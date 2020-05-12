Initial Value Templates API
Reference documentation for the Initial Value Templates API.
Read the introduction to using Initial Value Templates →
defaults():array
Returns an array of all the default templates - one for each document type defined in the schema. Use this to combine your own templates with the default ones.
template(config):function
Creates a new initial value template with the given configuration. Returns a template builder function which can be used to customize the template.
REQUIREDidstring
An id used to identify the template. You will often refer to this ID when configuring which initial value templates are available in a given context. Must be unique.
REQUIREDtitlestring
The title of the template, used for display purposes.
descriptionstring
An optional description, used to clarify the purpose of the template.
REQUIREDschemaTypestring
The name of the schema type the template applies to.
REQUIREDvalueobject | function
The actual initial value to use, or a function that resolves to one.
The function receives an object of any defined parameters as the first argument and should return either a plain object value or a promise which resolves to one.
parametersarray
An array of parameters the template expects to receive. Follows the same format as fields within a schema type.
Note that only the property name is currently used - validation is not performed, nor is type checking. Parameters should still define the type for future compatiblity.
iconfunction
An optional react component to use as the icon for this template