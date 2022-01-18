Query Cheat Sheet - GROQ

Here are some typical queries in GROQ. You can also check out our introduction to GROQ and the complete reference documentation. To actually run queries you can:

Hit your content lake's query HTTP endpoint directly

Use the JavaScript or PHP SDKs, or another client

Install the Vision plugin that runs queries right inside Sanity Studio

Go to groq.dev to run queries against any JSON dataset

Gotcha If your query doesn't work as expected, it might be related to API versioning.

Filters

Protip You will get null as a value on a query if the key you ask for doesn't exist. That means you can filter on key != null to check if it exists with a value or not.

* *[] *[_type == "movie" ] *[_id == "abc.123" ] *[_type in [ "movie" , "person" ]] *[_type == "movie" && popularity > 15 && releaseDate > "2016-04-25" ] *[_type == "movie" && (popularity > 15 || releaseDate > "2016-04-25" )] *[popularity < 15] *[popularity > 15] *[popularity <= 15] *[popularity >= 15] *[popularity == 15] *[releaseDate != "2016-04-27" ] *[ ! (releaseDate == "2016-04-27" )] *[ ! (releaseDate != "2016-04-27" )] *[dateTime(_updatedAt) > dateTime('2018 - 04 - 20T20:43:31Z')] *[name < "Baker" ] *[awardWinner == true ] *[awardWinner] *[ ! awardWinner] *[ defined (awardWinner)] *[ ! defined (awardWinner)] *[title == "Aliens" ] *[title in [ "Aliens" , "Interstellar" , "Passengers" ]] *[_id in path ( "a.b.c.*" )] *[_id in path ( "a.b.c.**" )] *[ ! (_id in path ( "drafts.**" ))] *[ "yolo" in tags] *[status in [ "completed" , "archived" ]] *[text match "word" ] *[title match "wo*" ] *[ "caterpillar" match animal + "*" ] *[[title, body] match [ "wo*" , "zero" ]] *[body[].children[].text match "aliens" ] *[ "person_sigourney-weaver" in castMembers[].person._ref] *[slug.current == "some-slug" ] *[count((categories[] - >slug.current)[@ in [ "action" , "thriller" ]]) > 0]

Slice Operations

Protip There is no default limit, meaning that if you're not explicit about slice, you'll get everything.

*[_type == "movie" ][0] *[_type == "movie" ][0..5] *[_type == "movie" ][0...5] *[_type == "movie" ]{title}[0...10] *[_type == "movie" ][0...10]{title} *[_type == "movie" ][10...20]{title} *[_type == "movie" ]

Also note: The above queries don't make much sense without also specifying an order. E.g. the "first 6 movies" query only returns "first" movies in the sense that these are the first six movies the backend happens to pull out.

Ordering

Protip Documents are returned by default in ascending order by _id , which is probably not what you're after. If you're querying for a subset of your documents, it's usually a good idea to specify an order.

*[_type == "movie" ] | order (_createdAt asc ) *[_type == "movie" ] | order (releaseDate desc ) | order (_createdAt asc ) *[_type == "todo" ] | order (priority desc , _updatedAt desc ) *[_type == "movie" ] | order (_createdAt asc ) [0] *[_type == "movie" ] | order (_createdAt desc ) [0] *[_type == "movie" ] | order (_createdAt asc ) [0..9] *[_type == "movie" ][0..9] | order (_createdAt asc ) *[_type == "movie" ] | order (_createdAt asc ) [ $start .. $end ]

Joins

*[_type=='movie']{title,poster{asset - >{ path ,url}}} *[_type=='movie']{title,'cast': castMembers[].person - >name} *[_type=='movie']{title,'cast': castMembers[].person - >{_id, name}} *[_type== "person" ]{ name, "relatedMovies" : * [_type=='movie' && references (^._id)]{ title } } *[_type == "book" && author._ref in *[_type== "author" && name== "John Doe" ]._id ]{...}

Objects and Arrays

{ "peopleByPrizeYear" : * []| order (prizes[0].year desc ){ "name" : firstname + " " + surname, "orderYear" : prizes[0].year, prizes }, "allPrizes" : * [].prizes[]| order (year desc ) } *[].prizes[]

Object Projections

*[_type == 'movie']{title} *[_type == 'movie']{_id, _type, title} *[_type == 'movie']{'renamedId': _id, _type, title} *[_type == 'movie'].title *[_type == 'movie']{'characterNames': castMembers[].characterName} *[_type=='movie' && title == 'Arrival']{title,'posterUrl': poster.asset - >url} *[_type == 'movie']{...} *[_type == 'movie']{'posterUrl': poster.asset - >url, ...} *[_type == 'movie']{..., 'rating': coalesce(rating, 'unknown')} *[_type == 'movie']{ "actorCount" : count(actors)} *[_type == 'movie']{castMembers[]{characterName, person}} *[_type == 'movie']{castMembers[characterName match 'Ripley']{characterName, person}} *[_type == 'book']{authors[] - >{name, bio}} {'threeMovieTitles': * [_type=='movie'][0..2].title} {'featuredMovie': * [_type == 'movie' && title == 'Alien'][0], 'scifiMovies': * [_type == 'movie' && 'sci - fi' in genres]}

Special variables

* *[ @[ "1" ] ] *[ @[ $prop ]._ref == $refId ] *{ "arraySizes" : arrays[]{ "size" : count(@)}} *[_type== "person" ]{ name, "relatedMovies" : * [_type=='movie' && references (^._id)]{ title } }

Conditionals

*[_type=='movie']{..., "popularity" : select( popularity > 20 => "high" , popularity > 10 => "medium" , popularity <= 10 => "low" )} *[_type=='movie']{..., "popularity" : select( popularity > 20 => "high" , popularity > 10 => "medium" , "low" )} *[_type=='movie']{ ..., releaseDate >= '2018 - 06 - 01' => { "screenings" : * [_type == 'screening' && movie._ref == ^._id], "news" : * [_type == 'news' && movie._ref == ^._id], }, popularity > 20 && rating > 7.0 => { "featured" : true , "awards" : * [_type == 'award' && movie._ref == ^._id], }, } *[_type=='movie']{ ..., ...select(releaseDate >= '2018 - 06 - 01' => { "screenings" : * [_type == 'screening' && movie._ref == ^._id], "news" : * [_type == 'news' && movie._ref == ^._id], }), ...select(popularity > 20 && rating > 7.0 => { "featured" : true , "awards" : * [_type == 'award' && movie._ref == ^._id], }), } content[]{ _type == 'type1' => { }, _type == 'type2' => { "url" : file.asset - >url } }

Handling references conditionally

In cases where an array contains both references and non-references, it's often desirable for a GROQ query to conditionally return the inline object (where dealing with non-references) or the referenced document (where dealing with references). This can be done by considering the _type of each array item and dereferencing the item ( @-> ) if it's a reference or getting the whole object ( @ ) if it's not a reference.

'content': content[]{ _type == 'reference' => @ - >, _type != 'reference' => @, }

Functions

*[ references ( "person_sigourney-weaver" )]{title} *[_type== "movie" && references (*[_type== "person" && age > 99]._id)]{title} *[ defined (tags)] *{ "title" : coalesce(title.fi, title.en)} count(*[_type == 'movie' && rating == 'R']) *[_type == 'movie']{ title, "actorCount" : count(actors) } round(3.14) round(3.14, 1) *[_type == "post" ] | score(description match "GROQ" ) | order (_score desc ) { _score, title } *[_type == "movie" && movieRating > 3] | score( title match $term , boost(movieRating > 8, 3) ) *[_type == "movie" && movieRating > 3] | score( boost(title match $term , 4), boost(body match $term , 1) ) *[_type == "post" ] { "plaintextBody" : pt::text(body) }

Geolocation

*[ _type == 'storefront' && geo::distance(geoPoint, $currentLocation ) < 16093.4 ] *[ _type == "storefront" && geo::contains(deliveryZone, $currentLocation ) ] *[_type == "neighborhood" ] { "marathonRoutes" : * [_type == "marathon" && geo::intersects(^.neighborhoodRegion, routeLine) ] }

Arithmetic and Concatenation