"]]) > 0] // documents that reference categories with slugs of "action" or "thriller"
Protip
There is no default limit, meaning that if you're not explicit about slice, you'll get everything.
*[_type == "movie"][0] // a single movie (an object is returned, not an array)
*[_type == "movie"][0..5] // first 6 movies (inclusive)
*[_type == "movie"][0...5] // first 5 movies (non-inclusive)
*[_type == "movie"]{title}[0...10] // first 10 movie titles
*[_type == "movie"][0...10]{title} // first 10 movie titles
*[_type == "movie"][10...20]{title} // first 10 movie titles, offset by 10
*[_type == "movie"] // no slice specified --> all movies are returned
Also note: The above queries don't make much sense without also specifying an order. E.g. the "first 6 movies" query only returns "first" movies in the sense that these are the first six movies the backend happens to pull out.
Protip
Documents are returned by default in ascending order by
_id, which is probably not what you're after. If you're querying for a subset of your documents, it's usually a good idea to specify an order.
// order results
*[_type == "movie"] | order(_createdAt asc)
// order results by multiple attributes
*[_type == "movie"] | order(releaseDate desc) | order(_createdAt asc)
// order todo items by descending priority,
// where priority is equal, list most recently updated
// item first
*[_type == "todo"] | order(priority desc, _updatedAt desc)
// the single, oldest document
*[_type == "movie"] | order(_createdAt asc) [0]
// the single, newest document
*[_type == "movie"] | order(_createdAt desc) [0]
// oldest 10 documents
*[_type == "movie"] | order(_createdAt asc) [0..9]
// BEWARE! This selects 10 documents, where selection is ordered ascendingly by _createdAt
*[_type == "movie"][0..9] | order(_createdAt asc)
// limit/offset using external params (see client documentation)
*[_type == "movie"] | order(_createdAt asc) [$start..$end]
// Fetch movies with title, and join with poster asset with path + url
*[_type=='movie']{title,poster{asset->{path,url}}}
// Say castMembers is an array containing objects with character name and a reference to the person:
// We want to fetch movie with title and an attribute named "cast" which is an array of actor names
*[_type=='movie']{title,'cast': castMembers[].person->name}
// Same query as above, except "cast" now contains objects with person._id and person.name
*[_type=='movie']{title,'cast': castMembers[].person->{_id, name}}
// Using the ^ operator to refer to the enclosing document. Here ^._id refers to the id
// of the enclosing person record.
*[_type=="person"]{
name,
"relatedMovies": *[_type=='movie' && references(^._id)]{ title }
}
// Books by author.name (book.author is a reference)
*[_type == "book" && author._ref in *[_type=="author" && name=="John Doe"]._id ]{...}
// Create your own objects
// https://groq.dev/lcGV0Km6dpvYovREqq1gLS
{
// People ordered by Nobel prize year
"peopleByPrizeYear": *[]|order(prizes[0].year desc){
"name": firstname + " " + surname,
"orderYear": prizes[0].year,
prizes
},
// List of all prizes ordered by year awarded
"allPrizes": *[].prizes[]|order(year desc)
}
// Get all Nobel prizes from all root person documents
// https://groq.dev/v8T0DQawC6ihbNUf4cUeeS
*[].prizes[]
// return only title
*[_type == 'movie']{title}
// return values for multiple attributes
*[_type == 'movie']{_id, _type, title}
// explicitly name the return field for _id
*[_type == 'movie']{'renamedId': _id, _type, title}
// Return an array of attribute values (no object wrapper)
*[_type == 'movie'].title
*[_type == 'movie']{'characterNames': castMembers[].characterName}
// movie titled Arrival and its posterUrl
*[_type=='movie' && title == 'Arrival']{title,'posterUrl': poster.asset->url}
// Explicitly return all attributes
*[_type == 'movie']{...}
// Some computed attributes, then also add all attributes of the result
*[_type == 'movie']{'posterUrl': poster.asset->url, ...}
// Default values when missing or null in document
*[_type == 'movie']{..., 'rating': coalesce(rating, 'unknown')}
// Number of elements in array 'actors' on each movie
*[_type == 'movie']{"actorCount": count(actors)}
// Apply a projection to every member of an array
*[_type == 'movie']{castMembers[]{characterName, person}}
// Filter embedded objects
*[_type == 'movie']{castMembers[characterName match 'Ripley']{characterName, person}}
// Follow every reference in an array of references
*[_type == 'book']{authors[]->{name, bio}}
// Explicity name the outer return field
{'threeMovieTitles': *[_type=='movie'][0..2].title}
// Combining several unrelated queries in one request
{'featuredMovie': *[_type == 'movie' && title == 'Alien'][0], 'scifiMovies': *[_type == 'movie' && 'sci-fi' in genres]}
// *
* // Everything, i.e. all documents
// @
*[ @["1"] ] // @ refers to the root value (document) of the scope
*[ @[$prop]._ref == $refId ] // Select reference prop from an outside variable.
*{"arraySizes": arrays[]{"size": count(@)}} // @ also works for nested scopes
// ^
// ^ refers to the enclosing document. Here ^._id refers to the id
// of the enclosing person record.
*[_type=="person"]{
name,
"relatedMovies": *[_type=='movie' && references(^._id)]{ title }
}
// select() returns the first => pair whose left-hand side evaluates to true
*[_type=='movie']{..., "popularity": select(
popularity > 20 => "high",
popularity > 10 => "medium",
popularity <= 10 => "low"
)}
// The first select() parameter without => is returned if no previous matches are found
*[_type=='movie']{..., "popularity": select(
popularity > 20 => "high",
popularity > 10 => "medium",
"low"
)}
// Projections also have syntactic sugar for inline conditionals
*[_type=='movie']{
...,
releaseDate >= '2018-06-01' => {
"screenings": *[_type == 'screening' && movie._ref == ^._id],
"news": *[_type == 'news' && movie._ref == ^._id],
},
popularity > 20 && rating > 7.0 => {
"featured": true,
"awards": *[_type == 'award' && movie._ref == ^._id],
},
}
// The above is exactly equivalent to:
*[_type=='movie']{
...,
...select(releaseDate >= '2018-06-01' => {
"screenings": *[_type == 'screening' && movie._ref == ^._id],
"news": *[_type == 'news' && movie._ref == ^._id],
}),
...select(popularity > 20 && rating > 7.0 => {
"featured": true,
"awards": *[_type == 'award' && movie._ref == ^._id],
}),
}
// Specify sets of projections for different content types in an array
content[]{
_type == 'type1' => {
// Your selection of fields for type1
},
_type == 'type2' => {
// Your selection of fields for type2
"url": file.asset->url // Use joins to get data of referenced document
}
}
In cases where an array contains both references and non-references, it's often desirable for a GROQ query to conditionally return the inline object (where dealing with non-references) or the referenced document (where dealing with references). This can be done by considering the
_type of each array item and dereferencing the item (
@->) if it's a reference or getting the whole object (
@) if it's not a reference.
'content': content[]{
_type == 'reference' => @->,
_type != 'reference' => @,
}
// any document that references the document
// with id person_sigourney-weaver,
// return only title
*[references("person_sigourney-weaver")]{title}
// Movies which reference ancient people
*[_type=="movie" && references(*[_type=="person" && age > 99]._id)]{title}
*[defined(tags)] // any document that has the attribute 'tags'
// coalesce takes a number of attribute references
// and returns the value of the first attribute
// that is non-null. In this example used to
// default back to the English language where a
// Finnish translation does not exist.
*{"title": coalesce(title.fi, title.en)}
// count counts the number of items in a collection
count(*[_type == 'movie' && rating == 'R']) // returns number of R-rated movies
*[_type == 'movie']{
title,
"actorCount": count(actors) // Counts the number of elements in the array actors
}
// round() rounds number to the nearest integer, or the given number of decimals
round(3.14) // 3
round(3.14, 1) // 3.1
// score() adds points to the score value depending
// on the use of the string "GROQ" in each post's description
// The value is then used to order the posts
*[_type == "post"]
| score(description match "GROQ")
| order(_score desc)
{ _score, title }
// boost() adds a defined boost integer to scores of items matching a condition
// Adds 1 to the score for each time $term is matched in the title field
// Adds 3 to the score if (movie > 3) is true
*[_type == "movie" && movieRating > 3] |
score(
title match $term,
boost(movieRating > 8, 3)
)
// Creates a scoring system where $term matching in the title
// is worth more than matching in the body
*[_type == "movie" && movieRating > 3] | score(
boost(title match $term, 4),
boost(body match $term, 1)
)
// Returns the body Portable Text data as plain text
*[_type == "post"]
{ "plaintextBody": pt::text(body) }
// Returns all documents that are storefronts
// within 10 miles of the user-provided currentLocation parameter
*[
_type == 'storefront' &&
geo::distance(geoPoint, $currentLocation) < 16093.4
]
// For a given $currentLocation geopoint and deliveryZone area
// Return stores that deliver to a user's location
*[
_type == "storefront" &&
geo::contains(deliveryZone, $currentLocation)
]
// Creates a "marathonRoutes" array that contains
// all marathons whose routes intersect with the current neighborhood
*[_type == "neighborhood"] {
"marathonRoutes": *[_type == "marathon" &&
geo::intersects(^.neighborhoodRegion, routeLine)
]
}
// Standard arithmetic operations are supported
1 + 2 // 3 (addition)
3 - 2 // 1 (subtraction)
2 * 3 // 6 (multiplication)
8 / 4 // 2 (division)
2 ** 4 // 16 (exponentiation)
8 % 3 // 2 (modulo)
// Exponentiation can be used to take square- and cube-roots too
9 ** (1/2) // 3 (square root)
27 ** (1/3) // 3 (cube root)
// + can also concatenate strings, arrays, and objects:
"abc" + "def" // "abcdef"
[1,2] + [3,4] // [1,2,3,4]
{"a":1,"b":2} + {"c":3} // {"a":1,"b":2,"c":3}