GraphQL
How to use GraphQL API for your project on Sanity.io
Sanity.io has powerful APIs for querying, patching, and mutating data in the real-time content backend. In addition to our GROQ API, we also support deploying GraphQL APIs to query your content.
GraphQL APIs are deployed using our command-line interface. The command inspects your studio's schema definitions and generates a GraphQL schema that closely resembles it (type names have their first letter capitalized –
bookAuthor becomes
BookAuthor), then adds queries that allow you to find and filter for the documents stored in your Sanity dataset. To use GraphQL with your project, you need to make sure that you follow the strict schema conventions.
For each document type in your Sanity schema, two top-level query fields are added:
all<TypeName>- used to fetch all documents of the given type. You can add additional filters, sorting, limits, and offsets. Read more about filters below.
<TypeName>- used to fetch a specific document of the given type by specifying its document ID.
For each object and document type in your Sanity schema, an equivalent filter type is generated. This can be used to constrain which documents are returned for a given query, much like an SQL query.
Most fields in your schema type will have a corresponding field in the filter. For instance, a book schema type may have a
title field, which would then have a title filter:
Query
{ allBook(where: {title: {eq: "A Game of Thrones"}}) { title author { name } } }
Result
{
"allBook": [
{
"title": "A Game of Thrones",
"author": {
"name": "George. R. R. Martin"
}
}
]
}
In a similar fashion, the
author field would also have a filter type:
Query
{ allBook(where: {author: {name: {eq: "George R.R. Martin"}}}) { title author { name } } }
Response
{
"allBook": [
{
"title": "A Game of Thrones",
"author": {
"name": "George R. R. Martin"
}
},
{
"title": "A Storm of Swords",
"author": {
"name": "George R. R. Martin"
}
}
]
}
Which comparator functions exist depend on the field type. For instance, a number field will have the comparators
eq,
neq,
gt,
gte,
lt and
lte, while a boolean field will only have
eq and
neq.
In addition to filtering on a per-field basis, document types have additional filters available under the
_ field:
references and
is_draft:
Query
{ allBook(where: {_: {references: "jrr-tolkien"}}) { title author { name } } }
Response
{
"allBook": [
{
"title": "The Lord of the Rings",
"author": {
"name": "J. R. R. Tolkien"
}
}
]
}
For a full overview of the available filters, see the GraphQL filter reference section down below.
You can sort on multiple fields on your top-level documents. You can also sort on your nested objects.
Query
{ allBook(sort: [ { title: ASC }, { published: DESC } ]) { title } }
Result
{
"allBook": [
{
"title": "A Game of Thrones",
"author": {
"name": "George. R. R. Martin"
}
},
{
"title": "The Fellowship of the Ring",
"author": {
"name": "J. R. R. Tolkien"
}
}
]
}
We support pagination in the form of the take and skip concept. Pagination can easily be achieved like this:
Query
{ allBook(limit: 10, offset: 10) { title } }
Result
{
"allBook": [
{
"title": "The Two Towers",
"author": {
"name": "J. R. R. Tolkien"
}
},
{
"title": "The Return of the King",
"author": {
"name": "J. R. R. Tolkien"
}
}
]
}
The schemas for Sanity Studio are a bit more flexible than what GraphQL is able to represent. That means that we can't promise that you'll be able to deploy a GraphQL API without any changes to your Sanity projects. Therefore, you may have to do a few changes (usually these are backward-compatible and do not require any data migration).
You may find that “anonymous“ object types have to be given a name and declared in the top-level scope. Take this example:
// schemas/blogPost.js
export default {
name: 'blogPost',
title: 'Blog post',
type: 'document',
fields: [
// ... other fields ...
{
name: 'sponsor',
title: 'Sponsor',
type: 'object',
fields: [
{
name: 'name',
title: 'Name',
type: 'string'
},
{
name: 'url',
title: 'URL',
type: 'url'
}
]
}
]
}
In the code above, the
sponsor field is an object type declared inline. This means it cannot be used outside of the
blogPost type. This is not compatible with GraphQL – all object types have to be defined in a global scope. To fix this, you should move the sponsor declaration to a separate file and import it into your schema explicitly, then have the
sponsor field refer to it by name.
Example:
// schemas/blogPost.js
export default {
name: 'blogPost',
title: 'Blog post',
type: 'document',
fields: [
// ... other fields ...
{
name: 'sponsor',
title: 'Sponsor',
type: 'sponsor'
}
]
}
// schemas/sponsor.js
export default {
name: 'sponsor',
title: 'Sponsor',
type: 'object',
fields: [
{
name: 'name',
title: 'Name',
type: 'string'
},
{
name: 'url',
title: 'URL',
type: 'url'
}
]
}
Protip
While "lifting"/"hoisting" the type to the top-level scope, it can be helpful to consider whether the type should be altered to make it more reusable in other contexts. If you think the type is only relevant to the specific schema type, consider prefixing it to make it clearer (e.g.,
blogPostSponsor in the above case).
Run
sanity graphql deploy from your Sanity Studio project folder. This will deploy an API for the dataset configured in
sanity.json. If you want to deploy to a different dataset, use the
--dataset flag (e.g.,
sanity graphql deploy --dataset staging).
Gotcha
Keep in mind that changing the schema in your local Sanity studio does not automatically change the GraphQL API – you'll have to run
sanity graphql deploy to make the API reflect the changes.
We also support deploying multiple endpoints of the GraphQL schema to the same dataset by using the
--tag flag (e.g.,
--tag beta). This tag will figure as the last segment in the endpoint URL. This will let you test schema changes without breaking existing applications. If you don't specify any tag, the tag will be
default.
Since we provide a way to deploy multiple GraphQL endpoints, you can use this CLI command to list all your existing endpoints:
sanity graphql list
When deploying, you will be asked if you want to enable a GraphQL playground. By answering yes, an interactive GraphQL user interface will be deployed to the API endpoint, allowing you to more easily test queries.
If you are deploying the GraphQL API as part of a continuous integration process or similar, you can use the
--playground and
--no-playground flags to enable/disable it.
There are two endpoint URLs you can run GraphQL queries against. The first is against the API where all your content changes will be available immediately. The complexity of the query will of course add to the response time:
https://<yourProjectId>.api.sanity.io/v1/graphql/<dataset>/<tag>
In most cases you want to run GraphQL queries against the CDN endpoint. It will typically result in faster queries (especially on high-volume sites), but it can take 15 to 30 seconds before changes are visible:
https://<yourProjectId>.apicdn.sanity.io/v1/graphql/<dataset>/<tag>
Gotcha
Even though the generation of the GraphQL API is
gen2, the URL will still be at
v1. This is because the contract between the API didn't change, but the generated GraphQL types and names changed.
The GraphQL API generally has the same rules as the GROQ API – dataset visibility is respected. Authenticated users see only the documents they have access to.
However, keep in mind that the schema of your GraphQL is public, so all types and fields will be introspectable by anonymous users.
Mutations are not exposed through the GraphQL API, but rather through our powerful mutation API.
- Equals:
field { eq: "" }
- Not equals:
field { neq: "" }
- In:
field { in: [ "apple", "banana", "pineapple" ] }
- Not in:
field { nin: [ "apple", "banana", "pineapple" ] }
- Matches:
field { matches: "" }
- Equals:
field { eq: "" }
- Not equals:
field { neq: "" }
- Greater than:
field { gt: 42 }
- Greater than or equal:
field { gte: 42 }
- Lesser than:
field { lt: 42 }
- Lesser than or equal:
field { lte: 42 }
- Equals:
field { eq: 42.0 }
- Not equals:
field { neq: 42.0 }
- Greater than:
field { gt: 42.0 }
- Greater than or equal:
field { gte: 42.0 }
- Lesser than:
field { lt: 42.0 }
- Lesser than or equal:
field { lte: 42.0 }
- Equals:
field { eq: true|false }
- Not equals:
field { neq: true|false }
The schema generator will generate filtering types for your documents. It will provide filtering options for most of the fields defined in your schema. On top-level documents, it provides some special filters which can be accessed through
_.
- References:
field { references: "jrr-tolkien" }
- Is draft:
field { is_draft: true }
We unfortunately don't provide any filtering for your array fields, yet.
The schema generator will expose a
<your-type-name>Raw field, which gives you all Portable Text content in raw JSON. It will not resolve references by default, but if you use one of our source plugins for Gatsby or Gridsome, there are arguments you can pass to resolve references.
Gotcha
Since Portable Text by nature is somewhat loosely typed, the generation doesn't take into account all the types you provide for it, yet.
Since the schema is generated in Node.js instead of in a browser environment, certain imported modules might cause issues. Things that reference the
window in a global context are a prime example. If you encounter issues, we'd be interested in hearing which modules cause problems to see if we can work around them and invite you to reach out to us in our Slack channel.